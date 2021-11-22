Top Football Tweets: 'Ole Goner Solskjaer'

Last updated on .From the section Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is officially no longer at the wheel.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired, the Gunners were blown away, and Fran Kirby entered the canon of Chelsea greats.

All of that, and more is in this weekend's top football tweets.

1. Ole Goner Solskjaer

After weeks of speculation about the Norwegian's future, a 4-1 defeat away at Watford was the final straw for Manchester United's hierarchy as they finally sacked Solskjaer. The Red Devils are in seventh place after a run of poor games (just one win in seven in the Premier League), including losses at home to Manchester City and Liverpool.

Despite the poor recent form, there were plenty of fond farewells - from the club and from individual players past and present.

Meanwhile, thoughts have already turned to Solskjaer's permanent successor.

Some may have been pleased to see him go.

We think he's left the building now.

Could it be time for a former player who understands the club - say, someone like, Michael Carrick or Darren Fletcher?

One feels they may have played that card already.

2. A good afternoon's work

Manchester United only had three shots on target in Saturday's match against Watford. Keeper Ben Foster may have felt like it was a wasted opportunity to update his YouTube account.

Ben Foster v Manchester United.

Watford are a club who are pretty much never off the managerial merry-go-round themselves, having been through 15 permanent gaffers since 2010.

3. The kiss of death

Solskjaer is, of course, just the latest head to roll in the 2020-21 season.

4. Gerrard Holtes the decline

As one Premier League icon-turned manager departs, another arrives. Steven Gerrard oversaw his first match in charge of Aston Villa on Saturday, as they hosted Brighton and Hove Albion. Two late goals from Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings gave him the perfect start.

5. Chelsea reach new heights

In the Women's Super League, a 5-0 win for Chelsea over Birmingham City leaves them just a point behind leaders Arsenal. Sam Kerr scored a first-half hat-trick, before team-mate Fran Kirby got a couple for herself.

It was a milestone moment for Kirby, who scored her 100th goal for the club.

6. Pure gold

Antonio Conte got his first win as Tottenham Hotspur manager on Sunday, with an impressive second-half comeback against Leeds.

We also enjoyed this elite sports cross-over tweet.

Gold medal-level tweet.

7. Gunners' are canon fodder

Arsenal must hate playing against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. Their 4-0 loss at Anfield on Saturday was not a one-off. Since October 2015, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal (37) than any one side has against another.

Some Arsenal fans were nostalgic for the 2009-era Premier League, when the Gunners could rely on Russian striker Andrey Arshavin to score four at Anfield.

Others were perhaps wishing they could field Vivienne Miedema for the men's team.

8. In the black

Across the pond, that spectacular Venezia shirt (which one - they're all great) continues to carry a lot of credit.

9. David Ginola shows hunger

And, finally, David Ginola may have spent more time getting forward than bringing up the rear during his playing career, but, after the below, no one can could doubt his willingness to get his hands dirty, or, crucially, his appetite.