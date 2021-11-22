Champions League - Group H
ChelseaChelsea20:00JuventusJuventus
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Juventus: Romelu Lukaku could be on bench for Champions League match

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Romelu Lukaku
Lukaku had scored four goals in 11 games this season before sustaining his ankle injury

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku could return to the bench for Tuesday's Champions League Group H match against Juventus at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium forward has not played since injuring his ankle on 2 November in the Champions League win over Malmo.

Manager Thomas Tuchel said Lukaku "seemed OK" after training on Sunday but was still unsure if he will play.

Tuchel said he will be assessed on Monday with an appearance off the bench against Juve the "absolute maximum".

Chelsea are second in Group H, three points behind their Italian opponents, who top the group.

The Blues need a point from their remaining two games to guarantee progression to the last 16.

Germany forward Kai Havertz is a doubt with the hamstring problem that caused him to be substituted in Saturday's 3-0 win against Leicester.

Fellow Germany striker Timo Werner, who has been out with a hamstring injury since October, could feature while midfielder Jorginho is fit despite also being replaced in the second half against the Foxes.

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini and forward Federico Bernardeschi are all out for Juventus while top scorer Paulo Dybala is a doubt.

Juventus are eighth in Serie A with six wins from 13 matches this season.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 23rd November 2021

  • Dynamo KyivDynamo Kyiv17:45Bayern MunichBayern Munich
  • VillarrealVillarreal17:45Man UtdManchester United
  • BarcelonaBarcelona20:00BenficaBenfica
  • Young BoysYoung Boys20:00AtalantaAtalanta
  • LilleLille20:00RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg
  • SevillaSevilla20:00WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg
  • ChelseaChelsea20:00JuventusJuventus
  • Malmö FFMalmö FF20:00Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City430115789
2PSG42208538
3Club Bruges4112511-64
4RB Leipzig4013813-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool4400135812
2FC Porto412136-35
3Atl Madrid411246-24
4AC Milan401347-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax44001421212
2B Dortmund420248-46
3Sporting42029726
4Besiktas4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid43019369
2Inter Milan42116337
3Sheriff Tiraspol420267-16
4Shakhtar Donetsk401319-81

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001721512
2Barcelona420226-46
3Benfica411259-44
4Dynamo Kyiv401307-71

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd42118717
2Villarreal42119547
3Atalanta41217705
4Young Boys410338-53

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg42117527
2Lille41213305
3Wolfsburg412145-15
4Sevilla403134-13

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus440092712
2Chelsea43016159
3Zenit St Petersburg41036603
4Malmö FF4004012-120
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories