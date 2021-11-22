Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic and Hibs will meet at Hampden on 19 December

Celtic and Hibernian each face nine matches in December after Premiership matches were rescheduled for the League Cup finalists.

The teams meet at Hampden on 19 December and league games from that weekend have now been shifted to the following midweek.

Hibs will host Aberdeen and Celtic visit St Mirren on 22 December.

On Sunday, Hibs boss Jack Ross said "it would be nice if the SPFL helped" with the fixture congestion.

Both clubs will be active during every midweek and weekend in December and also have two more game to play this month with Hibs visiting Ross County on Wednesday and St Johnstone on Saturday. while Celtic are away to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday then at home to Aberdeen on Sunday.