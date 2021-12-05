Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Bamford scored his first goal of the season for Leeds

Patrick Bamford returned from injury to score a stoppage-time leveller off the bench for Leeds against Brentford at Elland Road.

Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time, but two goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in eight league games for the Bees.

Leeds' own injury issues continued to mount, with captain Liam Cooper hobbling off after 15 minutes to be replaced by Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips withdrawn in the second half.

Just shy of the half-hour mark, Roberts, making his 100th appearance for Leeds, opened the scoring. He stayed onside to steer home Raphinha's second cross in quick succession, after the Brazilian's initial effort was cleared by Pontus Jansson.

Luke Ayling, returning to the side after more than two months out, almost doubled the hosts' lead moments after the restart, heading Raphinha's free-kick towards the top corner only for Alvaro Fernandez to deny him with an acrobatic save.

Brentford levelled through Baptiste on 54 minutes, reacting quickest after Canos' cross was deflected, and placed a finish past Illan Meslier from the edge of the area.

The momentum changed and seven minutes later the turnaround was complete. Moments after missing a great opportunity Canos fired the Bees ahead, combining with Bryan Mbeumo before lashing home.

Bamford struck deep into added time, scrambling home a corner from close range to save Leeds' blushes.

Leeds' blushes saved despite second-half collapse

As well as both Cooper and Phillips to injury, Leeds lost their composure in a difficult second-half spell that almost proved costly.

At the break it had looked like there would only be one winner, with Brentford having lost striker Ivan Toney to a positive Covid-19 test prior to kick-off and lacking presence without him.

But after Ayling's header, something stirred inside Thomas Frank's men. They levelled and then took the lead in a flash, but squandered other chances in the interim. Leeds didn't know what had hit them.

Raphinha's impact dwindled as Bamford was summoned, and after a late victory over Crystal Palace in midweek there was another twist when the England forward popped up at the death after 11 weeks out.

Player of the match Bamford Patrick Bamford with an average of 7.58 Leeds Leeds United Leeds United

Brentford Brentford Brentford Leeds United Avg Squad number 9 Player name Bamford Average rating 7.58 Squad number 10 Player name Raphinha Average rating 7.38 Squad number 23 Player name Phillips Average rating 7.08 Squad number 11 Player name Roberts Average rating 7.08 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 6.85 Squad number 15 Player name Dallas Average rating 6.77 Squad number 2 Player name Ayling Average rating 6.76 Squad number 4 Player name Forshaw Average rating 6.73 Squad number 1 Player name Meslier Average rating 6.70 Squad number 14 Player name Llorente Average rating 6.65 Squad number 3 Player name Firpo Average rating 6.31 Squad number 6 Player name Cooper Average rating 6.09 Squad number 22 Player name Harrison Average rating 6.07 Squad number 43 Player name Klich Average rating 5.84 Brentford Avg Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 5.95 Squad number 26 Player name Baptiste Average rating 5.86 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 5.85 Squad number 7 Player name Canós Average rating 5.83 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 5.75 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 5.67 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 5.67 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 5.60 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 5.57 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 5.52 Squad number 4 Player name Goode Average rating 5.47 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 5.44 Squad number 30 Player name Roerslev Average rating 5.40 Squad number 40 Player name Fernández Average rating 5.40

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leeds Formation 3-4-3 1 Meslier 2 Ayling 14 Llorente 6 Cooper 15 Dallas 23 Phillips 4 Forshaw 3 Firpo 10 Raphinha 11 Roberts 20 James 1 Meslier

2 Ayling

14 Llorente

6 Cooper Substituted for Harrison at 15' minutes Booked at 75mins

15 Dallas

23 Phillips Substituted for Klich at 55' minutes Booked at 79mins

4 Forshaw

3 Firpo Substituted for Bamford at 68' minutes Booked at 90mins

10 Raphinha Booked at 85mins

11 Roberts Booked at 29mins

20 James Substitutes 9 Bamford

13 Klaesson

19 Rodrigo

22 Harrison

35 Cresswell

38 Summerville

43 Klich

46 Shackleton

47 Jenkins Brentford Formation 3-5-2 40 Fernández 4 Goode 18 Jansson 5 Pinnock 30 Roerslev 26 Baptiste 6 Nørgaard 27 Janelt 3 Henry 19 Mbeumo 7 Canós 40 Fernández

4 Goode Booked at 45mins

18 Jansson

5 Pinnock

30 Roerslev

26 Baptiste Substituted for Onyeka at 69' minutes

6 Nørgaard

27 Janelt Substituted for Jensen at 90' minutes

3 Henry Booked at 80mins

19 Mbeumo

7 Canós Booked at 55mins Substituted for Wissa at 72' minutes Substitutes 2 Thompson

8 Jensen

9 Forss

11 Wissa

14 Ghoddos

15 Onyeka

36 Stevens

41 Cox

43 Young-Coombes Referee: David Coote Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Leeds United 2, Brentford 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Brentford 2. Booking Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Leeds United 2, Brentford 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling following a corner. Post update Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández. Post update Hand ball by Mads Roerslev (Brentford). Post update Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside. Post update Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford). Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Vitaly Janelt. Post update Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford). Post update Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United). Post update Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Diego Llorente. Post update Attempt blocked. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Booking Raphinha (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United). Post update Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward