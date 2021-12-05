Match ends, Leeds United 2, Brentford 2.
Patrick Bamford returned from injury to score a stoppage-time leveller off the bench for Leeds against Brentford at Elland Road.
Tyler Roberts put the hosts in front at half-time, but two goals either side of the hour from Shandon Baptiste and Sergi Canos almost secured a second win in eight league games for the Bees.
Leeds' own injury issues continued to mount, with captain Liam Cooper hobbling off after 15 minutes to be replaced by Jack Harrison and Kalvin Phillips withdrawn in the second half.
Just shy of the half-hour mark, Roberts, making his 100th appearance for Leeds, opened the scoring. He stayed onside to steer home Raphinha's second cross in quick succession, after the Brazilian's initial effort was cleared by Pontus Jansson.
Luke Ayling, returning to the side after more than two months out, almost doubled the hosts' lead moments after the restart, heading Raphinha's free-kick towards the top corner only for Alvaro Fernandez to deny him with an acrobatic save.
Brentford levelled through Baptiste on 54 minutes, reacting quickest after Canos' cross was deflected, and placed a finish past Illan Meslier from the edge of the area.
The momentum changed and seven minutes later the turnaround was complete. Moments after missing a great opportunity Canos fired the Bees ahead, combining with Bryan Mbeumo before lashing home.
Bamford struck deep into added time, scrambling home a corner from close range to save Leeds' blushes.
Leeds' blushes saved despite second-half collapse
As well as both Cooper and Phillips to injury, Leeds lost their composure in a difficult second-half spell that almost proved costly.
At the break it had looked like there would only be one winner, with Brentford having lost striker Ivan Toney to a positive Covid-19 test prior to kick-off and lacking presence without him.
But after Ayling's header, something stirred inside Thomas Frank's men. They levelled and then took the lead in a flash, but squandered other chances in the interim. Leeds didn't know what had hit them.
Raphinha's impact dwindled as Bamford was summoned, and after a late victory over Crystal Palace in midweek there was another twist when the England forward popped up at the death after 11 weeks out.
Player of the match
BamfordPatrick Bamford
Leeds United
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameBamfordAverage rating
7.58
- Squad number10Player nameRaphinhaAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number23Player namePhillipsAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number11Player nameRobertsAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number20Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number15Player nameDallasAverage rating
6.77
- Squad number2Player nameAylingAverage rating
6.76
- Squad number4Player nameForshawAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number1Player nameMeslierAverage rating
6.70
- Squad number14Player nameLlorenteAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number3Player nameFirpoAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number6Player nameCooperAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number22Player nameHarrisonAverage rating
6.07
- Squad number43Player nameKlichAverage rating
5.84
Brentford
Avg
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
5.95
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
5.57
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
5.52
- Squad number4Player nameGoodeAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
5.40
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 14Llorente
- 6CooperSubstituted forHarrisonat 15'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 15Dallas
- 23PhillipsSubstituted forKlichat 55'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 4Forshaw
- 3FirpoSubstituted forBamfordat 68'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10RaphinhaBooked at 85mins
- 11RobertsBooked at 29mins
- 20James
Substitutes
- 9Bamford
- 13Klaesson
- 19Rodrigo
- 22Harrison
- 35Cresswell
- 38Summerville
- 43Klich
- 46Shackleton
- 47Jenkins
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 4GoodeBooked at 45mins
- 18Jansson
- 5Pinnock
- 30Roerslev
- 26BaptisteSubstituted forOnyekaat 69'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forJensenat 90'minutes
- 3HenryBooked at 80mins
- 19Mbeumo
- 7CanósBooked at 55minsSubstituted forWissaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
- 43Young-Coombes
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 2, Brentford 2.
Booking
Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 2, Brentford 2. Patrick Bamford (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Ayling following a corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raphinha with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.
Post update
Hand ball by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Luke Ayling tries a through ball, but Patrick Bamford is caught offside.
Post update
Jack Harrison (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mads Roerslev (Brentford).
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Mathias Jensen replaces Vitaly Janelt.
Post update
Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Brentford).
Post update
Foul by Jack Harrison (Leeds United).
Post update
Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raphinha (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Diego Llorente.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Raphinha (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Raphinha (Leeds United).
Post update
Yoane Wissa (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Such a shame that last goal.
Well done Brentford proud of you.
Raphina is being marked out of the ga e it seems - but the Leeds left looks promising - Firpo is improving, Harrison works hard and James is really starting to show what he brings - and he’s a hard little sod !
A point is a fair result I think
MOT
In the end, good to get a point and good to have Bamford back and scoring.
Tough month ahead now though.
generous of a Leeds fan to offer the Brentford players a drink.
Brilliant Bamford, missed you love, and Ayling, we need you back, especially for fixtures up to new year. MOT!!
Bamford is back, watch us climb the table now.