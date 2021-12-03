Newcastle United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has said draws are not good enough for his side

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United have no new injury concerns for the visit of Burnley, with Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie available after suspension.

Ciaran Clark serves a one-game ban following his dismissal against Norwich City.

Burnley welcome back James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood, who were suspended for the draw at Wolves.

Phil Bardsley and Ashley Barnes remain out, while Dale Stephens is following Covid protocols.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have turned themselves into draw specialists, with four in their past five games. They are still in the bottom three but they seem to be playing pretty well, and it feels like the results will come.

I'm not sure the same applies to Newcastle. Tuesday's home game with Norwich was a must-win, and they didn't win it. The more points they drop, even when they don't lose, just makes it even harder for them to stay up.

They have left themselves a huge task to survive now - they will probably need to win at least 10 of their remaining 24 games, and I just don't see that happening.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle can win three consecutive league games against Burnley for the first time since a run of five between 1953 and 1955.

Burnley have not won a league match at St James' Park since 1976, drawing four and losing four of their subsequent eight matches there.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have failed to win any of their opening 14 games. The only other Premier League teams to have done this - Swindon in 1994, QPR in 2013 and Sheffield United in 2021 - were all relegated.

Since relegation was introduced in the late 19th century, only three clubs have had a winless run as long as 14 matches from the beginning of a top-flight campaign and stayed up: Sheffield United (16 games in 1990-91), Portsmouth (15 in 1937-38) and Leicester City (15 in 1975-76).

Newcastle have equalled their club record of 14 Premier League matches without a victory, set from April to September 1999.

They are winless in their last 15 games in all competitions, their worst run since 1978.

The Magpies are one of two sides, alongside Watford, without a top-flight clean sheet this season, while they have conceded a league-high 30 goals.

Allan Saint-Maximin can become just the third player in Premier League history to score and assist in three successive games against the same club. The others were Steven Gerrard against Newcastle, Theo Walcott against West Ham and Roberto Firmino against Arsenal.

Burnley

Burnley are winless in eight Premier League away games since beating Fulham in May (D4, L4).

However, the Clarets can equal a club record by avoiding defeat in a fourth consecutive Premier League away match.

They are unbeaten in five league fixtures and have only lost once in eight, but their only victory during that run came against Brentford on 30 October.

Burnley have won just two of their last 17 Premier League games kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday.

Sean Dyche has won his past four meetings with Eddie Howe (his predecessor as Clarets manager) by an aggregate score of 11-1.

Maxwel Cornet has scored five goals in seven Premier League starts.

