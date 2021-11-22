Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Abraham Odoh has made 22 appearances for Rochdale this season

Rochdale midfielder Abraham Odoh has been subjected to racist abuse on social media, the club have said in a statement released on Monday.

Dale said they were told the 21-year-old received a racially abusive message on one of his social media platforms.

The club said they would report the incident to the authorities and have also offered their support to Odoh.