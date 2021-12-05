Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1.
Ezri Konsa scored twice as Aston Villa came from behind to return to winning ways under new boss Steven Gerrard by beating Leicester in an exciting Premier League encounter.
Having suffered defeat for the first time in Gerrard's embryonic reign at home to Manchester City in midweek, Villa again fell behind to Harvey Barnes' opener for the Foxes.
However, defender Konsa touched home Emi Buendia's header to equalise almost immediately and nodded home a deep second-half corner to make it three wins from four since Gerrard took charge.
- Follow reaction from Aston Villa v Leicester City, plus the rest of Saturday's Premier League matches
- Go straight to all the best Aston Villa content
- Visit our Leicester page
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers dropped Jamie Vardy to hand Patson Daka a first Premier League start and the Zambia striker set up Barnes to coolly slot through Konsa's legs and past Emi Martinez.
The advantage lasted just three minutes, Buendia craning his neck muscles to propel Matty Cash's cushioned header towards the bottom corner, with Konsa poking home to make sure.
Villa thought they were ahead on the stroke of half-time as Kasper Schmeichel parried another Cash knockdown and Jacob Ramsey fired home but the keeper had one hand on the grounded ball and Michael Oliver correctly ruled the goal out after a check from the video assistant referee.
In the end, it mattered little as Konsa punished Leicester's ongoing set-piece shortcomings by nodding home John McGinn's corner to push Villa above the Foxes into 10th place.
Villa should have won by more as Ollie Watkins and Ramsey wasted glorious chances on the break although the hosts needed a fantastic fingertip save from Martinez to thwart a Barnes header and seal the points.
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
7.43
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
7.80
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
8.12
- Squad number19Player nameNakambaAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
7.19
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameSansonAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number16Player nameTuanzebeAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number33Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
6.93
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
4.84
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
4.55
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
4.23
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.33
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number29Player nameDakaAverage rating
5.54
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
4.76
- Squad number14Player nameIheanachoAverage rating
3.80
- Squad number17Player nameAyoze PérezAverage rating
3.97
Line-ups
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 18Young
- 7McGinn
- 19NakambaBooked at 55mins
- 6Douglas LuizSubstituted forSansonat 77'minutes
- 41J RamseySubstituted forTuanzebeat 84'minutes
- 11Watkins
- 10BuendíaSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 12Steer
- 16Tuanzebe
- 21El Ghazi
- 30Hause
- 32Philogene-Bidace
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 39Davis
- 47Iroegbunam
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 6Evans
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 22Dewsbury-HallSubstituted forIheanachoat 86'minutes
- 25Ndidi
- 37LookmanSubstituted forVardyat 65'minutes
- 10MaddisonBooked at 90mins
- 7Barnes
- 29DakaSubstituted forPérezat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Vardy
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 20Choudhury
- 23Vestergaard
- 38Daley-Campbell
- 42Soumaré
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
- Attendance:
- 41,572
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away25
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1.
Post update
Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
Post update
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ashley Young.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü with a cross.
Booking
James Maddison (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Post update
Carney Chukwuemeka (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Young (Aston Villa).
Post update
Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Post update
Foul by Jonny Evans (Leicester City).
Post update
Ashley Young (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Marvelous Nakamba.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kelechi Iheanacho replaces Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
UTV
so close and the eventually fails into obscurity
Gerrard has the players playing again and not accepting substandard performances. 9 pts from our last 4 fixtures is an excellent return.
In the first-half we were all over Villa - In the second we were atrocious.