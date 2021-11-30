Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says her side have to win Tuesday's World Cup qualifier with Georgia after dropping two points against Slovakia.

After beating Finland away in October, the Republic needed Katie McCabe's goal to rescue a point against Slovakia in Dublin on Thursday.

The Irish sit fourth in Group A but will go second with three points against Georgia at Tallaght Stadium.

"This is a must-win game for us if we are to qualify," said Pauw.

"We have prepared well and we are ready for this game, but we know that we must take the three points."

Having opened their campaign with a home defeat by Sweden, Pauw's side boosted their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 finals with an impressive 2-1 win over Finland in Helsinki.

However, Thursday's frustrating draw with the Slovakians dented the Republic's momentum in the race for a play-off spot and placed even greater importance on the visit of Georgia to Dublin.

Georgia sit bottom of the group after losing their first three matches, but Pauw insists they cannot be underestimated as the former Netherlands international attempts to lead the Republic to their first-ever major tournament.

"As we expected when the draw for Group A was made, there are no easy games," said Pauw, who took over as boss in September 2019.

"In fact, we believe this to be the most difficult group of all with both Slovakia and Georgia being a lot stronger than they are given credit for.

"And, of course, we have the top two seeds in Sweden and Finland."

The Republic have a fully-fit squad, but they will be without attacker Heather Payne, who has had to return to Florida State University to sit exams.