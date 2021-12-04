Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Divock Origi's strike was Liverpool's 39th winning goal scored in or after the 90th minute in the Premier League, at least 13 more than other side

Liverpool went top of the Premier League as substitute Divock Origi scored a last-minute winner to sink Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

With seconds remaining, Origi latched on to a Mohamed Salah pass, smashing the ball beyond Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

The win meant Liverpool leapfrogged leaders Chelsea, who lost 3-2 to West Ham in Saturday's early kick-off, although they will drop down to second if Manchester City beat Watford in the 17:30 GMT match.

Defeat was cruel on Wolves, who had defended heroically for 94 minutes and were 60 seconds away from becoming the first team to stop Liverpool scoring this season.

Reds go top in dramatic fashion

Liverpool came into this match in blistering form, having scored at least twice in each of their past 18 matches and scoring 14 times in their past four.

But for most of the afternoon, it looked as if they would be denied in front of goal for the first time since drawing 0-0 with Real Madrid last April.

In the first half, former Wolves forward Diogo Jota headed a deep cross narrowly off target while Romain Saiss produced a superb sliding tackle to deny the Reds' Salah a tap-in.

And in the second period, Liverpool continued to dominate as Thiago was denied by a combination of Raul Jimenez and Sa before Jota missed a huge opportunity, seeing an effort blocked on the line by Conor Coady with the keeper stranded.

It looked as if that would be the game's best chance but the Reds kept up the pressure and were awarded for their attacking intent with just one minute of stoppage time remaining when Origi broke the deadlock with his fourth goal of the season.

Wolves firm in defence

Spirited defensive efforts have become a regular habit for Wolves who boast the third-best defensive record in the Premier League and were seconds away from a fourth clean sheets on the bounce.

As they were cheered on by a boisterous home crowd on a cold afternoon in the West Midlands, the hosts were content to sit back and rarely threatened going forward. Wolves managed just three shots compared to Liverpool's 17.

Bruno Lage may look towards his attackers as one area to improve upon going forward.

Wolves, who have Chelsea and Manchester City to face before Christmas, have now failed to score in eight of their 15 league games this season.

Defeat sees them remain in eighth, six points off the top four and 11 clear of the relegation zone.

Liverpool Liverpool Liverpool Wolverhampton Wanderers Avg Squad number 16 Player name Coady Average rating 6.49 Squad number 9 Player name Jiménez Average rating 6.38 Squad number 37 Player name Traoré Average rating 6.35 Squad number 8 Player name Rúben Neves Average rating 6.27 Squad number 11 Player name Trincão Average rating 6.21 Squad number 23 Player name Kilman Average rating 6.17 Squad number 27 Player name Saïss Average rating 6.17 Squad number 3 Player name Aït-Nouri Average rating 6.17 Squad number 22 Player name Nélson Semedo Average rating 6.16 Squad number 28 Player name João Moutinho Average rating 6.13 Squad number 1 Player name José Sá Average rating 6.13 Squad number 26 Player name Hwang Hee-Chan Average rating 6.12 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 6.06 Squad number 2 Player name Hoever Average rating 5.47 Liverpool Avg Squad number 27 Player name Origi Average rating 7.38 Squad number 7 Player name Milner Average rating 6.95 Squad number 11 Player name Mohamed Salah Average rating 6.89 Squad number 26 Player name Robertson Average rating 6.71 Squad number 14 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.71 Squad number 4 Player name van Dijk Average rating 6.65 Squad number 66 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 6.63 Squad number 1 Player name Alisson Average rating 6.61 Squad number 6 Player name Thiago Alcántara Average rating 6.56 Squad number 10 Player name Mané Average rating 6.50 Squad number 32 Player name Matip Average rating 6.49 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Jota Average rating 6.49 Squad number 3 Player name Fabinho Average rating 6.46 Squad number 15 Player name Oxlade-Chamberlain Average rating 6.15

76 N Williams Referee: Chris Kavanagh Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. James Milner replaces Mohamed Salah. goal Goal! Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Liverpool 1. Divock Origi (Liverpool) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mohamed Salah. Post update Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers). Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ki-Jana Hoever replaces Rayan Aït-Nouri because of an injury. Post update Attempt saved. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Trincão replaces Adama Traoré. Booking Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card. Post update Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Nélson Semedo tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by José Sá. Post update Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Post update Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Maximilian Kilman. Post update Attempt blocked. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Trent Alexander-Arnold with a cross. Substitution Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Diogo Jota. Post update Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Virgil van Dijk. Post update Attempt missed. Divock Origi (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diogo Jota. Substitution Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. João Moutinho replaces Hwang Hee-Chan. Post update Attempt missed. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Sadio Mané. Page 1 of 4 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward