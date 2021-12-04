Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jarrod Bowen won West Ham's penalty late in the first half before curling into the far corner from the edge of the box in the second

Arthur Masuaku scored a bizarre late winner as top-four hopefuls West Ham twice came from behind to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea in a pulsating encounter at London Stadium.

After collecting the ball wide on the left, Masuaku arrowed a cross-cum-shot past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at his near post to send the Hammers supporters into ecstasy.

Thiago Silva broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the first half, heading Mason Mount's corner past Lukasz Fabianski via the inside of the post.

West Ham were gifted a chance to equalise when Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen following a poor backpass from Jorginho, allowing Manuel Lanzini to stroke home from the penalty spot.

Bowen's low drive from the edge of the area restored parity once more before Masuaku's remarkable 87th-minute winner.

The win consolidates West Ham's place in the top four, while Chelsea will drop to third if Manchester City and Liverpool win this weekend.

