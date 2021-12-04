Match ends, Southampton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Neal Maupay rescued another dramatic draw for Brighton with a 98th-minute equaliser against Southampton despite being a man down through injury.
Three days after scoring an 89th-minute overhead kick to salvage a point against West Ham, the Frenchman twisted in the box to hammer home the equaliser after being found by Jakub Moder's volleyed cross after his initial free-kick was blocked.
Remarkably, on both occasions Brighton found themselves down to 10 men because of injury.
This time it was Leandro Trossard who left the field on a stretcher after landing awkwardly on his arm, with the visitors unable to make any more substitutions.
Ten minutes of injury time was added as a result and it gave the Seagulls a lifeline after Armando Broja's brilliantly-taken first-half goal appeared to be enough to earn Saints their fourth win of the Premier League season.
The result was met with wild celebrations by the visiting fans, but it also means Brighton equalled an unenviable club-record 10 successive top-flight matches without a win. They last went on such a run between December 1982 and February 1983.
Still, Brighton remain in the top half of the table in ninth place, while a share of the spoils leaves Saints 14th and winless in four games.
- Follow reaction to Saturday's Premier League matches
- Go straight to all the best Southampton content
- Visit our Brighton page
The Seagulls' run of results prompted fans to jeer the team in last week's goalless draw with Leeds United. That left manager Graham Potter "a little bit perplexed", but the latest performance from his injury-hit side drew nothing but cheers.
Four of the five changes made from the midweek draw with West Ham were through injury, with captain Lewis Dunk and the influential Adam Lallana among the players sidelined for the trip to St Mary's.
Southampton had an early double chance with Broja and Che Adams denied by Robert Sanchez.
Moments later, Adams was foiled for a second time from a tight angle, while Valentino Livramento and Lyanco both had efforts blocked in quick succession as the hosts piled on the pressure.
Brighton rarely threatened before the break, but Enock Mwepu and Trossard did test Alex McCarthy.
Two excellent touches from Broja proved to be a defining moment in the 29th minute after a weak clearance from goalkeeper Sanchez was quickly worked back up the field.
His first was to meet a flicked header from Nathan Redmond and cut the ball back, and under his body, which left Shane Duffy helplessly sliding past on his backside in defence. The second was a composed finish to put his side ahead.
It was rare clinical moment between two south coast rivals.
As two of the league's lowest-scoring teams - only Wolves second-bottom Norwich had scored fewer than the 13 they had both netted before Saturday's game - the lack of clear-cut chances epitomised their recent struggles.
Albanian frontman Broja was guilty of sending a good second-half chance wide, while Maupay curled an effort off target and was denied by McCarthy before grabbing his second crucial equaliser in a week.
Player of the match
BrojaArmando Broja
Southampton
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameBrojaAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number21Player nameLivramentoAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number10Player nameAdamsAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number22Player nameSalisuAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number2Player nameWalker-PetersAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number11Player nameRedmondAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number4Player nameLyancoAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number23Player nameTellaAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number6Player nameOriol RomeuAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number9Player nameA ArmstrongAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number1Player nameMcCarthyAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number8Player nameWard-ProwseAverage rating
5.77
- Squad number24Player nameElyounoussiAverage rating
5.74
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
6.43
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number20Player nameMarchAverage rating
6.30
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
6.22
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
5.87
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number7Player nameConnollyAverage rating
5.81
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCarthy
- 21Livramento
- 4Lyanco
- 22SalisuBooked at 80mins
- 2Walker-Peters
- 11Redmond
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 6RomeuBooked at 90mins
- 23TellaBooked at 69minsSubstituted forElyounoussiat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Adams
- 18BrojaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stephens
- 7Long
- 9A Armstrong
- 15Perraud
- 20Smallbone
- 24Elyounoussi
- 27Diallo
- 32Walcott
- 41Lewis
Brighton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34VeltmanSubstituted forModerat 78'minutes
- 24DuffyBooked at 45mins
- 33Burn
- 2LampteySubstituted forMarchat 63'minutes
- 12Mwepu
- 8BissoumaBooked at 74mins
- 13GroßSubstituted forConnollyat 55'minutes
- 3Cucurella
- 11TrossardSubstituted forat 90'minutes
- 9Maupay
Substitutes
- 7Connolly
- 10Mac Allister
- 15Moder
- 16Scherpen
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 27Locadia
- 28Roberts
- 30Richards
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 28,706
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentino Livramento.
Goal!
Goal! Southampton 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jakub Moder following a set piece situation.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Oriol Romeu (Southampton).
Booking
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Southampton).
Post update
Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Dan Burn.
Post update
Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Valentino Livramento (Southampton).
Post update
Foul by Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Leandro Trossard went off injured after Brighton and Hove Albion had used all subs.
Substitution
Substitution, Southampton. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Nathan Tella.
Post update
Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Was totally confused seeing JWP running back towards goal as they took the free kick ?? Did he have money on Brighton scoring and thought he’d play them all onside .. well you succeeded you buffoon !
Another point on the board.
After 4 wins in our opening 5 games, it is a little disappointing that 10 games later we are still on 4 wins!