Watford v Manchester City

Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri has lost five of his opening seven Premier League games in charge of the club

TEAM NEWS

Watford defender Adam Masina will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the thigh injury that forced him off in the midweek defeat to Chelsea.

Watford have no other new injury concerns, with seven first-team players remaining out.

Manchester City's only absentee is Ferran Torres, with Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and John Stones available following injury.

Aymeric Laporte is back in contention following suspension.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Watford were very lucky against Chelsea in midweek. The very least they deserved was a point, if not all three.

But now they have to try to raise their game again, against the defending champions. I just don't think it's possible to do that twice in the space of four days.

Manchester City had to hold on for their win at Aston Villa on Wednesday but they can defend well when they have to, and we know how good they are going forward.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League (D2, L10), losing their last 10 against them by an aggregate score of 37-4. It is the Hornets' longest top-flight losing streak against a single opponent.

Manchester City are unbeaten in the past 18 meetings in all competitions, scoring 59 goals in total.

Watford's most recent top-flight home win versus City was in 1985.

Watford

Watford have lost five of their seven Premier League matches under Claudio Ranieri. Xisco Munoz was sacked after four defeats in their opening seven league fixtures.

They have lost a league-high nine matches this season.

The Hornets have extended their club record run without a clean sheet to 24 top-flight games.

They have conceded 47 Premier League goals since their last shut-out in the competition, a 3-0 win over Liverpool in February 2020.

Watford are looking to defeat both Manchester United and Manchester City in a single league season for the first time since 1987.

Only Mohamed Salah (13 goals and eight assists) has been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Emmanuel Dennis (six goals and five assists).

Claudio Ranieri is unbeaten in all nine Premier League matches as a manager versus Manchester City. His return of eight wins in this fixture is his joint-highest total against any team (equalling his record versus Everton).

Manchester City

Manchester City are on a six-match winning streak in all competitions.

City can equal Tottenham's top-flight record of 17 away victories in a single calendar year, set in 1960.

They have already matched their own top-flight club record of 30 league victories in a calendar year, set in both 2017 and 2019. They have another six league games to play in 2021.

Manchester City have not lost any of their past 10 matches in all competitions in the month of December (W7, D3), scoring 17 goals and conceding only three.

City have lost two of their 31 Premier League matches versus newly promoted opposition under Guardiola: 3-2 at Norwich City on 14 September 2019 and 2-1 at home against Leeds United on 10 April 2021.

Pep Guardiola earned his 150th Premier League win on Wednesday, becoming only the fourth manager to reach this total for a single club.

Guardiola's 150th win came in his 204th fixture, beating Sir Alex Ferguson's record at Manchester United by 43 games.

Since Guardiola's first season in charge in 2016-17, City have won more away games (72) and away points (227) than any other Premier League side.

Guardiola has won all nine meetings with Watford in all competitions, recording an aggregate score of 39-3.

Bernardo Silva has scored four goals in seven Premier League games, the same tally as in his previous 55 appearances.

Raheem Sterling has scored 10 goals and assisted two in just eight appearances against Watford in all competitions.

Ederson has kept 99 clean sheets in 210 appearances for Manchester City in all competitions.

