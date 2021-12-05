Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa2LeicesterLeicester City1

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City: Ezri Konsa scores twice to hand Steven Gerrard third win in four

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments92

Ezri Konsa's header was the 10th goal Leicester have let in from set-pieces this season - the top flight's joint highest

Ezri Konsa scored twice as Aston Villa came from behind to return to winning ways under new boss Steven Gerrard by beating Leicester in an exciting Premier League encounter.

Having suffered defeat for the first time in Gerrard's embryonic reign at home to Manchester City in midweek, Villa again fell behind to Harvey Barnes' opener for the Foxes.

However, defender Konsa touched home Emi Buendia's header to equalise almost immediately and nodded home a deep second-half corner to make it three wins from four since Gerrard took charge.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers dropped Jamie Vardy to hand Patson Daka a first Premier League start and the Zambia striker set up Barnes to coolly slot through Konsa's legs and past Emi Martinez.

The advantage lasted just three minutes, Buendia craning his neck muscles to propel Matty Cash's cushioned header towards the bottom corner, with Konsa poking home to make sure.

Villa thought they were ahead on the stroke of half-time as Kasper Schmeichel parried another Cash knockdown and Jacob Ramsey fired home but the keeper had one hand on the grounded ball and Michael Oliver correctly ruled the goal out after a check from the video assistant referee.

In the end, it mattered little as Konsa punished Leicester's ongoing set-piece shortcomings by nodding home John McGinn's corner to push Villa above the Foxes into 10th place.

Villa should have won by more as Ollie Watkins and Ramsey wasted glorious chances on the break although the hosts needed a fantastic fingertip save from Martinez to thwart a Barnes header and seal the points.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 18Young
  • 7McGinn
  • 19NakambaBooked at 55mins
  • 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forSansonat 77'minutes
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forTuanzebeat 84'minutes
  • 11Watkins
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 12Steer
  • 16Tuanzebe
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 30Hause
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 39Davis
  • 47Iroegbunam

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 6Evans
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forIheanachoat 86'minutes
  • 25Ndidi
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forVardyat 65'minutes
  • 10MaddisonBooked at 90mins
  • 7Barnes
  • 29DakaSubstituted forPérezat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Vardy
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 20Choudhury
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 38Daley-Campbell
  • 42Soumaré
Referee:
Michael Oliver
Attendance:
41,572

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamLeicester
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home13
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home8
Away25

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).

  7. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ashley Young.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü with a cross.

  9. Booking

    James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  10. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  11. Post update

    Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).

  14. Post update

    Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).

  17. Post update

    Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marvelous Nakamba.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom Chelski, today at 18:55

    Brendan and lescester or whatever they called- imploded.

  • Comment posted by footnote, today at 18:55

    Steve Gerrard is a bright lad , a people’s person whom players have great respect for , is self aware too . That’s why the yappy , shouty click bait merchants doing analysis were and would be s@#t managers in the modern game . Neville , Keane , Carra, Rio , Micah etc etc

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 18:54

    G.Souness on Sky Sports - saying K.Schmeichel should have had a penalty 🤦🏼‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 18:54

    Alan Hansen will sleep soundly tonight.

  • Comment posted by jam1, today at 18:54

    All arrogant Leicester fans turning up at Villa expecting come away with a win. Cheerio up the M69

  • Comment posted by Villa82, today at 18:54

    Well done great result for the boys. Never a foul by Watkins on Evans. Hiw did Leicester commit 25 fouls to our 8 and get away with one yellow. When will refs stop this cynical fouling to break up play. City did it the other day, we need more consistently.
    UTV

  • Comment posted by You, today at 18:52

    Brendan Rodgers reminds me of Martin O'Neil when he was a Villa

    so close and the eventually fails into obscurity

  • Comment posted by oldboy, today at 18:50

    Ole is free! 😅

  • Comment posted by PsychoPat, today at 18:50

    Brendan Rogers just makes up the tactics as he goes along... With NO-CLUE in the world.

  • Comment posted by CRT_Paul, today at 18:49

    We deserved the 3 points there. A frankly bizarre decision to rule out the Ramsey goal, a great chance for Watkins and another for Ramsey as well. We should have scored more than 2, whilst Leicester probably should have got another themselves.

    Gerrard has the players playing again and not accepting substandard performances. 9 pts from our last 4 fixtures is an excellent return.

  • Comment posted by cookiekopite, today at 18:48

    As any Villa fan will tell you inside .0001 of a second of meeting someone they won the European cup in '82 and now after a few games of Gerrard's appointment they are going to challenge for the premier league,champions league & fa cup next year while back on planet earth the very same club go another year closer to 30 yrs without winning any silverware love your confidence but dream on villa fans

    • Reply posted by jam1, today at 18:55

      jam1 replied:
      Mug

  • Comment posted by djhfox, today at 18:48

    school boy defending at set pieces. should have been sorted by now.

  • Comment posted by cornishfoxfan, today at 18:47

    Same boring tactics from Leicester, week in and week out we have to endure this dross from Bodgers. He can't be overly concerned about leicester's defence else he would have acted on it weeks ago... but he hasn't.

  • Comment posted by AndyP, today at 18:47

    As a neutral, I really enjoyed that game, pretty much end to end, better team won, a good advert for the Premier League. Seems Gerrard, has given Villa some urgency, glad to see an English manager cutting it at a reasonable level.

  • Comment posted by TheQuietSultana, today at 18:46

    Brendan Rodgers is a complete footballing fraud, always has been, always will be.

  • Comment posted by Bill-Mee, today at 18:45

    Brenda Rogers HALF-TIME team talk worked a treat!!!!!!

    In the first-half we were all over Villa - In the second we were atrocious.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:50

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      At half time Rodgers said "Team, Villa is managed by an ex-player of mine, so please show him respect in the 2nd half".

  • Comment posted by Lysias Funk, today at 18:44

    Ramsey should have been shown a straight red for kicking Schmeichel while he was defenceless on the ground. Will it take another Jimmy Thorpe tragedy for refs to give goalkeepers the protection they deserve?

    • Reply posted by Justice4Bham21, today at 18:51

      Justice4Bham21 replied:
      Your comment obviously with tongue firmly in cheek