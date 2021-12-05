Premier League
LeedsLeeds United2BrentfordBrentford2

Leeds 2-2 Brentford: Patrick Bamford levels in four-goal thriller

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Patrick Bamford Leeds
Bamford scored his first goal of the season for Leeds

Patrick Bamford returned from injury to score a stoppage-time leveller off the bench for Leeds against Brentford at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time, but two goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in eight league games for the Bees.

Leeds' own injury issues continued to mount, with captain Liam Cooper hobbling off after 15 minutes to be replaced by Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips withdrawn in the second half.

Just shy of the half-hour mark, Roberts, making his 100th appearance for Leeds, opened the scoring. He stayed onside to steer home Raphinha's second cross in quick succession, after the Brazilian's initial effort was cleared by Pontus Jansson.

Luke Ayling, returning to the side after more than two months out, almost doubled the hosts' lead moments after the restart, heading Raphinha's free-kick towards the top corner only for Alvaro Fernandez to deny him with an acrobatic save.

Brentford levelled through Baptiste on 54 minutes, reacting quickest after Canos' cross was deflected, and placed a finish past Illan Meslier from the edge of the area.

The momentum changed and seven minutes later the turnaround was complete. Moments after missing a great opportunity Canos fired the Bees ahead, combining with Bryan Mbeumo before lashing home.

Bamford struck deep into added time, scrambling home a corner from close range to save Leeds' blushes.

Leeds' blushes saved despite second-half collapse

As well as both Cooper and Phillips to injury, Leeds lost their composure in a difficult second-half spell that almost proved costly.

At the break it had looked like there would only be one winner, with Brentford having lost striker Ivan Toney to a positive Covid-19 test prior to kick-off and lacking presence without him.

But after Ayling's header, something stirred inside Thomas Frank's men. They levelled and then took the lead in a flash, but squandered other chances in the interim. Leeds didn't know what had hit them.

Raphinha's impact dwindled as Bamford was summoned, and after a late victory over Crystal Palace in midweek there was another twist when the England forward popped up at the death after 11 weeks out.

Player of the match

BamfordPatrick Bamford

with an average of 7.58

Leeds United

  1. Squad number9Player nameBamford
    Average rating

    7.58

  2. Squad number10Player nameRaphinha
    Average rating

    7.38

  3. Squad number23Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.08

  4. Squad number11Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    7.08

  5. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number15Player nameDallas
    Average rating

    6.77

  7. Squad number2Player nameAyling
    Average rating

    6.76

  8. Squad number4Player nameForshaw
    Average rating

    6.73

  9. Squad number1Player nameMeslier
    Average rating

    6.70

  10. Squad number14Player nameLlorente
    Average rating

    6.65

  11. Squad number3Player nameFirpo
    Average rating

    6.31

  12. Squad number6Player nameCooper
    Average rating

    6.09

  13. Squad number22Player nameHarrison
    Average rating

    6.07

  14. Squad number43Player nameKlich
    Average rating

    5.84

Brentford

  1. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    5.95

  2. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    5.86

  3. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    5.85

  4. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    5.83

  5. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.75

  6. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.67

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    5.67

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    5.60

  9. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    5.57

  10. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    5.52

  11. Squad number4Player nameGoode
    Average rating

    5.47

  12. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.44

  13. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    5.40

  14. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    5.40

Line-ups

Leeds

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Meslier
  • 2Ayling
  • 14Llorente
  • 6CooperSubstituted forHarrisonat 15'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 15Dallas
  • 23PhillipsSubstituted forKlichat 55'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 4Forshaw
  • 3FirpoSubstituted forBamfordat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10RaphinhaBooked at 85mins
  • 11RobertsBooked at 29mins
  • 20James

Substitutes

  • 9Bamford
  • 13Klaesson
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Harrison
  • 35Cresswell
  • 38Summerville
  • 43Klich
  • 46Shackleton
  • 47Jenkins

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 4GoodeBooked at 45mins
  • 18Jansson
  • 5Pinnock
  • 30Roerslev
  • 26BaptisteSubstituted forOnyekaat 69'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 90'minutes
  • 3HenryBooked at 80mins
  • 19Mbeumo
  • 7CanósBooked at 55minsSubstituted forWissaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 15Onyeka
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox
  • 43Young-Coombes
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 2, Brentford 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Brentford 2.

  3. Booking

    Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 2, Brentford 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Vitaly Janelt.

  12. Post update

    Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Diego Llorente.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Booking

    Raphinha (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).

  20. Post update

    Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 16:22

    Patrick Bamford returns after missing a dozen games and scores with an assist from Luke Ayling who also returns after missing a dozen games of the season. Sadly, we lost Coops & Phillips to yet more injuries so hopefully Bielsa will agree to reinforce his small squad in January window as U23's cannot fill all the gaps in such a tough league. MOT

    • Reply posted by smmjh11, today at 16:37

      smmjh11 replied:
      I would call Cooper a loss

  • Comment posted by Jubert, today at 16:12

    Welcome back Lord Bamford of Elland !

  • Comment posted by Grandad, today at 16:19

    One thing you can count on with Leeds is they do not give in NEVER.

  • Comment posted by Robert Hutt, today at 16:35

    Leeds a shadow of last year although injuries haven't helped and today losing Phillips changed the game. At half time there was only going to be one winner(Leeds). Ref poor in my humble opinion. Four really tough games coming up even though there are no easy games. Thanks Patrick good to see you back.

  • Comment posted by Lorimer, today at 16:14

    Phew! Well done, Paddy lad.

  • Comment posted by BBC is a joke, today at 16:13

    Thought we were going take all the points today, still be came back from behind so good to see.

    Such a shame that last goal.

    Well done Brentford proud of you.

  • Comment posted by Karinium, today at 16:12

    Get in!

  • Comment posted by aladinsaneuk, today at 16:18

    Showed signs of Bielsa ball returning…..
    Raphina is being marked out of the ga e it seems - but the Leeds left looks promising - Firpo is improving, Harrison works hard and James is really starting to show what he brings - and he’s a hard little sod !
    A point is a fair result I think

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 16:45

      markyc replied:
      Firpo, Harrison and James average, need to offload

  • Comment posted by simo, today at 16:14

    Probably a fair result on balance , Brentford are a good organised side , Leeds looked devoid of ideas for long periods , need to improve and quickly .

    • Reply posted by markyc, today at 16:43

      markyc replied:
      I hope Brentford stay up

  • Comment posted by AndyofKingston, today at 16:11

    We are the Champions…….Champions of Europe!

    MOT

    • Reply posted by RYAN1994, today at 16:14

      RYAN1994 replied:
      What? 😂😂

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 16:17

    Welcome back both Bamford and Ayling.

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 16:17

    Mad 5 mins when Phillips got injured. We were all over the place trying to reorganise and Brentford took full advantage.

    In the end, good to get a point and good to have Bamford back and scoring.

    Tough month ahead now though.

    • Reply posted by RotherhamFan, today at 16:49

      RotherhamFan replied:
      In an ideal world leeds will lose all games left in december

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 16:12

    Leeds score in Fergie time… who’d of thought it 😀

    • Reply posted by Jubert, today at 16:15

      Jubert replied:
      Twice in a week 😀

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 16:35

    all that gloating in front of Leeds fans is thirsty work.
    generous of a Leeds fan to offer the Brentford players a drink.

  • Comment posted by 50337, today at 16:50

    Definitely not Bielsa's finest hour. Starting Roberts and leaving Rodrigo and Bamford on the bench was unbelievable. The team seemed to lack shape and this was further compounded when Cooper limped off and was replaced by Harrison. Surely Cresswell was the obvious change.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:42

    Leeds lucky to pull one out the bag in injury time thanks to Bamford. Leeds are not the breath of fresh air they were last season and looked very leggy at times. Ill discipline is a problem with so many bookings.

  • Comment posted by LaidbackCat, today at 16:31

    Bye eck, I thought I'd take the chance to clean out the fish tank while listening to the match on radio leeds, when Bamford scored i nearly lost em down sink!
    Brilliant Bamford, missed you love, and Ayling, we need you back, especially for fixtures up to new year. MOT!!

    • Reply posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 16:38

      Jimothy Taverns replied:
      I miss Noel Whelan on the radio

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 16:25

    Leeds by far the better team, draw was the least we deserved,

    Bamford is back, watch us climb the table now.

    • Reply posted by Lewis_King, today at 16:36

      Lewis_King replied:
      But as usual Leeds can't score - expecting Bamford to make the difference is dumb because he couldn't score before his injury - can't hit a barn door from 6 yards (off his knee from 3 he can 2 times out of 30)

  • Comment posted by All the Bielsa ringing, today at 16:19

    Weird substitutions from MB. Why didn’t he bring on Cresswell for Coops?We looked really unbalanced after that.

    • Reply posted by Alfie, today at 16:30

      Alfie replied:
      It left me scratching my head as well. Cresswell is a ready made replacement for Cooper that would not have required all the other positional adjustments

  • Comment posted by boopolo, today at 16:26

    We played first class footy for 70 minutes. The other 20 was like we went for a siesta

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1511223292335
2Liverpool15104144123234
3Chelsea1510323592633
4West Ham158342819927
5Tottenham148151617-125
6Man Utd157352524124
7Arsenal147251720-323
8Wolves156361213-121
9Brighton154831416-220
10Leicester155552326-320
11Brentford154561921-217
12Aston Villa155282024-417
13Crystal Palace153751921-216
14Leeds153751522-716
15Southampton153751421-716
16Everton144371724-715
17Watford1541102029-913
18Burnley141761421-710
19Newcastle151771730-1310
20Norwich15249831-2310
View full Premier League table

