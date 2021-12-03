Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Luke Shaw hasn't featured for Manchester United since the 3-0 defeat by Watford

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is likely to be without Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani for his first match in charge.

Left-back Luke Shaw remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a head injury.

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward is suspended as a result of receiving his fifth booking of the season in midweek.

Joachim Andersen and James McArthur are unlikely to return from thigh injuries, while Nathan Ferguson remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday and I'm definitely expecting a reaction from their players.

There has already been an improvement in United's performances since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, which is understandable - everyone is already playing for their place and even the ones who were out of the team think they might have a chance because all the players start afresh.

I think that improvement from United will continue. Crystal Palace will be trying to spoil the party at Old Trafford but they are another team who have had a bit of a blip since the international break and seem to have lost their momentum.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost their past two home games against Crystal Palace, as many as in the previous 22 meetings at Old Trafford.

They could fail to beat the Eagles for a third consecutive match for the first time since a run of four between 1925-1970.

Manchester United

Manchester United have conceded in 15 consecutive home games in all competitions - their worst run since 1959.

They could lose seven home fixtures in a calendar year for the first time in 35 years.

Ralf Rangnick can become the first German manager to win his first Premier League game in charge.

United are vying to win consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace's back-to-back Premier League defeats have come after a seven-game unbeaten run.

Defeat at Leeds was their first away from home in the league in four matches.

They also failed to score for the first time in nine games in midweek.

Palace have conceded in the 90th minute of league fixtures three times this season, costing them a total of five points.

