Premier League
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers0LiverpoolLiverpool1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Liverpool: Divock Origi nets last-minute winner as Reds go top

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments875

Divock Origi
Divock Origi's strike was Liverpool's 39th winning goal scored in or after the 90th minute in the Premier League, at least 13 more than other side

Liverpool went top of the Premier League as substitute Divock Origi scored a last-minute winner to sink Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

With seconds remaining, Origi latched on to a Mohamed Salah pass, smashing the ball beyond Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

The win meant Liverpool leapfrogged leaders Chelsea, who lost 3-2 to West Ham in Saturday's early kick-off, although they will drop down to second if Manchester City beat Watford in the 17:30 GMT match.

Defeat was cruel on Wolves, who had defended heroically for 94 minutes and were 60 seconds away from becoming the first team to stop Liverpool scoring this season.

Reds go top in dramatic fashion

Liverpool came into this match in blistering form, having scored at least twice in each of their past 18 matches and scoring 14 times in their past four.

But for most of the afternoon, it looked as if they would be denied in front of goal for the first time since drawing 0-0 with Real Madrid last April.

In the first half, former Wolves forward Diogo Jota headed a deep cross narrowly off target while Romain Saiss produced a superb sliding tackle to deny the Reds' Salah a tap-in.

And in the second period, Liverpool continued to dominate as Thiago was denied by a combination of Raul Jimenez and Sa before Jota missed a huge opportunity, seeing an effort blocked on the line by Conor Coady with the keeper stranded.

It looked as if that would be the game's best chance but the Reds kept up the pressure and were awarded for their attacking intent with just one minute of stoppage time remaining when Origi broke the deadlock with his fourth goal of the season.

Wolves firm in defence

Spirited defensive efforts have become a regular habit for Wolves who boast the third-best defensive record in the Premier League and were seconds away from a fourth clean sheets on the bounce.

As they were cheered on by a boisterous home crowd on a cold afternoon in the West Midlands, the hosts were content to sit back and rarely threatened going forward. Wolves managed just three shots compared to Liverpool's 17.

Bruno Lage may look towards his attackers as one area to improve upon going forward.

Wolves, who have Chelsea and Manchester City to face before Christmas, have now failed to score in eight of their 15 league games this season.

Defeat sees them remain in eighth, six points off the top four and 11 clear of the relegation zone.

Player of the match

OrigiDivock Origi

with an average of 7.38

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number16Player nameCoady
    Average rating

    6.49

  2. Squad number9Player nameJiménez
    Average rating

    6.38

  3. Squad number37Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    6.35

  4. Squad number8Player nameRúben Neves
    Average rating

    6.27

  5. Squad number11Player nameTrincão
    Average rating

    6.21

  6. Squad number23Player nameKilman
    Average rating

    6.17

  7. Squad number27Player nameSaïss
    Average rating

    6.17

  8. Squad number3Player nameAït-Nouri
    Average rating

    6.17

  9. Squad number22Player nameNélson Semedo
    Average rating

    6.16

  10. Squad number28Player nameJoão Moutinho
    Average rating

    6.13

  11. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sá
    Average rating

    6.13

  12. Squad number26Player nameHwang Hee-Chan
    Average rating

    6.12

  13. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    6.06

  14. Squad number2Player nameHoever
    Average rating

    5.47

Liverpool

  1. Squad number27Player nameOrigi
    Average rating

    7.38

  2. Squad number7Player nameMilner
    Average rating

    6.95

  3. Squad number11Player nameMohamed Salah
    Average rating

    6.89

  4. Squad number26Player nameRobertson
    Average rating

    6.71

  5. Squad number14Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.71

  6. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.65

  7. Squad number66Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.63

  8. Squad number1Player nameAlisson
    Average rating

    6.61

  9. Squad number6Player nameThiago Alcántara
    Average rating

    6.56

  10. Squad number10Player nameMané
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number32Player nameMatip
    Average rating

    6.49

  12. Squad number20Player nameDiogo Jota
    Average rating

    6.49

  13. Squad number3Player nameFabinho
    Average rating

    6.46

  14. Squad number15Player nameOxlade-Chamberlain
    Average rating

    6.15

Line-ups

Wolves

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Malheiro de Sá
  • 23Kilman
  • 16Coady
  • 27Saïss
  • 22Nélson Semedo
  • 8Neves
  • 32DendonckerBooked at 26mins
  • 3Aït-NouriSubstituted forHoeverat 90+2'minutes
  • 37TraoréSubstituted forMachado Trincãoat 88'minutes
  • 9JiménezBooked at 88mins
  • 26Hwang Hee-ChanSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Hoever
  • 10Podence
  • 11Machado Trincão
  • 17Fábio Silva
  • 21Ruddy
  • 28João Moutinho
  • 39Cundle
  • 64Bueno
  • 77Campbell

Liverpool

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Alisson
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 32Matip
  • 4van Dijk
  • 26RobertsonBooked at 66mins
  • 14HendersonSubstituted forOrigiat 68'minutes
  • 3FabinhoBooked at 62mins
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 11SalahSubstituted forMilnerat 90+6'minutes
  • 20JotaSubstituted forOxlade-Chamberlainat 82'minutes
  • 10Mané

Substitutes

  • 5Konaté
  • 7Milner
  • 15Oxlade-Chamberlain
  • 18Minamino
  • 21Tsimikas
  • 27Origi
  • 47Phillips
  • 62Kelleher
  • 76N Williams
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamWolvesAway TeamLiverpool
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Mohamed Salah.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah.

  5. Post update

    Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Adama Traoré.

  10. Booking

    Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by José Sá.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Diogo Jota.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sadio Mané.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

875 comments

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 17:01

    Nothing better than a team who constantly time waste getting beaten by a last minute winner. #justice

    • Reply posted by SamB, today at 17:07

      SamB replied:
      Wolves time waste, Liverpool sub on a striker for a midfielder.

      Footballing justice that Origi gets a last minute winner!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:07

    Wolves got punished for wasting time and Liverpool just never gave up and got their just reward.

    Well done all football fans for showing such respect to the boy Arthur Labinjo-Hughes who was monstrously murdered. God love him he was a true blue Birmingham supporter. RIP little man.

    • Reply posted by footnote, today at 17:08

      footnote replied:
      God bless the wee chap😇😇🥲

  • Comment posted by Presuming Ed, today at 17:01

    Oh the sweet Irony.
    Wolves dreadful timewasting bites them in the backside.
    Absolutely hilarious.
    Liverpool go top for a few minutes...

    • Reply posted by Javinny, today at 17:18

      Javinny replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 17:02

    Divock Origi. If Carlsberg did goalscorers.

    • Reply posted by Commentier, today at 17:06

      Commentier replied:
      His name looks like The Times anagram.

  • Comment posted by scouse1steve, today at 17:03

    And that is the reason you never leave a match before the final whistle

    • Reply posted by John Alice, today at 17:05

      John Alice replied:
      Unless your 20 minute Everton fans

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 17:01

    Origiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii you hero again. Scenes absolute brilliant scenes 😂😂😂😂😂👀

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 17:37

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      He is back!!!! Just put him on in the last 90 seconds.
      Still feel for Wolves bad way to lose a game.

  • Comment posted by Jackie Moon, today at 17:02

    Wolves deserved nothing from this game. Yet another set of professionals whose pain threshold is worryingly low, to the point where perhaps it is cruel to expect them to play the sport. Everything seems to hurt!

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 17:06

      tony replied:
      Bad signal from there then, didn,t watch the match did you?

  • Comment posted by Modulox, today at 17:08

    Origi has scored soooo many important goals for Liverpool. That late equaliser against WBA when Klopp took his players to the kop and lined up to thank them for their support. That late header against Newcastle. The Barca CL semi and CL final of course. The header against Everton when Van Dijk's shinner hit the cross bar and Pickford pushed it back into play. There are others too. Cult hero!!!

    • Reply posted by Soi6 , today at 17:10

      Soi6 replied:
      Little T rex arms hilarious. 🤣

  • Comment posted by One season wonder, today at 17:02

    Never give up. hard won 3 pts

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 17:38

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Good 3 points.whether it is by scoring 4 goals or by a last minute goal it does not matter.

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:01

    Mighty Origi. Super Sub.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 17:11

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      I'm neither impressed nor flattered. Varpool won't win anything again this season. Wolves should have taken all three points. Where did all that additional time come from for Varpool to get the winner? Something doesn't seem right!

  • Comment posted by FeedTheGoat, today at 17:04

    Grrr.... Well done Liverpool, but hey at least Chelsea lost. City fan.

    • Reply posted by Ling Liu LFC GBR China 1981-Present, today at 17:07

      Ling Liu LFC GBR China 1981-Present replied:
      It's not over yet still 3 top sides fighting it out Liverpool, Man City & Chelsea

  • Comment posted by OxfordMint, today at 17:02

    Well played Wolves - that was hard on you. Juergen please do not consider selling Origi…like ever!

    • Reply posted by Carpe diem, today at 17:08

      Carpe diem replied:
      Yes must be hard for a team who defend for over 90 minutes and lose! Hardly a fans epitome of a good team.

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 17:02

    Oriiiiiigiiiiiiiiiii!!

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 17:05

    Wolves played for the nil nil from the start. Timewasting with a smile on their faces glad the goal was scored in the 94th minute as without the timewasting the ref would of only played 93

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 17:03

    He may not score many but they are always sooooooo vital! Legend!

  • Comment posted by 5 season wonder, today at 17:03

    ORIGI! Already a legend. How many important goals can one bloke score? Well played Wolves, but Origi is inevitable.

  • Comment posted by Lukas, today at 17:05

    Save a prayer for the salty Mancs and bitters ready to jump on here to celebrate Liverpool dropping points 🙏

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 17:13

      steve replied:
      United living rent free in your head.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 17:01

    Unlucky Wolves, but you couldnt hold out for ever. How LFC didnt score half a dozen is beyond me

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 17:04

      Metro1962 replied:
      Cos Wolves stopped them that is why!!

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 17:03

    Gutted but still proud well played Wolves!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Salah11, today at 17:13

      Salah11 replied:
      Phenomenal effort

  • Comment posted by Eittigh, today at 17:02

    Origi, you beaut… Well done