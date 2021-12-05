Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0.
Lucas Moura's outstanding goal helped earn fast-improving Tottenham a third straight Premier League win under Antonio Conte and left Norwich anchored at the bottom of the table.
The Brazil forward found the top corner from 25 yards after a move which saw him beat two Norwich players and play a one-two with Son Heung-min.
Norwich should already have taken the lead but Teemu Pukki fired straight at Hugo Lloris before Moura scored his first Premier League goal since February.
Davinson Sanchez doubled the lead when the Colombian defender lashed home after Norwich failed to deal with a corner before Son made it 3-0 with a neat finish.
At 1-0 Harry Kane missed a chance to score his first top-flight goal under Conte when he spotted Tim Krul off his line, but the England captain's lob over the keeper fell wide of the target.
The Canaries are three points from safety after their first defeat under Dean Smith.
They missed a golden chance to equalise when 20-year-old Republic of Ireland forward Adam Idah fired wide from close range before Sanchez had made it 2-0.
Spurs moving forward under Conte
Tottenham were drifting in eighth spot in the table when they sacked Nuno Espirito Santo last month, but are now in a Europa League position - two points off a Champions League spot - after leapfrogging north London rivals Arsenal.
Yet they are far from the dominant force Conte wants them to be and remain a work in progress.
Spurs were fortunate not to concede, particularly when the defence opened up to allow Idah a chance he failed to take.
It proved a key moment as Spurs scored twice in the space of 10 minutes to take the game away from the Canaries.
While Conte knows there is plenty of hard work ahead, at least Spurs are building momentum and getting into the habit of winning matches.
They remain unbeaten in the league under the Italian after taking 10 points from four matches.
While Kane's lack of goals remain a concern, Son is flourishing under Conte after finishing the game with a goal and an assist ahead of Thursday's important Europa Conference League game in France against Rennes.
Norwich punished for missing chances
This was Norwich boss Smith's second defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season after overseeing Aston Villa's 2-1 loss at the venue before being sacked last month.
Smith will be encouraged by the number of opportunities his side created but will also wonder how his side did not score as Pukki, Idah and substitute Josh Sargent wasted good chances.
Having dropped to the bottom without playing on Saturday after Newcastle's win over Burnley, the Canaries now have back-to-back home games.
Smith will no doubt spend the week with his players on the training pitch working on their finishing before Manchester United's visit next Saturday.
Player of the match
Son Heung-MinSon Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-MinAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number27Player nameLucas MouraAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number29Player nameSkippAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number6Player nameD SánchezAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number3Player nameReguilónAverage rating
6.60
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number23Player nameBergwijnAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number25Player nameTangangaAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number2Player nameDohertyAverage rating
6.23
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
5.29
Norwich City
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameGilmourAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number35Player nameIdahAverage rating
5.96
- Squad number23Player nameMcLeanAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number22Player namePukkiAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number5Player nameHanleyAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number44Player nameOmobamideleAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number21Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number1Player nameKrulAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number2Player nameAaronsAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number4Player nameGibsonAverage rating
5.28
- Squad number10Player nameDowellAverage rating
5.22
- Squad number20Player nameLees-MelouAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number19Player nameSørensenAverage rating
5.11
- Squad number24Player nameSargentAverage rating
4.79
Line-ups
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 25TangangaSubstituted forDohertyat 62'minutes
- 29Skipp
- 5Højbjerg
- 3ReguilónBooked at 16minsSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 22'minutes
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forBergwijnat 80'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 8Winks
- 14Rodon
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Alli
- 22Gollini
- 23Bergwijn
- 28Ndombele
- 44Scarlett
Norwich
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Krul
- 2Aarons
- 44Omobamidele
- 5Hanley
- 4Gibson
- 21Williams
- 20Lees-MelouSubstituted forDowellat 72'minutes
- 8GilmourBooked at 34minsSubstituted forSørensenat 81'minutes
- 23McLean
- 35IdahSubstituted forSargentat 69'minutes
- 22PukkiBooked at 14mins
Substitutes
- 7Rupp
- 10Dowell
- 14Cantwell
- 15Kabak
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 24Sargent
- 28Gunn
- 30Giannoulis
- Referee:
- Jarred Gillett
- Attendance:
- 57,088
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Brandon Williams.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ben Davies.
Post update
Foul by Jacob Sørensen (Norwich City).
Post update
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Brandon Williams (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen replaces Billy Gilmour.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Brandon Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Steven Bergwijn replaces Lucas Moura.
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 3, Norwich City 0. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Davies.
Post update
Attempt missed. Billy Gilmour (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brandon Williams.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Kieran Dowell replaces Pierre Lees-Melou.
Post update
Kenny McLean (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Joshua Sargent replaces Adam Idah.
No question Conte has called out the squad to make an active and enthusiastic commitment to the team. A recognised improvement.
Even Sanchez had a good game!
COYS
Reasons to be excited, at last!
COYS!
Just need a world class striker firing them in