Premier League
West HamWest Ham United3ChelseaChelsea2

West Ham United 3-2 Chelsea: Bizarre Arthur Masuaku goal earns Hammers three points

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen, West Ham, Chelsea
Jarrod Bowen won West Ham's penalty late in the first half before curling into the far corner from the edge of the box in the second

Arthur Masuaku scored a bizarre late winner as top-four hopefuls West Ham twice came from behind to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea in a pulsating encounter at London Stadium.

After collecting the ball wide on the left, Masuaku arrowed a cross-cum-shot past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at his near post to send the Hammers supporters into ecstasy.

Thiago Silva broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the first half, heading Mason Mount's corner past Lukasz Fabianski via the inside of the post.

West Ham were gifted a chance to equalise when Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen following a poor backpass from Jorginho, allowing Manuel Lanzini to stroke home from the penalty spot.

Bowen's low drive from the edge of the area restored parity once more before Masuaku's remarkable 87th-minute winner.

The win consolidates West Ham's place in the top four, while Chelsea will drop to third if Manchester City and Liverpool win this weekend.

More to follow.

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 15Dawson
  • 4ZoumaSubstituted forFornalsat 71'minutes
  • 23Diop
  • 5CoufalBooked at 90mins
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 31JohnsonSubstituted forMasuakuat 45+2'minutes
  • 20Bowen
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forBenrahmaat 85'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 8Fornals
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 22Benrahma
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 50Ashby

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 4ChristensenBooked at 90mins
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24JamesBooked at 90mins
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 5JorginhoBooked at 23mins
  • 3AlonsoSubstituted forPulisicat 72'minutes
  • 22ZiyechSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 64'minutes
  • 19Mount
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forLukakuat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Pulisic
  • 11Werner
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 20Hudson-Odoi
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 31Sarr
Referee:
Andre Marriner

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home11
Away19
Shots on Target
Home5
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 3, Chelsea 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Chelsea 2.

  3. Booking

    Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).

  5. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.

  7. Booking

    Reece James (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).

  9. Post update

    Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Booking

    Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).

  14. Post update

    Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Michail Antonio.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 3, Chelsea 2. Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a headed pass.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Issa Diop.

  • Comment posted by Mish, today at 14:38

    Honestly I am surprised the headline is not 'Man Utd close gap after Chelsea lose'.

    • Reply posted by Sheikh Anvak, today at 14:40

      Sheikh Anvak replied:
      But United havent closed the gap so why would thay be the headline?

  • Comment posted by HABlet, today at 14:38

    Well done, West Ham.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 14:48

      Forza Italia replied:
      Looking forward to watching them in the Champions League next season against Barcelona, assuming Barcelona qualify.

  • Comment posted by Changing Times, today at 14:38

    That can't be right. Chavski 'fans' were claiming the Quadruple!?!

    West Ham 3-2 East Fulham

    Back in ya basket November Title winners! 😂😂👍

    • Reply posted by Bogmorris, today at 14:45

      Bogmorris replied:
      Were we. A stunning winning goal, won by a ferocious crowd. Sarcasm!!

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 14:37

    $100 for lukaku , inter Milan laughing all the way to the bank

    • Reply posted by Richmond Avenal, today at 14:43

      Richmond Avenal replied:
      For that price he looks a bargain,!

  • Comment posted by AverageFootballFan, today at 14:40

    Moyesiah strikes again. As a neutral, I'm glad to see West Ham amongst the top 4, they've earned it.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 14:40

    West ham just won't go away will they! Fair play. Such a solid job been done there!

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 14:50

      Forza Italia replied:
      So boring West Ham. 3-2 against Liverpool and now 3-2 against Chelsea. Come on, mix it up a bit. :-)

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 14:38

    Well deserved win for the Hammers, Moyes got them playing some good stuff and they have some quality players.

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 14:38

    What a win .. great match for the neutral.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:39

    West Ham beating Liverpool and now Chelsea make them a team that are on course for the top four

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 14:40

    Not a Hammer myself but it’s always gratifying to see an English owned club in this division beating an overseas owned club that shovels unimaginable amounts of money at "success".

    • Reply posted by Neil Young, today at 14:42

      Neil Young replied:
      Silly comment …

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 14:40

    Well played West Ham! You are certainly more competitive than us (Arsenal) against the big boys this season. You need to get a back up CF in January to take the pressure off Antonio. Someone like Origi or even Nketiah.