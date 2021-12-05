Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ezri Konsa's header was the 10th goal Leicester have let in from set-pieces this season - the top flight's joint highest

Ezri Konsa scored twice as Aston Villa came from behind to return to winning ways under new boss Steven Gerrard by beating Leicester in an exciting Premier League encounter.

Having suffered defeat for the first time in Gerrard's embryonic reign at home to Manchester City in midweek, Villa again fell behind to Harvey Barnes' opener for the Foxes.

However, defender Konsa touched home Emi Buendia's header to equalise almost immediately and nodded home a deep second-half corner to make it three wins from four since Gerrard took charge.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers dropped Jamie Vardy to hand Patson Daka a first Premier League start and the Zambia striker set up Barnes to coolly slot through Konsa's legs and past Emi Martinez.

The advantage lasted just three minutes, Buendia craning his neck muscles to propel Matty Cash's cushioned header towards the bottom corner, with Konsa poking home to make sure.

Villa thought they were ahead on the stroke of half-time as Kasper Schmeichel parried another Cash knockdown and Jacob Ramsey fired home but the keeper had one hand on the grounded ball and Michael Oliver correctly ruled the goal out after a check from the video assistant referee.

In the end, it mattered little as Konsa punished Leicester's ongoing set-piece shortcomings by nodding home John McGinn's corner to push Villa above the Foxes into 10th place.

Villa should have won by more as Ollie Watkins and Ramsey wasted glorious chances on the break although the hosts needed a fantastic fingertip save from Martinez to thwart a Barnes header and seal the points.

