Leeds United v Brentford

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leeds' Patrick Bamford and Luke Ayling have not played since 17 September due to injuries

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says it is likely that Luke Ayling and Patrick Bamford will be available to return after injury.

Defender Pascal Struijk has a hip problem but is also expected to feature.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has confirmed he has no new injury worries after Thursday's defeat to Tottenham.

Mathias Jorgensen, Josh Dasilva, Tariqe Fosu, David Raya and Kristoffer Ajer remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leeds are still not in full flow going forward but their results are steadily improving and I think they will continue to edge away from the relegation zone.

Brentford will keep on picking enough points to stay safe, especially at home, but I don't see them getting anything at Elland Road.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer-songwriter Jamie Webster

The Brazilian's goals have earned his side seven points so far.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is their first meeting in the top flight since April 1947. Both sides were relegated at the end of that campaign.

Leeds have lost just one of their past 14 home league games against Brentford, a 1-0 defeat in the Championship in February 2015.

The Bees have gone 14 matches without conceding more than one goal in a game to Leeds, a run that dates back to 1961.

Leeds United

Leeds are looking to win consecutive Premier League matches for the first time this season, while they could keep three consecutive clean sheets in the top flight for the first time since August 2002.

Norwich and Wolves are the only clubs to have scored fewer league goals than the 13 by Leeds so far this season.

They have scored a 90th-minute penalty in two of their past six Premier League matches having only previously done so twice in their previous 514 Premier League games.

At 21 years and 278 days old, Illan Meslier will become the youngest goalkeeper to make 50 Premier League appearances, beating Joe Hart's record.

Brentford

Having lost just one of their first seven matches in the Premier League, Brentford have been defeated in five of their past seven.

They kept clean sheets in their opening two league matches of the season, but have managed just two in their subsequent 12 games.

Only Liverpool and Chelsea have scored more goals from set pieces this season than Brentford's seven.

They are unbeaten in their last six away league games against Yorkshire sides.

My Leeds United XI Choose your Leeds United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Brentford XI Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team