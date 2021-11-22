Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Jake Caprice scored his first goal for Exeter City in the 2-1 win over Carlisle United

Exeter City's players should get the recognition they deserve after a 20th game without defeat in all competitions, says manager Matt Taylor.

Saturday's win over Carlisle saw them take on the current longest unbeaten run in English professional football.

Exeter have not been beaten since a 3-0 defeat at Leyton Orient on 14 August.

"We'll be quick to ask questions and to ask for more when they don't perform, so they need as much recognition as they deserve," Taylor said.

Exeter, who must replay their FA Cup first round tie with Bradford City next week after they mistakenly used a sixth substitute during extra time of Tuesday's game, have moved up to second in the League Two table.

"The film Moneyball, that was about a 20-game run by the baseball team, that's incredible and they made a film about it," the Grecians boss added.

"I'm not saying they'll make a film about our 20 games, but just to give it the recognition that it deserves because everyone's trying to beat each other.

"In all those 20 games we were never that far ahead.

"We've never been that much better than any opposition, which makes it even more difficult."