Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ralf Rangnick spent most of the match standing at the edge of his technical area

Manchester United made a winning start to life under interim boss Ralf Rangnick thanks to Fred's 77th-minute winner.

A more energetic United display looked like going unrewarded against a dogged Crystal Palace outfit until Fred struck first-time from Mason Greenwood's lay-off to send a superb 20-yard effort curling over Vicente Guaita and into the top corner.

It was only Fred's second goal of the season - and the first time since the middle of September that United have recorded back-to-back league wins.

Until the Brazilian's effort, Rangnick's side created numerous decent chances, without really looking as though they were going to score and Guaita would probably have saved an Alex Telles free-kick that skimmed the bar had it been on target.

Indeed Palace, who were looking to win for a third successive season at Old Trafford, came close themselves when Jordan Ayew turned James Tomkins header across the face of goal and narrowly wide of the far post.

The victory meant that Rangnick emulated three of United's other four new managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 by winning his first match at the helm, with Louis van Gaal the only man to fail.

Fred the enigma turns match-winner

Fred was one of the major focuses for criticism during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as manager, which ended last month.

As Michael Carrick pointed out during his three-match spell as United's caretaker manager, the midfielder is a mainstay of a Brazil team that dominated World Cup qualification in South America.

Yet he has never given any indication, through either goalscoring or chance creation, that he is worthy of the £47m United paid for him.

He is industrious, though. And, judging by his little dance after the celebrations of his goal broke up, he is not without personality, which may be helpful to Rangnick over the coming months.

The German has not had a full training session with his players yet but there was certainly an intensity about United's early pressing, with Cristiano Ronaldo among those doing it on a couple of occasions.

It did harry Palace into a couple of mistakes - but then, as happened so many times under Solskjaer, before, the game settled down, the fire went out of the hosts and they started to rely more on crosses and individual moments to cause the visitors problems.

Marc Guehi managed to block a Ronaldo volley at close-range after the Portuguese had beaten the Palace offside trap and Tomkins headed a curling Fred shot away from danger.

Probably the hosts' best opportunity in the opening period fell to Bruno Fernandes, who didn't hit his shot cleanly but still forced a low full-length save out of Guaita after Ronaldo had set up the chance with an elaborate header.

United did not reach the same heights after the interval, although the introductions of Greenwood and Anthony Elanga at least kept them pushing forward until the decisive moment came.

Another defeat for Palace

Palace have now lost three Premier League games in a row for the first time under Patrick Vieira's management.

The Eagles are six points above the bottom three and clearly need to halt the slide before they end up in trouble.

Having achieved their previous victories in this stadium with 29% and 24% possession respectively, Palace actually did far better in this contest, with 39%.

But, other than Ayew's effort, an early Wilfried Zaha shot easily saved by David de Gea and a flurry of late set-pieces sent into the United box that were all cleared, Palace lacked conviction.

Zaha was a particular disappointment as he hardly got into the game, especially in the second-half when Cheikhou Kouyate and Conor Callagher carried a greater threat.

Manchester United's next match is against Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday, 8 December (20:00 GMT), and their next Premier League game is at Norwich on Saturday, 11 December (17:30 GMT).

Crystal Palace's next game is against Everton at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 12 December (16:30 GMT).

Player of the match van de Beek Donny van de Beek with an average of 7.15 Man Utd Manchester United Manchester United

Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Manchester United Avg Squad number 34 Player name van de Beek Average rating 7.15 Squad number 7 Player name Cristiano Ronaldo Average rating 6.48 Squad number 36 Player name Elanga Average rating 6.48 Squad number 17 Player name Fred Average rating 6.46 Squad number 25 Player name Sancho Average rating 6.34 Squad number 11 Player name Greenwood Average rating 6.17 Squad number 18 Player name Bruno Fernandes Average rating 6.02 Squad number 1 Player name de Gea Average rating 5.97 Squad number 27 Player name Alex Telles Average rating 5.94 Squad number 20 Player name Diogo Dalot Average rating 5.91 Squad number 10 Player name Rashford Average rating 5.91 Squad number 39 Player name McTominay Average rating 5.74 Squad number 2 Player name Lindelöf Average rating 5.68 Squad number 5 Player name Maguire Average rating 4.88 Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 23 Player name Gallagher Average rating 6.72 Squad number 11 Player name Zaha Average rating 6.43 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 6.28 Squad number 20 Player name Benteke Average rating 6.22 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 6.20 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 6.19 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 6.17 Squad number 8 Player name Kouyaté Average rating 6.16 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 6.11 Squad number 5 Player name Tomkins Average rating 6.08 Squad number 17 Player name Clyne Average rating 6.08 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 6.07 Squad number 10 Player name Eze Average rating 5.57 Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 5.54

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man Utd Formation 4-2-3-1 1 de Gea 20 Dalot 2 Lindelöf 5 Maguire 27 Telles 39 McTominay 17 Fred 25 Sancho 18 Bruno Fernandes 10 Rashford 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 1 de Gea

20 Dalot

2 Lindelöf Booked at 90mins

5 Maguire

27 Telles

39 McTominay Booked at 81mins

17 Fred

25 Sancho Substituted for Greenwood at 62' minutes

18 Bruno Fernandes Substituted for van de Beek at 86' minutes

10 Rashford Substituted for Elanga at 76' minutes

7 Cristiano Ronaldo Substitutes 3 Bailly

4 Jones

8 Mata

11 Greenwood

26 Henderson

29 Wan-Bissaka

31 Matic

34 van de Beek

36 Elanga Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 17 Clyne 5 Tomkins 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 15 Schlupp 8 Kouyaté 23 Gallagher 9 J Ayew 20 Benteke 11 Zaha 13 Guaita

17 Clyne Booked at 31mins

5 Tomkins

6 Guéhi Booked at 67mins

3 Mitchell

15 Schlupp

8 Kouyaté Substituted for Eze at 84' minutes

23 Gallagher

9 J Ayew Substituted for Olise at 84' minutes

20 Benteke Substituted for Édouard at 67' minutes

11 Zaha Substitutes 1 Butland

4 Milivojevic

7 Olise

10 Eze

12 Hughes

14 Mateta

22 Édouard

34 Kelly

44 Riedewald Referee: Craig Pawson Attendance: 73,172 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0. Post update Dangerous play by Anthony Elanga (Manchester United). Post update Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Donny van de Beek. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea. Booking Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United). Post update Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace). Post update Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita. Post update Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace). Substitution Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Bruno Fernandes. Post update Foul by Mason Greenwood (Manchester United). Post update Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté. Substitution Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew. Booking Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward