Man UtdManchester United1Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace0

Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace: Ralf Rangnick's reign starts with a win as Fred scores

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Ralf Rangnick
Ralf Rangnick spent most of the match standing at the edge of his technical area

Manchester United made a winning start to life under interim boss Ralf Rangnick thanks to Fred's 77th-minute winner.

A more energetic United display looked like going unrewarded against a dogged Crystal Palace outfit until Fred struck first-time from Mason Greenwood's lay-off to send a superb 20-yard effort curling over Vicente Guaita and into the top corner.

It was only Fred's second goal of the season - and the first time since the middle of September that United have recorded back-to-back league wins.

Until the Brazilian's effort, Rangnick's side created numerous decent chances, without really looking as though they were going to score and Guaita would probably have saved an Alex Telles free-kick that skimmed the bar had it been on target.

Indeed Palace, who were looking to win for a third successive season at Old Trafford, came close themselves when Jordan Ayew turned James Tomkins header across the face of goal and narrowly wide of the far post.

The victory meant that Rangnick emulated three of United's other four new managers since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 by winning his first match at the helm, with Louis van Gaal the only man to fail.

Fred the enigma turns match-winner

Fred was one of the major focuses for criticism during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reign as manager, which ended last month.

As Michael Carrick pointed out during his three-match spell as United's caretaker manager, the midfielder is a mainstay of a Brazil team that dominated World Cup qualification in South America.

Yet he has never given any indication, through either goalscoring or chance creation, that he is worthy of the £47m United paid for him.

He is industrious, though. And, judging by his little dance after the celebrations of his goal broke up, he is not without personality, which may be helpful to Rangnick over the coming months.

The German has not had a full training session with his players yet but there was certainly an intensity about United's early pressing, with Cristiano Ronaldo among those doing it on a couple of occasions.

It did harry Palace into a couple of mistakes - but then, as happened so many times under Solskjaer, before, the game settled down, the fire went out of the hosts and they started to rely more on crosses and individual moments to cause the visitors problems.

Marc Guehi managed to block a Ronaldo volley at close-range after the Portuguese had beaten the Palace offside trap and Tomkins headed a curling Fred shot away from danger.

Probably the hosts' best opportunity in the opening period fell to Bruno Fernandes, who didn't hit his shot cleanly but still forced a low full-length save out of Guaita after Ronaldo had set up the chance with an elaborate header.

United did not reach the same heights after the interval, although the introductions of Greenwood and Anthony Elanga at least kept them pushing forward until the decisive moment came.

Another defeat for Palace

Palace have now lost three Premier League games in a row for the first time under Patrick Vieira's management.

The Eagles are six points above the bottom three and clearly need to halt the slide before they end up in trouble.

Having achieved their previous victories in this stadium with 29% and 24% possession respectively, Palace actually did far better in this contest, with 39%.

But, other than Ayew's effort, an early Wilfried Zaha shot easily saved by David de Gea and a flurry of late set-pieces sent into the United box that were all cleared, Palace lacked conviction.

Zaha was a particular disappointment as he hardly got into the game, especially in the second-half when Cheikhou Kouyate and Conor Callagher carried a greater threat.

Manchester United's next match is against Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday, 8 December (20:00 GMT), and their next Premier League game is at Norwich on Saturday, 11 December (17:30 GMT).

Crystal Palace's next game is against Everton at Selhurst Park on Sunday, 12 December (16:30 GMT).

Player of the match

van de BeekDonny van de Beek

with an average of 7.15

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1de Gea
  • 20Dalot
  • 2LindelöfBooked at 90mins
  • 5Maguire
  • 27Telles
  • 39McTominayBooked at 81mins
  • 17Fred
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forGreenwoodat 62'minutes
  • 18Bruno FernandesSubstituted forvan de Beekat 86'minutes
  • 10RashfordSubstituted forElangaat 76'minutes
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 3Bailly
  • 4Jones
  • 8Mata
  • 11Greenwood
  • 26Henderson
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 31Matic
  • 34van de Beek
  • 36Elanga

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 17ClyneBooked at 31mins
  • 5Tomkins
  • 6GuéhiBooked at 67mins
  • 3Mitchell
  • 15Schlupp
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forEzeat 84'minutes
  • 23Gallagher
  • 9J AyewSubstituted forOliseat 84'minutes
  • 20BentekeSubstituted forÉdouardat 67'minutes
  • 11Zaha

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 4Milivojevic
  • 7Olise
  • 10Eze
  • 12Hughes
  • 14Mateta
  • 22Édouard
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
73,172

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamCrystal Palace
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0.

  3. Post update

    Dangerous play by Anthony Elanga (Manchester United).

  4. Post update

    Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Donny van de Beek.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.

  7. Booking

    Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).

  9. Post update

    Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Vicente Guaita.

  13. Post update

    Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by James Tomkins (Crystal Palace).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mason Greenwood (Manchester United).

  17. Post update

    Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Eberechi Eze replaces Cheikhou Kouyaté.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Crystal Palace. Michael Olise replaces Jordan Ayew.

  20. Booking

    Scott McTominay (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

