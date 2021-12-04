Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton1BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Southampton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Neal Maupay rescues draw for 10-man Seagulls

By Andrew AloiaBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments97

Neal Maupay scores against Southampton
Neal Maupay's goal against Southampton was his sixth of the season

Neal Maupay rescued another dramatic draw for Brighton with a 98th-minute equaliser against Southampton despite being a man down through injury.

Three days after scoring an 89th-minute overhead kick to salvage a point against West Ham, the Frenchman twisted in the box to hammer home the equaliser after being found by Jakub Moder's volleyed cross after his initial free-kick was blocked.

Remarkably, on both occasions Brighton found themselves down to 10 men because of injury.

This time it was Leandro Trossard who left the field on a stretcher after landing awkwardly on his arm, with the visitors unable to make any more substitutions.

Ten minutes of injury time was added as a result and it gave the Seagulls a lifeline after Armando Broja's brilliantly-taken first-half goal appeared to be enough to earn Saints their fourth win of the Premier League season.

The result was met with wild celebrations by the visiting fans, but it also means Brighton equalled an unenviable club-record 10 successive top-flight matches without a win. They last went on such a run between December 1982 and February 1983.

Still, Brighton remain in the top half of the table in ninth place, while a share of the spoils leaves Saints 14th and winless in four games.

The Seagulls' run of results prompted fans to jeer the team in last week's goalless draw with Leeds United. That left manager Graham Potter "a little bit perplexed", but the latest performance from his injury-hit side drew nothing but cheers.

Four of the five changes made from the midweek draw with West Ham were through injury, with captain Lewis Dunk and the influential Adam Lallana among the players sidelined for the trip to St Mary's.

Southampton had an early double chance with Broja and Che Adams denied by Robert Sanchez.

Moments later, Adams was foiled for a second time from a tight angle, while Valentino Livramento and Lyanco both had efforts blocked in quick succession as the hosts piled on the pressure.

Brighton rarely threatened before the break, but Enock Mwepu and Trossard did test Alex McCarthy.

Two excellent touches from Broja proved to be a defining moment in the 29th minute after a weak clearance from goalkeeper Sanchez was quickly worked back up the field.

His first was to meet a flicked header from Nathan Redmond and cut the ball back, and under his body, which left Shane Duffy helplessly sliding past on his backside in defence. The second was a composed finish to put his side ahead.

It was rare clinical moment between two south coast rivals.

As two of the league's lowest-scoring teams - only Wolves second-bottom Norwich had scored fewer than the 13 they had both netted before Saturday's game - the lack of clear-cut chances epitomised their recent struggles.

Albanian frontman Broja was guilty of sending a good second-half chance wide, while Maupay curled an effort off target and was denied by McCarthy before grabbing his second crucial equaliser in a week.

Player of the match

BrojaArmando Broja

with an average of 7.39

Southampton

  1. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    7.39

  2. Squad number21Player nameLivramento
    Average rating

    7.07

  3. Squad number10Player nameAdams
    Average rating

    6.82

  4. Squad number22Player nameSalisu
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number2Player nameWalker-Peters
    Average rating

    6.37

  6. Squad number11Player nameRedmond
    Average rating

    6.37

  7. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    6.34

  8. Squad number23Player nameTella
    Average rating

    6.33

  9. Squad number6Player nameOriol Romeu
    Average rating

    6.18

  10. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    6.08

  11. Squad number1Player nameMcCarthy
    Average rating

    5.95

  12. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    5.77

  13. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    5.74

Brighton & Hove Albion

  1. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    6.82

  2. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    6.73

  3. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.52

  4. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    6.47

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    6.46

  6. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    6.43

  7. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    6.37

  8. Squad number20Player nameMarch
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    6.22

  10. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    6.19

  11. Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    6.11

  12. Squad number13Player nameGroß
    Average rating

    5.87

  13. Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    5.86

  14. Squad number7Player nameConnolly
    Average rating

    5.81

Line-ups

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCarthy
  • 21Livramento
  • 4Lyanco
  • 22SalisuBooked at 80mins
  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 11Redmond
  • 8Ward-Prowse
  • 6RomeuBooked at 90mins
  • 23TellaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Adams
  • 18BrojaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stephens
  • 7Long
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 15Perraud
  • 20Smallbone
  • 24Elyounoussi
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
  • 41Lewis

Brighton

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanSubstituted forModerat 78'minutes
  • 24DuffyBooked at 45mins
  • 33Burn
  • 2LampteySubstituted forMarchat 63'minutes
  • 12Mwepu
  • 8BissoumaBooked at 74mins
  • 13GroßSubstituted forConnollyat 55'minutes
  • 3Cucurella
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forat 90'minutes
  • 9Maupay

Substitutes

  • 7Connolly
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 15Moder
  • 16Scherpen
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 27Locadia
  • 28Roberts
  • 30Richards
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
28,706

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home14
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home15
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Southampton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentino Livramento.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Southampton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Moder following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    Oriol Romeu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).

  10. Booking

    Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Dan Burn.

  14. Post update

    Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Valentino Livramento (Southampton).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  17. Post update

    Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Leandro Trossard went off injured after Brighton and Hove Albion had used all subs.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Nathan Tella.

  20. Post update

    Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 17:51

    He has his critics but Maupay is developing into a helluva player - he'll keep getting better and better

  • Comment posted by Rosy, today at 17:47

    One of the most bizarre ref performances in a while (at least 2 weeks), zero clue what counts as a yellow with half the saints team scythed down by Duffy in the first half for him to eventually get a yellow, then several minor somehow getting saints players in the book second half (with Duffy magically still on the pitch).

    • Reply posted by Mido12, today at 17:49

      Mido12 replied:
      Aye Elyounoussi clearly got the ball and got a yellow card for it.

  • Comment posted by rrrrrrrr, today at 17:39

    awful pass out of defence to put Romeu in trouble,awful tackle from Romeu …
    Was totally confused seeing JWP running back towards goal as they took the free kick ?? Did he have money on Brighton scoring and thought he’d play them all onside .. well you succeeded you buffoon !

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:41

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      You’re a buffoon. JWP is simply an overrated midfielder.

  • Comment posted by gone-for-a-walk-bye, today at 17:39

    Lucky lucky Brighton Christmas present come early this year

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:41

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      You wish!

  • Comment posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:37

    Anyone remember Ian Juryeff? Unfortunate not to get a decent run in the team.

  • Comment posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:36

    Never realised Potter played so few games for the Saints. I remember him quite clearly. Must have seen almost all his games.

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:42

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      Ugly then, ugly now, though.

  • Comment posted by Sambucaman, today at 17:34

    With Duffy out and Dunk probably out I would love to see Ed Turns step up for the match with Spurs, Saw the match with Swansea and was really impressed with his reading of the game and his confidence.

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:39

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      Would to hear anyone called Turns in a commentary. Almost as funny as a pass to Mee.

  • Comment posted by cunning plan, today at 17:34

    Enjoying the moment but aware that we are depleted by injuries and suspension. Maupay is showing the spirit we need for the next game......

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:33

    Second best but ground out a point....

  • Comment posted by Mike Frank, today at 17:32

    Brighton are showing incredible resilience. It's not over until the final whistle. Just a shame Maupay can't score in the first few minutes of a game as well as the last ! Hope Trossard is OK - didn't look pretty. If Saints do better at finishing, they'll be fine this season.

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:35

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      Ditto Trossard. Nobody wants to see that.

  • Comment posted by Steve from Leeds, today at 17:32

    Well as a Leeds fan i have to say that i was happy for Brighton in the end .I say this after the disgusting reception that the Brighton team received by their lousy fans , after they had unluckily only drawn the week before against Leeds . Leeds have mostly been lousy for 20yrs , but the fans at Leeds make every game a special event and well worth while to see .

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:34

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      Shut up Steve from Leeds

  • Comment posted by Ellis, today at 17:30

    Worst we’ve played all season and still got a point. I’m alright with that.

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:40

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      You don’t say who you support, numpty. Do you thin we’re all mindreaders?? Crazy.

  • Comment posted by jabbashut, today at 17:29

    Why are other teams making Brighton use their subs up because the other team fouling Brighton players a making them unable in the match and carrying on doing so that near the end Brighton has to play with at most ten players, this happens two matches in the row, it be interesting to see they doing this because they do not like Brighton being above them?

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:31

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      Great analysis. Well done.

  • Comment posted by Swain , today at 17:28

    Maupay scored in the 95th at Palace, 89th at West Ham and 98th at So'ton. Something's changed from last season....

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 17:27

    Can't score to save their lives, can't defend to save their lives. Opposition must love playing Southampton just love throwing points away. Odds on Ralph next manager to be sacked getting slimmer I think

  • Comment posted by Nick Watkins, today at 17:26

    Oh well, better than losing.
    Another point on the board.
    After 4 wins in our opening 5 games, it is a little disappointing that 10 games later we are still on 4 wins!

  • Comment posted by Gaz sometimes right, today at 17:26

    Yet another dramatic late equaliser, like at WHU when I was consigned to a defeat as well. At my age not good for the old ticker but more than happy with the point.

  • Comment posted by hightower, today at 17:25

    UTA! We were riding our luck again but great example of needing to play until the final whistle. Oh how different it was for us last season! Just need our injury list to reduce, Bloom to buy a striker or two in January and we’ll done to Maupay! Hope Trossard ok! Keep marching on Saints. You’re a good side and won’t get relegated!

  • Comment posted by y7Kc4sza, today at 17:25

    Only 4 teams to have lost 3 games or less,that's Brighton and the top 3

  • Comment posted by Isitonlyme, today at 17:24

    Typical Saints display - should have buried Brighton in the first half and then let Brighton run all over them in the second half.

    • Reply posted by dogmaticslumber, today at 17:33

      dogmaticslumber replied:
      Run all over? Like walk all over, only faster, perhaps?

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1511223082235
2Liverpool15104144123234
3Chelsea1510323592633
4West Ham158342819927
5Arsenal147251720-323
6Tottenham137151317-422
7Man Utd146352424021
8Wolves156361213-121
9Brighton154831416-220
10Leicester145452225-319
11Crystal Palace143741920-116
12Brentford144461719-216
13Aston Villa145181923-416
14Southampton153751421-716
15Everton144371724-715
16Leeds143651320-715
17Watford1541101927-813
18Burnley141761421-710
19Newcastle151771730-1310
20Norwich14248828-2010
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport