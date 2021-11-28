Caragh Hamilton started against England at Wembley in October

2023 Women's World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland v North Macedonia Date: Monday, 29 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Venue: Seaview, Belfast Coverage: Live stream on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website; Goals, live text, report and reaction on the BBC Sport website

Caragh Hamilton has called on Northern Ireland to repeat their "hunger and desire" in the return fixture against North Macedonia after clocking up a record win on Thursday.

NI hammered the minnows 11-0 in Skopje to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup from Group D.

Hamilton feels the team will have to be at their best at Seaview on Monday to keep the pressure on Austria in second.

"Complacency is something that we are very conscious of," said Hamilton.

She added: "By no means was it an easy game, but we were hungry for it and we were aggressive. That is why we scored those 11 goals, it was pure hunger and desire.

"We are used to being underdogs and we know what it is like to be on the flip side where there is no expectation. It means you can play with no fear."

Thursday's rampant victory over North Macedonia, coupled with England's 1-0 victory over Austria, keeps Northern Ireland's World Cup dream firmly in their own hands.

Kenny Shiels' side sit third at the halfway stage of qualifying and are level on points with higher-ranked Austria, but two behind on goal difference.

The return fixture with the Macedonians is their final game of 2021 before a big year which will see fixtures in April against Austria and England and then Euro 2022 next summer.

Qualification for a first-ever women's major tournament and their record victory on Thursday means NI have had a memorable year. They also played at Windsor Park for the first time since its redevelopment, took on England at Wembley in October and sold out their home ground at Seaview against Austria.

With the north Belfast stadium also sold out for the second game in a row - the first time that has happened for NI's women's team - Hamilton says it is important to keep momentum building into 2022.

David Healy sent Furness 'really nice message' after midfielder equalled his goals record

"It is superb being able to sell it out twice and build on the momentum from the Austria game. Hopefully we can put in a solid performance and get another win for the fans," added the 25-year-old.

"It's going to be a while before we have another competitive game at home so we want to give everyone something to savour and remember.

"Hopefully we will be celebrating and looking back on a great year. We know there is a lot of work to do, April and the Euros are going to come around really fast.

"The enjoyment factor is what is continuing to spur us on. You play at your best when you are enjoying football and the environment.

"It is important to look back and reflect on this year, then we will use that to drive us forward again."

NI have to repeat clinical edge - Shiels

After scoring four times in a clinical opening 16 minutes in Skopje, manager Shiels has urged his players to repeat their performance in front of goal and take away any hope for the visitors.

"In any game of football, the team who are favourites will put a lot of emphasis on taking the lead," said the 65-year-old.

"If you are an underdog and you take the lead, then you think you have a chance. But if you are an underdog and you go behind, then that has the opposite effect.

"Then you start to believe they are better than you so I feel the early parts of the game are very important to try and get on the scoresheet."

Shiels has no injury worries and adds he is debating whether to give some younger players the opportunity to play on Monday.

He added it is "fantastic to see" that Seaview will be packed again - and the game against North Macedonia offers the opportunity for "a good climax" to a memorable 2021.

He added: "You look at the weather now, it is cold, you can stream it and I'm sure families would like to watch it in the house, having a coffee, but I think being there is much more special."