Van Bronckhorst was given a warm reception by fans at Hampden on Sunday as he watched his new team lose a League Cup semi-final to Hibernian from the stands

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says "it's a new beginning" for the Rangers squad as he takes charge as manager.

The Dutchman, 46, has replaced Steven Gerrard and will meet the players on Tuesday.

His first game will be Thursday's Europa League match with Sparta Prague after he watched Sunday's League Cup semi-final loss to Hibernian.

"I like players to work hard, to show me and show the club they want to play," said Van Bronckhorst.

"It's a new beginning for them. I'm a coach who will give confidence to everyone who is working.

"I've been brought up as a player to go maximum in every competition you are in. I'm a coach who is very strict, I like discipline. I like an attacking style of football.

"I'm brought up in Holland so we all know the 4-3-3 system. I'm fond of that as a starting point but in modern football it's more about the dynamic and that is the most important thing to work on for day one."

Dutch trio join staff - with one more to come

Roy Makaay will be first-team coach

Rangers have also confirmed the arrival of first team coach Roy Makaay, performance analyst Yori Bosschaart and fitness coach Arno Phillips.

Former Netherlands and Bayern Munich striker Makaay was one of Van Bronckhorst's coaches at Feyenoord and Bosschart and Phillips worked with the manager at Feyenoord and Chinese club Guangzhou. Director of football Ross Wilson explained the club intend to bring in one more staff member from Europe.

Rangers can secure the runners-up spot in Europa League Group A and a place in the knockout rounds with a win by margin of two goals or more against Sparta.

And former Ibrox midfielder Van Bronckhorst's first league game is away to Livingston on Sunday, with defending champions Rangers four points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

"My first game will be very special but the most important thing is we get a good result for the club," said Van Bronckhorst.

"I'm not afraid of responsibility. I'm used to pressure and I'm a very positive person, so I'll do everything I can to bring success. I don't think you can perform without pressure. It makes you sharp. That's what I felt as a player and now as a coach."

'No mandate to sell players'

Meanwhile, Wilson says the new boss has "no mandate" to sell players, despite the club's recent operating loss of £23.5m.

"We've rejected some significant offers for some of our players in the last two windows and we'll do so again unless they're the right offers for the right players at the right time," said Wilson.

"If we accept any offers then what we'll definitely be doing is reinvesting in this squad."

Van Bronckhorst did not have an input at the semi-final and Wilson explained the work permit paperwork for the new management team was not finalised until Monday morning.

"We're still in a good place," said the former Netherlands captain. "I'm obviously not happy with the result yesterday, and I can see some things on the pitch I want to change and that we have to be better at.

"My first meeting with the players is tomorrow (Tuesday) and I think it's better to tell them first, and look them in the eyes."