Match ends, West Ham United 3, Chelsea 2.
Arthur Masuaku scored a bizarre late winner as top-four hopefuls West Ham twice came from behind to beat Premier League leaders Chelsea in a pulsating encounter at London Stadium.
After collecting the ball wide on the left, Masuaku arrowed a cross-cum-shot past Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at his near post to send the Hammers supporters into ecstasy.
Thiago Silva broke the deadlock for Chelsea in the first half, heading Mason Mount's corner past Lukasz Fabianski via the inside of the post.
West Ham were gifted a chance to equalise when Edouard Mendy brought down Jarrod Bowen following a poor backpass from Jorginho, allowing Manuel Lanzini to stroke home from the penalty spot.
Bowen's low drive from the edge of the area restored parity once more before Masuaku's remarkable 87th-minute winner.
The win consolidates West Ham's place in the top four, while Chelsea will drop to third if Manchester City and Liverpool win this weekend.
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number23Player nameDiopAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
7.61
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
7.25
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
8.54
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
7.64
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
7.51
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
7.94
Chelsea
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number4Player nameChristensenAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
3.82
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
4.05
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
6.15
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
4.72
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
3.52
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
3.64
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
3.91
Line-ups
West Ham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Fabianski
- 15Dawson
- 4ZoumaSubstituted forFornalsat 71'minutes
- 23Diop
- 5CoufalBooked at 90mins
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 31JohnsonSubstituted forMasuakuat 45+2'minutes
- 20Bowen
- 10LanziniSubstituted forBenrahmaat 85'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 7Yarmolenko
- 8Fornals
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 22Benrahma
- 26Masuaku
- 33Král
- 50Ashby
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 4ChristensenBooked at 90mins
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 24JamesBooked at 90mins
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 5JorginhoBooked at 23mins
- 3AlonsoSubstituted forPulisicat 72'minutes
- 22ZiyechSubstituted forHudson-Odoiat 64'minutes
- 19Mount
- 29HavertzSubstituted forLukakuat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 9Lukaku
- 10Pulisic
- 11Werner
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 20Hudson-Odoi
- 28Azpilicueta
- 31Sarr
- Referee:
- Andre Marriner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 3, Chelsea 2.
Booking
Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Christensen (Chelsea).
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
Booking
Reece James (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
Post update
Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United).
Post update
Foul by Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea).
Post update
Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Michail Antonio.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 3, Chelsea 2. Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left to the top left corner. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Saïd Benrahma replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Antonio Rüdiger with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Issa Diop.
