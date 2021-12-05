Premier League
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur3NorwichNorwich City0

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Norwich City: Moura, Sanchez and Son goals give Spurs third straight league win

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments235

Lucas Moura scores for Tottenham against Norwich
Lucas Moura has scored 18 Premier League goals since joining Tottenham from Paris St-Germain for £23m in January 2018

Lucas Moura's outstanding goal helped earn fast-improving Tottenham a third straight Premier League win under Antonio Conte and left Norwich anchored at the bottom of the table.

The Brazil forward found the top corner from 25 yards after a move which saw him beat two Norwich players and play a one-two with Son Heung-min.

Norwich should already have taken the lead but Teemu Pukki fired straight at Hugo Lloris before Moura scored his first Premier League goal since February.

Davinson Sanchez doubled the lead when the Colombian defender lashed home after Norwich failed to deal with a corner before Son made it 3-0 with a neat finish.

At 1-0 Harry Kane missed a chance to score his first top-flight goal under Conte when he spotted Tim Krul off his line, but the England captain's lob over the keeper fell wide of the target.

The Canaries are three points from safety after their first defeat under Dean Smith.

They missed a golden chance to equalise when 20-year-old Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah fired wide from close range before Sanchez had made it 2-0.

Spurs moving forward under Conte

Tottenham were drifting in eighth spot in the table when they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo last month, but are now in a Europa League position - two points off a Champions League spot - after leapfrogging north London rivals Arsenal.

Yet they are far from the dominant force Conte wants them to be and remain a work in progress.

Spurs were fortunate not to concede, particularly when the defence opened up to allow Idah a chance he failed to take.

It proved a key moment as Spurs scored twice in the space of 10 minutes to take the game away from the Canaries.

While Conte knows there is plenty of hard work ahead, at least Spurs are building momentum and getting into the habit of winning matches.

They remain unbeaten in the league under the Italian after taking 10 points from four matches.

While Kane's lack of goals remain a concern, Son is flourishing under Conte after finishing the game with a goal and an assist ahead of Thursday's important Europa Conference League game in France against Rennes.

Norwich punished for missing chances

This was Norwich boss Smith's second defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season after overseeing Aston Villa's 2-1 loss at the venue before being sacked last month.

Smith will be encouraged by the number of opportunities his side created but will also wonder how his side did not score as Pukki, Idah and substitute Josh Sargent wasted good chances.

Having dropped to the bottom without playing on Saturday after Newcastle's win over Burnley, the Canaries now have back-to-back home games.

Smith will no doubt spend the week with his players on the training pitch working on their finishing before Manchester United's visit next Saturday.

Player of the match

Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min

with an average of 7.91

Tottenham Hotspur

  1. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.91

  2. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    7.69

  3. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    7.19

  4. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    6.98

  5. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    6.77

  7. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    6.68

  8. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.60

  10. Squad number19Player nameRyan Sessegnon
    Average rating

    6.55

  11. Squad number23Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.44

  12. Squad number25Player nameTanganga
    Average rating

    6.42

  13. Squad number2Player nameDoherty
    Average rating

    6.23

  14. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    5.29

Norwich City

  1. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    6.25

  2. Squad number35Player nameIdah
    Average rating

    5.96

  3. Squad number23Player nameMcLean
    Average rating

    5.90

  4. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    5.73

  5. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number44Player nameOmobamidele
    Average rating

    5.60

  7. Squad number21Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    5.50

  8. Squad number1Player nameKrul
    Average rating

    5.46

  9. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    5.42

  10. Squad number4Player nameGibson
    Average rating

    5.28

  11. Squad number10Player nameDowell
    Average rating

    5.22

  12. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    5.21

  13. Squad number19Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    5.11

  14. Squad number24Player nameSargent
    Average rating

    4.79

Line-ups

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 25TangangaSubstituted forDohertyat 62'minutes
  • 29Skipp
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 3ReguilónBooked at 16minsSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 22'minutes
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forBergwijnat 80'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 8Winks
  • 14Rodon
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 28Ndombele
  • 44Scarlett

Norwich

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 44Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 4Gibson
  • 21Williams
  • 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forDowellat 72'minutes
  • 8GilmourBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSørensenat 81'minutes
  • 23McLean
  • 35IdahSubstituted forSargentat 69'minutes
  • 22PukkiBooked at 14mins

Substitutes

  • 7Rupp
  • 10Dowell
  • 14Cantwell
  • 15Kabak
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 24Sargent
  • 28Gunn
  • 30Giannoulis
Referee:
Jarred Gillett
Attendance:
57,088

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenhamAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Brandon Williams.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ben Davies.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City).

  7. Post update

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen replaces Billy Gilmour.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandon Williams.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Lucas Moura.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Davies.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brandon Williams.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.

  17. Post update

    Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a headed pass.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Joshua Sargent replaces Adam Idah.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

237 comments

  • Comment posted by it aint the heat its the humility, today at 15:55

    Seems like Tottenham have been in 1st gear all season, yet if they win their game in hand they go fourth, no doubt the best of the rest with the top 3 a cut above the rest.
    No question Conte has called out the squad to make an active and enthusiastic commitment to the team. A recognised improvement.

    • Reply posted by ref, today at 16:06

      ref replied:
      As long as you finish above the gonners nothing else matters

  • Comment posted by Username321, today at 16:00

    Tottenham back above arsenal, normal service resumed.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 16:47

      Hot Spur replied:
      Both as average as each other in the long run.

  • Comment posted by guyguy, today at 16:02

    So let's get this straight... Arsenal and West Ham are having great seasons and Tottenham are having a terrible one yet... we have similar points with a game in hand.... interesting.

    • Reply posted by fredowal, today at 16:10

      fredowal replied:
      The most prized assent is not performing and Spurs lost the lowest ranking team in any of the UEFA tournaments.A side whose whole team and backroom staff earn less in a year then Kane earn in a week.

  • Comment posted by LG C9, today at 15:56

    Moura that please

    • Reply posted by Jockney, today at 16:35

      Jockney replied:
      Nice one 👍

  • Comment posted by Jaimo, today at 15:56

    Happy with that… Quietly climbing the table. COYS

    • Reply posted by sirhvsjsdisw, today at 16:00

      sirhvsjsdisw replied:
      We have turned a corner for sure. Long way to go but getting there under Conte's stewardship.

  • Comment posted by alterf, today at 15:57

    Something is wrong with Kane.

    • Reply posted by Thommo, today at 16:02

      Thommo replied:
      Yeah he's not happy working for his current employer

  • Comment posted by TheFoe, today at 16:03

    Oliver Skipp is improving game on game, what a talent he is!

    • Reply posted by catseye27, today at 16:23

      catseye27 replied:
      Struggles against better sides

  • Comment posted by cathy and sid, today at 16:08

    What ever Kane’s current worth Son is worth 10 times more.

    • Reply posted by 7w5t2zzk, today at 16:28

      7w5t2zzk replied:
      What ever Kane's current worth Moura is worth 11 times more.

  • Comment posted by Maxpaulthespurdog, today at 15:58

    So after being slaughtered by other fans Spurs don’t seem to be doing too bad at the moment. I await the salty comments once again. COYS

    • Reply posted by ref, today at 16:07

      ref replied:
      Only the gonners were ribbing you lot

  • Comment posted by Ponzi, today at 16:06

    Never ever thought I'd say this.......

    Even Sanchez had a good game!

    • Reply posted by Candy Kanes, today at 16:11

      Candy Kanes replied:
      He’s very much improved. As is Davies. Conte clearly soon he great work with the defence.

  • Comment posted by wig, today at 15:58

    Five points behind the three horse race )if win the game in hand) and we’ve had an awful season with a blunt Kane
    COYS

    • Reply posted by WHO DARES WINS, today at 16:18

      WHO DARES WINS replied:
      Chill out we are only 14/15 games in you might finish 6-7-8th yet..SMH

  • Comment posted by Candy Kanes, today at 15:57

    More points, more improvement and still loads more to come from Conte and the team.

    Reasons to be excited, at last!

    COYS!

    • Reply posted by kevin, today at 16:53

      kevin replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 15:56

    Shows how important Lucas Moura is to us.COYS

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 16:09

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Scoreline doesn't tell the true story. Truth is that Norwich played well and stood there ground. They should have come away with a good result. As for Spurs I'm honestly still not convinced.

  • Comment posted by Sabbir Mohammed , today at 16:10

    Sanchez may have had a good game. However, wait till we play someone in the top half... he is still crap! Rodon is much better and hopefully will get his chance.

    • Reply posted by WHL_N17, today at 16:15

      WHL_N17 replied:
      Can't see how anyone can say Rodon is better, he's hardly played

  • Comment posted by sirhvsjsdisw, today at 15:59

    COYS!!! Looking a lot brighter for us under Conte. Long way to go but definite improvement.

  • Comment posted by Uberti, today at 16:12

    Please fellow Spurs fans......think before you post. Look at the teams we have beaten under Conte, no disrespect but they are not title challenging sides. Yes, great to get the points & well done for that, but lets not get carried away. There are enough gooners in disguise posting unrealistic comments trying to make us look stupid without genuine Spurs fans adding to them.....thanks.

    • Reply posted by Foxspur, today at 16:46

      Foxspur replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 15:58

    3 points but Harry is a passenger. Time to bench him

  • Comment posted by coys, today at 16:14

    Moura is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 16:24

    Spurs fan here. Let's not get too carried away. Leeds, Brentford and Norwich aren't exactly the toughest opponents. When they beat the likes of the teams around them, then you might call them fast-improving. I would suggest this is a promising start under Conte, but there's still much work to be done.

  • Comment posted by wig, today at 16:00

    Antonio going about his business - and boom we are up to 5th!
    Just need a world class striker firing them in