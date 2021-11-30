Women's World Cup Qualifying
R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland11GeorgiaGeorgia0

Republic of Ireland 11-0 Georgia: Ireland hit 11 to move second in Group A

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kate McCabe
Kate McCabe celebrates with Denise O'Sullivan

The Republic of Ireland hit 11 in a record setting win over minnows Georgia in Dublin on Tuesday night.

The hosts were 4-0 up at half-time thanks to an own goal and finishes from Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn and Denise O'Sullivan.

O'Sullivan completed her hat-trick after the break before a Katie McCabe double and goals from Saoirse Noonan and Amber Barrett took the lead into double figures late on.

Megan Connolly completed the rout.

The result means Vera Pauw's side are up to second in Group A, a point ahead of Finland but eight behind runaway leaders Sweden, who have won all five of their qualifiers so far.

The hosts got off to the perfect start when Arsenal forward McCabe flashed a terrific ball across goal which saw Georgia defender Maiko Bebia diverting her headed clearance into her own net inside four minutes.

Less than midway through the first half, the home team doubled their advantage through Kyra Carusa.

Louise Quinn rose to meet McCabe's corner from the right and her goalward header was glanced on by the Denmark-based striker from inside the six-yard box.

It seemed like a matter of damaged limitations for Georgia who struggled to stem the attacking tide.

They arrived in Dublin after suffering three successive defeats without scoring and were no match for Vera Pauw's side as they found themselves three goals behind after 37 minutes.

Denise O'Sullivan
The Republic's previous record win was 9-0 against Malta in 2003

Denise O'Sullivan's deft touch sent McCabe galloping into the box and her measured pull-back was latched onto to by Lucy Quinn arriving at the back post.

Just before the break, Ireland made it four when Ruesha Littlejohn glided into the box unopposed by the Georgian defence and picked out O'Sullivan to side foot, low, past the struggling Teona Sukhashvili.

The Georgia keeper redeemed herself at the start of the second half tipping O'Sullivan's strike around the post.

However, the midfielder did grab her second of the game on the 58th minute as she hoisted her shot from the edge of the area beyond the reach of Sukhashvili and into the left-hand side of the net for a 5-0 lead.

Just four minutes later, O'Sullivan's hat-trick was complete as she headed home from McCabe's beautifully flighted cross.

With 20 minutes still on the clock, Georgia night went from bad to worse with Bebia, who had scored the game's opening goal, receiving a second yellow card for a deliberate handball in her own box.

Having played a part in four of the six goals and providing two assists, McCabe stepped up and coolly converted from 12-yards to send the home side 7-0 in front.

The captain wasn't finished there as she doubled her tally for the night three minutes later with a low shot hit first time towards the near post past the outstretched Georgian goalkeeper.

Substitute Saoirse Noonan scrambled home a record-equalling ninth for the Irish to score her first international goal with nine minutes left of play.

With injury-time looming, Amber Barrett was sent bearing down on goal and the Koln player made no mistake, smashing the ball home to break the Republic's previous record which they set in 9-0 wins over Malta in 2003 and Montenegro in 2016.

Megan Connolly's free-kick from wide on the left went through a forest of bodies in added-on time and rolled into the net to score the girls in green's 11th of the night.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Brosnan
  • 14ZiuSubstituted forBarrettat 75'minutes
  • 5Fahey
  • 4Quinn
  • 7Caldwell
  • 8LittlejohnSubstituted forGrantat 67'minutes
  • 6Connolly
  • 15QuinnSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 67'minutes
  • 10O'Sullivan
  • 11McCabe
  • 12CarusaSubstituted forNoonanat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2McCarthy
  • 3Atkinson
  • 9Barrett
  • 13O'Gorman
  • 16Moloney
  • 17Finn
  • 18Farrelly
  • 19Grant
  • 20Noonan
  • 21Whelan
  • 22McLaughlin
  • 23Walsh

Georgia

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Sukhashvili
  • 21Kalandadze
  • 17Sutidze
  • 13Tatuashvili
  • 9KhaburdzaniaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forBolkvadzeat 45'minutes
  • 18BebiaBooked at 69mins
  • 3PasikashviliSubstituted forDzadzuaat 41'minutes
  • 16TsotseriaSubstituted forChkhartishviliat 64'minutes
  • 6Danelia
  • 10CheminavaSubstituted forJanikashviliat 81'minutes
  • 20TchkoniaBooked at 52mins

Substitutes

  • 4Chkhartishvili
  • 5Janikashvili
  • 7Bakradze
  • 11Danelia
  • 12Gabunia
  • 14Bolkvadze
  • 15Mtskerashvili
  • 23Dzadzua
Referee:
Jurgita Macikunyte

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland Women 11, Georgia Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland Women 11, Georgia Women 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland Women 11, Georgia Women 0. Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland Women 10, Georgia Women 0. Amber Barrett (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Louise Quinn.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland Women 9, Georgia Women 0. Saoirse Noonan (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia Women. Mariam Janikashvili replaces Ana Cheminava.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Amber Barrett replaces Jessica Ziu.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Saoirse Noonan replaces Kyra Carusa.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland Women 8, Georgia Women 0. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Roma McLaughlin.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Republic of Ireland Women 7, Georgia Women 0. Katie McCabe (Republic of Ireland Women) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.

  11. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Maiko Bebia (Georgia Women).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Ciara Grant replaces Ruesha Littlejohn.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland Women. Roma McLaughlin replaces Lucy Quinn.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia Women. Nino Chkhartishvili replaces Natela Tsotseria.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland Women 6, Georgia Women 0. Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland Women 5, Georgia Women 0. Denise O'Sullivan (Republic of Ireland Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Niamh Fahey.

  17. Booking

    Khatia Tchkonia (Georgia Women) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Republic of Ireland Women 4, Georgia Women 0.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia Women. Anastasia Bolkvadze replaces Irina Khaburdzania.

  20. Half Time

    First Half ends, Republic of Ireland Women 4, Georgia Women 0.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden55001111015
2R. of Ireland4211143117
3Finland42027526
4Slovakia511347-34
5Georgia4004020-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55004304315
2Scotland53111211110
3Hungary52031214-26
4Ukraine4112711-44
5Faroe Islands5005240-380

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands53201531211
2Iceland4301132119
3Czech Republic412111745
4Belarus31115414
5Cyprus6015230-281

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England66005305318
2Austria64112942513
3Northern Ireland64113062413
4Luxembourg5104329-263
5North Macedonia6105638-323
6Latvia5005246-440

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66003423218
2Russia65011931615
3Montenegro6303813-59
4Bos-Herze6114520-154
5Malta6114416-124
6Azerbaijan6105218-163

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway54102402413
2Belgium64113853313
3Poland632166011
4Albania6213918-97
5Kosovo6114416-124
6Armenia5005036-360

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland66002622418
2Italy65012222015
3Romania53028719
4Croatia6114415-114
5Lithuania5014119-181
6Moldova4004016-160

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66003122918
2Portugal64111751213
3Serbia Women530211839
4Turkey5212513-87
5Israel5005219-170
6Bulgaria5005120-190

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France66003723518
2Wales64111731413
3Slovenia63211751211
4Greece6213521-167
5Kazakhstan5005221-190
6Estonia5005026-260
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport