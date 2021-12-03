Premier League
Man UtdManchester United14:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Crystal Palace

Luke Shaw hasn't featured for Manchester United since the 3-0 defeat to Watford
TEAM NEWS

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is likely to be without Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani for his first match in charge.

Left-back Luke Shaw remains doubtful as he continues to recover from a head injury.

Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward is suspended as a result of receiving his fifth booking of the season in midweek.

Joachim Andersen and James McArthur are unlikely to return from thigh injuries, while Nathan Ferguson remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Ralf Rangnick takes charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday and I'm definitely expecting a reaction from their players.

There has already been an improvement in United's performances since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure, which is understandable - everyone is already playing for their place and even the ones who were out of the team think they might have a chance because all the players start afresh.

I think that improvement from United will continue. Crystal Palace will be trying to spoil the party at Old Trafford but they are another team who have had a bit of a blip since the international break and seem to have lost their momentum.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Jamie Webster

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 800th career goal in midweek - has has six in his last six United starts

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have lost their past two home games against Crystal Palace, as many as in the previous 22 meetings at Old Trafford.
  • They could fail to beat the Eagles for a third consecutive match for the first time since a run of four between 1925-1970.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have conceded in 15 consecutive home games in all competitions - their worst run since 1959.
  • They could lose seven home fixtures in a calendar year for the first time in 35 years.
  • Ralf Rangnick can become the first German manager to win his first Premier League game in charge.
  • United are vying to win consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the club.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace's back-to-back Premier League defeats have come after a seven-game unbeaten run.
  • Defeat at Leeds was their first away from home in the league in four matches.
  • They also failed to score for the first time in nine games in midweek.
  • Palace have conceded in the 90th minute of league fixtures three times this season, costing them a total of five points.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea1410313362733
2Man City1410222982132
3Liverpool1494143123131
4West Ham147342517824
5Arsenal147251720-323
6Tottenham137151317-422
7Man Utd146352424021
8Wolves146351212021
9Brighton144731315-219
10Leicester145452225-319
11Crystal Palace143741920-116
12Brentford144461719-216
13Aston Villa145181923-416
14Everton144371724-715
15Leeds143651320-715
16Southampton143651320-715
17Watford144191926-713
18Burnley131751420-610
19Norwich14248828-2010
20Newcastle140771630-147
View full Premier League table

