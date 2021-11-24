Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers great Brian Laudrup warns Ibrox striker Alfredo Morelos he will not have any clubs chasing his signature on current form. (Sun) external-link

Ryan Jack is in line for his first start in nine months in Rangers' Europa League meeting with Sparta Prague on Thursday. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Feyenoord defender Bart Nieuwkoop backs new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and coach Roy Makaay to succeed at Rangers and do so by leaning heavily on the club's academy. (Record) external-link

Van Bronckhorst should sell players who lack hunger, says his former Rangers vice-captain Arthur Numan. (Sun) external-link

Manager Ange Postecoglou believes his Celtic players will enjoy their heavy fixture schedule in December. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic defender Andreas Hinkel says Postecoglou's side can end the club's long wait for a win in Germany by defeating Bayer Leverkusen in Thursday's Europa League meeting. (Record) external-link

Amine Adli admits Bayer Leverkusen were fortunate to win 4-0 against Celtic in Glasgow earlier in the campaign. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is one booking away from a Europa League suspension. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scotland defender John Souttar is expected to leave Hearts and pursue a move to England. (Record) external-link

Dundee United have a 10% sell-on clause for former player Souttar if he leaves for a fee but will receive nothing if the player exits under freedom of contract next summer. (Courier - subscription required) external-link