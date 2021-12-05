Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Lucas Moura has scored 18 Premier League goals since joining Tottenham from Paris St-Germain for £23m in January 2018

Lucas Moura's outstanding goal helped earn fast-improving Tottenham a third straight Premier League win under Antonio Conte and left Norwich anchored at the bottom of the table.

The Brazil forward found the top corner from 25 yards after a move which saw him beat two Norwich players and play a one-two with Son Heung-min.

Norwich should already have taken the lead but Teemu Pukki fired straight at Hugo Lloris before Moura scored his first Premier League goal since February.

Davinson Sanchez doubled the lead when the Colombian defender lashed home after Norwich failed to deal with a corner before Son made it 3-0 with a neat finish.

At 1-0 Harry Kane missed a chance to score his first top-flight goal under Conte when he spotted Tim Krul off his line, but the England captain's lob over the keeper fell wide of the target.

The Canaries are three points from safety after their first defeat under Dean Smith.

They missed a golden chance to equalise when 20-year-old Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah fired wide from close range before Sanchez had made it 2-0.

Spurs moving forward under Conte

Tottenham were drifting in eighth spot in the table when they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo last month, but are now in a Europa League position - two points off a Champions League spot - after leapfrogging north London rivals Arsenal.

Yet they are far from the dominant force Conte wants them to be and remain a work in progress.

Spurs were fortunate not to concede, particularly when the defence opened up to allow Idah a chance he failed to take.

It proved a key moment as Spurs scored twice in the space of 10 minutes to take the game away from the Canaries.

While Conte knows there is plenty of hard work ahead, at least Spurs are building momentum and getting into the habit of winning matches.

They remain unbeaten in the league under the Italian after taking 10 points from four matches.

While Kane's lack of goals remain a concern, Son is flourishing under Conte after finishing the game with a goal and an assist ahead of Thursday's important Europa Conference League game in France against Rennes.

Norwich punished for missing chances

This was Norwich boss Smith's second defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season after overseeing Aston Villa's 2-1 loss at the venue before being sacked last month.

Smith will be encouraged by the number of opportunities his side created but will also wonder how his side did not score as Pukki, Idah and substitute Josh Sargent wasted good chances.

Having dropped to the bottom without playing on Saturday after Newcastle's win over Burnley, the Canaries now have back-to-back home games.

Smith will no doubt spend the week with his players on the training pitch working on their finishing before Manchester United's visit next Saturday.

Player of the match Son Heung-Min Son Heung-Min with an average of 7.91 Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur

Norwich Norwich City Norwich City Tottenham Hotspur Avg Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 7.91 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 7.69 Squad number 29 Player name Skipp Average rating 7.19 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 6.98 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.85 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 6.77 Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 6.68 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.63 Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 6.60 Squad number 19 Player name Ryan Sessegnon Average rating 6.55 Squad number 23 Player name Bergwijn Average rating 6.44 Squad number 25 Player name Tanganga Average rating 6.42 Squad number 2 Player name Doherty Average rating 6.23 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 5.29 Norwich City Avg Squad number 8 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.25 Squad number 35 Player name Idah Average rating 5.96 Squad number 23 Player name McLean Average rating 5.90 Squad number 22 Player name Pukki Average rating 5.73 Squad number 5 Player name Hanley Average rating 5.73 Squad number 44 Player name Omobamidele Average rating 5.60 Squad number 21 Player name Williams Average rating 5.50 Squad number 1 Player name Krul Average rating 5.46 Squad number 2 Player name Aarons Average rating 5.42 Squad number 4 Player name Gibson Average rating 5.28 Squad number 10 Player name Dowell Average rating 5.22 Squad number 20 Player name Lees-Melou Average rating 5.21 Squad number 19 Player name Sørensen Average rating 5.11 Squad number 24 Player name Sargent Average rating 4.79

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Tottenham Formation 3-4-2-1 1 Lloris 6 D Sánchez 15 Dier 33 Davies 25 Tanganga 29 Skipp 5 Højbjerg 3 Reguilón 27 Lucas Moura 7 Son Heung-Min 10 Kane 1 Lloris

6 D Sánchez

15 Dier

33 Davies

25 Tanganga Substituted for Doherty at 62' minutes

29 Skipp

5 Højbjerg

3 Reguilón Booked at 16mins Substituted for R Sessegnon at 22' minutes

27 Lucas Moura Substituted for Bergwijn at 80' minutes

7 Son Heung-Min

10 Kane Substitutes 2 Doherty

8 Winks

14 Rodon

19 R Sessegnon

20 Alli

22 Gollini

23 Bergwijn

28 Ndombele

44 Scarlett Norwich Formation 5-3-2 1 Krul 2 Aarons 44 Omobamidele 5 Hanley 4 Gibson 21 Williams 20 Lees-Melou 8 Gilmour 23 McLean 35 Idah 22 Pukki 1 Krul

2 Aarons

44 Omobamidele

5 Hanley

4 Gibson

21 Williams

20 Lees-Melou Substituted for Dowell at 72' minutes

8 Gilmour Booked at 34mins Substituted for Sørensen at 81' minutes

23 McLean

35 Idah Substituted for Sargent at 69' minutes

22 Pukki Booked at 14mins Substitutes 7 Rupp

10 Dowell

14 Cantwell

15 Kabak

18 Tzolis

19 Sørensen

24 Sargent

28 Gunn

30 Giannoulis Referee: Jarred Gillett Attendance: 57,088 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0. Post update Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Brandon Williams. Post update Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ben Davies. Post update Foul by Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City). Post update Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur). Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen replaces Billy Gilmour. Post update Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandon Williams. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Lucas Moura. goal Goal! Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Davies. Post update Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brandon Williams. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Pierre Lees-Melou. Post update Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a headed pass. Substitution Substitution, Norwich City. Joshua Sargent replaces Adam Idah. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward