R. of IrelandRepublic of Ireland19:00GeorgiaGeorgia
Venue: Tallaght Stadium

2023 Women's World Cup qualifiers: Georgia a 'must-win game' for Republic of Ireland, says Pauw

McCabe celebrates her equaliser against Slovakia
The Republic needed captain Katie McCabe's goal to draw at home with Slovakia on Thursday

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says her side have to win Tuesday's World Cup qualifier with Georgia after dropping two points against Slovakia.

After beating Finland away in October, the Republic needed Katie McCabe's goal to rescue a point against Slovakia in Dublin on Thursday.

The Irish sit fourth in Group A but will go second with three points against Georgia at Tallaght Stadium.

"This is a must-win game for us if we are to qualify," said Pauw.

"We have prepared well and we are ready for this game, but we know that we must take the three points."

Having opened their campaign with a home defeat by Sweden, Pauw's side boosted their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 finals with an impressive 2-1 win over Finland in Helsinki.

However, Thursday's frustrating draw with the Slovakians dented the Republic's momentum in the race for a play-off spot and placed even greater importance on the visit of Georgia to Dublin.

Georgia sit bottom of the group after losing their first three matches, but Pauw insists they cannot be underestimated as the former Netherlands international attempts to lead the Republic to their first-ever major tournament.

"As we expected when the draw for Group A was made, there are no easy games," said Pauw, who took over as boss in September 2019.

"In fact, we believe this to be the most difficult group of all with both Slovakia and Georgia being a lot stronger than they are given credit for.

"And, of course, we have the top two seeds in Sweden and Finland."

The Republic have a fully-fit squad, but they will be without attacker Heather Payne, who has had to return to Florida State University to sit exams.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th November 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden440081712
2Finland42027526
3Slovakia41124404
4R. of Ireland31113304
5Georgia300309-90

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain44003503512
2Scotland4310123910
3Ukraine311157-24
4Hungary4103812-43
5Faroe Islands5005240-380

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands53201531211
2Iceland32019276
3Czech Republic412111745
4Belarus31115414
5Cyprus5014226-241

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England55003303315
2Northern Ireland64113062413
3Austria53112141710
4Luxembourg4103321-183
5North Macedonia6105638-323
6Latvia4004226-240

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark55003113015
2Russia55001801815
3Montenegro5302812-49
4Malta5113415-114
5Bos-Herze5014420-161
6Azerbaijan5005118-170

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway54102402413
2Poland532062411
3Belgium53113452910
4Kosovo5113313-104
5Albania5113617-114
6Armenia5005036-360

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland55001921715
2Italy54011721512
3Romania43018269
4Lithuania4013112-111
5Croatia5014015-151
6Moldova3003012-120

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany55002812715
2Portugal54101621413
3Serbia Women42027706
4Turkey4112211-94
5Bulgaria4004016-160
6Israel4004016-160

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France55003523315
2Wales54101711613
3Slovenia53111751210
4Greece5203521-166
5Kazakhstan5005221-190
6Estonia5005026-260
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

