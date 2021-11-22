Last updated on .From the section Football

12 of the 24 nominees for best player play in England

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City duo Ellen White and Lucy Bronze are among nominees for the Fifa Best 2021 awards.

Chelsea pair N'Golo Kante and Jorginho are joined on the men's shortlist by Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

Chelsea team-mates Magdalena Eriksson, Pernille Harder, Ji So-yun and Sam Kerr are all nominated, as is Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

Emma Hayes is up for best coach.

The Chelsea boss, who led her side to the 2021 Champions League final, is joined on the women's coach list by England's Sarina Wiegman and Canada's England-born coach Beverly Priestman.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham coach Antonio Conte are nominated for best men's coach.

The best player awards are dominated by those playing in the Premier League and Women's Super League. Seven of the 13 female nominees and five of the 11 men play in England.

Liverpool Alisson Becker, Chelsea's Edouard Mendy and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel are up for the separate best men's goalkeeper award.

Chelsea's Ann-Katrin Berger is on the women's goalkeeper shortlist.

The award is for club and intentional performances between 8 October 2020 to 6 August 2021.

The winners, decided by a vote by captains, coaches, journalists and the public, will be announced on 17 January 2022.

Best Women's Player

Stina Blackstenius (Sweden/BK Hacken)

Aitana Bonmati (Spain/Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England/Manchester City)

Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden/Chelsea)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway/Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark/Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain/Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (South Korea/Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia/Chelsea)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands/Arsenal)

Ellen White (England/Manchester City)

Alexia Putellas (Spain/Barcelona)

Christine Sinclair (Canada/Portland Thorns)

Best Men's Player

Karim Benzema (France/Real Madrid)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal/Juventus/Manchester United)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Bayern Munich)

Lionel Messi (Argentina/Barcelona/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Erling Braut Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Italy/Chelsea)

N'Golo Kante (France/Chelsea)

Kylian Mbappe (France/Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Best Women's Coach

Lluis Cortes (Spain/Barcelona)

Peter Gerhardsson (Sweden/Swedish national team)

Emma Hayes (England/Chelsea)

Beverly Priestman (England/Canadian national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands/Dutch national team/English national team)

Best Men's Coach

Antonio Conte (Italy/Inter Milan/Tottenham Hotspur)

Hansi Flick (Germany/Bayern Munich/German national team)

Pep Guardiola (Spain/Manchester City)

Roberto Mancini (Italy/Italian national team)

Lionel Sebastian Scaloni (Argentina/Argentinian national team)

Diego Simeone (Argentina/Atletico Madrid)

Thomas Tuchel (Germany/Chelsea)

Best Women's Goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany/Chelsea)

Christiane Endler (Chile/Paris Saint-Germain/Lyon)

Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbe (Canada/FC Rosengard/Paris Saint-Germain)

Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden/Atletico Madrid)

Alyssa Naeher (USA/Chicago Red Stars)

Best Men's Goalkeeper