Premier League
WatfordWatford1Man CityManchester City3

Watford 1-3 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva scores twice as City move top of the Premier League

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments171

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has scored 11 goals in his professional club career against Watford

Reigning champions Manchester City moved top of the Premier League for the first time this season with a dominant win over struggling Watford.

Raheem Sterling headed City ahead after only four minutes, when free at the back post to meet Phil Foden's excellent cross from the left.

The hosts were repeatedly ripped apart by City's movement, passing and creativity and only a number of saves from goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann kept the score down to one goal in the first 30 minutes.

But City got a well-deserved second as Bachmann denied Ilkay Gundogan, but the rebound fell to Bernardo Silva, who showed excellent skill to beat two defenders and finish well from a tight angle.

Silva then grabbed his second and City's third, cutting in from the right side of the penalty area and curling a fine finish past Bachmann.

Cucho Hernandez pulled one back for Watford, following in to convert a rebound after his first strike had hit the foot of the post.

After 15 matches, City - title winners in five of the past 10 seasons - are a point ahead of Liverpool.

Chelsea began the day as leaders, but are now a point behind the Reds in third place, after losing 3-2 to fourth-placed West Ham.

Six points from eight games under Ranieri

For Watford, this was a sixth defeat in eight matches under Claudio Ranieri, albeit from an incredibly tough run, including encounters against five of the current top seven.

They performed excellently to win 5-2 at Everton and 4-1 against Manchester United in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's last match in charge of the Red Devils, but have only picked up six points since Ranieri replaced the sacked Xisco Munoz in October.

Ranieri received a hero's reception at Leicester last Sunday in a return to the King Power Stadium where he had led the Foxes to the Premier League title in 2015-16.

But, just as in that match where they lost 4-2, the Hornets' defensive problems were on display and only fine goalkeeping from Bachmann denied City a hatful of first-half goals.

Goalscorer Sterling also had another effort saved, Jack Grealish - back in the starting line-up for the first time in a month after injury - was denied three times and Joao Cancelo fired wide as Watford were outclassed.

After Silva doubled the visitors' lead in the 31st minute it became a question of how many City would score.

Sterling is now on 99 Premier League goals and had a chance to reach his century, but had an effort palmed away by Bachmann, who also fingertipped a Foden drive onto the post.

The chances kept coming for City with Gundogan shooting over, before Silva's second goal - and seventh of the season - came in the 63rd minute.

Grealish also had a strike deflected onto the crossbar, Bachmann saved from Aymeric Laporte, before substitute Hernandez claimed Watford's consolation in the 74th minute.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number26Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    5.79

  2. Squad number21Player nameKiko Femenía
    Average rating

    5.18

  3. Squad number5Player nameTroost-Ekong
    Average rating

    5.05

  4. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    4.79

  5. Squad number3Player nameRose
    Average rating

    4.28

  6. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    4.88

  7. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.52

  8. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    5.84

  9. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.19

  10. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    5.10

  11. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    4.95

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameNgakia
    Average rating

    4.77

  2. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    5.61

  3. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    5.03

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    7.20

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    7.44

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    7.49

  4. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    7.21

  5. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    7.54

  6. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    7.53

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    7.34

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    8.82

  9. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    4.70

  10. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    8.15

  11. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.71

Substitutes

  1. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.85

  3. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.67

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 15CathcartBooked at 85mins
  • 3RoseBooked at 31minsSubstituted forNgakiaat 71'minutes
  • 6LouzaSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
  • 25Dennis
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forKuckaat 45'minutes
  • 19Sissoko
  • 10João Pedro
  • 7KingBooked at 7mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Fletcher
  • 18Tufan
  • 27Kabasele
  • 29Hernández
  • 33Kucka
  • 35Elliot
  • 42Morris

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forDe Bruyneat 67'minutes
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 7Sterling
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forMahrezat 68'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forGabriel Jesusat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 26Mahrez
  • 33Carson
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
20,673

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home11
Away26
Shots on Target
Home4
Away13
Corners
Home5
Away11
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 1, Manchester City 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 1, Manchester City 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeremy Ngakia (Watford) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Rúben Dias.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Kevin De Bruyne.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  8. Post update

    Cucho Hernández (Watford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.

  10. Booking

    Craig Cathcart (Watford) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Craig Cathcart (Watford).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

  17. Post update

    Kiko Femenía (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua King (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Cucho Hernández with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

175 comments

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 19:29

    Well played City. If the premier league continues like it has today, a three horse race of salmon jumping over each other, we've got a treat coming.

    Well done all football fans for showing such respect to the boy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was monstrously murdered. God love him he was a true blue Birmingham supporter. RIP little man.

    • Reply posted by Dad, today at 19:48

      Dad replied:
      Love taking top spot and denying Liverpool....
      Get back..get back to where you belong

  • Comment posted by gnojivo_bagra, today at 19:29

    A massive thanks to all football fans, players and associates that applauded when games were stopped to remember Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. Some things are much bigger than football. RIP Arthur Labinjo-Hughes ❤️

    • Reply posted by Junction8M27, today at 19:33

      Junction8M27 replied:
      She will rot with the garbage, RIP Arthur

  • Comment posted by BillyMeredith, today at 19:31

    This is the same time of the year when City began to run away with the league last year. Ominous. City are winning games by half time and then managing the second half.

    • Reply posted by Xenasys, today at 19:33

      Xenasys replied:
      I think City were 8th This time last season

  • Comment posted by king of the kippax, today at 19:33

    This is the Watford that put 4 past Utd just goes to show how far Utd are behind the top 3

    • Reply posted by Pbthe blue, today at 19:37

      Pbthe blue replied:
      Oh yessss

  • Comment posted by Aspie, today at 19:30

    If City don’t win the league this season it’ll be as much down to their wastefulness in front of goal as the quality of Chelsea or Liverpool. Should’ve been 6 up by the time Watford scored. Haaland would score for fun at City.

    • Reply posted by Chris1995, today at 19:43

      Chris1995 replied:
      Yes they should've beat Watford today I reckon

  • Comment posted by JoJo, today at 19:30

    Blue Moooooon!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:27

    City in complete control from start to finish. Technically and tactically superior in every way. City were simply too good in every facet of the game. Great to see De Bruyne getting back to match fitness.

    Well done all football fans for showing such respect to the boy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was monstrously murdered. God love him he was a true blue Birmingham supporter. RIP little man.

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 19:34

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      It was a great day for premiership football.
      Well done all football fans for showing such respect to the boy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was monstrously murdered. God love him he was a true blue Birmingham supporter. RIP little man.

  • Comment posted by gnojivo_bagra, today at 19:30

    Many football 'fans' won't like it but Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool are the only three teams that will win this seasons title. It could be any one of those three - none are more favourites than the other two. I hope for two things:

    1. That Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool can still win the league on the last day of the season.

    2. Man U continue their terrible form and win nothing.

    😁

    • Reply posted by Alan Honeybilk, today at 19:32

      Alan Honeybilk replied:
      How sad you are!