Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion

Jan Bednarek scored an early opener for Southampton against Leicester but was forced off in the 85th minute

TEAM NEWS

Southampton will be without defender Jan Bednarek, who came off with a calf problem against Leicester.

Stuart Armstrong remains out with a similar issue, while goalkeeper Fraser Foster is doubtful because of an unspecified injury.

Brighton trio Jeremy Sarmiento, Adam Webster and Adam Lallana are unavailable after all three were injured in midweek against West Ham.

Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are still sidelined.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Both of these teams drew in midweek, with Saints pegged back twice by Leicester and Brighton equalising late on at West Ham.

The way both games went, I'd say Brighton's result was the better one, but their problem is they keep on drawing and they are not scoring enough goals to win games.

Because of that, and because Southampton's home record is actually quite decent - they have only lost one out of seven league games at St Mary's this season - I think Saints might edge this.

Brighton's current form is not a reason to boo manager Graham Potter or the team, though. If at the start of the season, you'd told any of their fans that they would be in the top eight after 14 games, then they would have been delighted.

But, because they started so well and are not getting the same results anymore, some supporters see things differently.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton have lost just one of their eight Premier League meetings with Brighton (W3, D4).

However, the Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four trips to St Mary's (W1, D3).

The home side have never won this fixture in eight previous Premier League matches between the two clubs.

Southampton

Southampton have lost just one of their seven home league games this season (W2, D4).

Saints have dropped 12 points from winning positions this season - only Newcastle and Burnley have a worse record in the Premier League.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's next defeat in the Premier League will be his 50th - no Saints manager has lost more in the competition.

Nathan Redmond has six assists in his last 12 league appearances at St Mary's.

Redmond could become the first Southampton player to assist in four consecutive Premier League home games.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could equal their club record of 10 consecutive top-flight matches without a victory, a sequence they last recorded in 1982.

Only Newcastle are enduring a longer winless in the Premier League than the Seagulls.

Graham Potter's side have lost just once on their travels this season, although they are also winless in their last five away games in the Premier League (D4, L1).

They have won six points from losing positions this season, a joint high with West Ham.

