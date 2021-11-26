Women's World Cup Qualifying
WalesWales5GreeceGreece0

Wales 5-0 Greece: Thumping win for Gemma Grainger's side in Llanelli

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales at Parc y Scarlets

Sophie Ingle goal
Sophie Ingle is one of five Wales players to win 100 caps, along with Jess Fishlock, Loren Dykes, Chris Gunter and Gareth Bale

Wales cruised to a 5-0 win over Greece to maintain the positive start to their 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Midfielder Ceri Holland scored twice, either side of the break, on an evening where Wales dominated throughout.

Captain Sophie Ingle gave Wales the lead after seven minutes in Llanelli as she fired home after a fine team move.

Kayleigh Green added a second as she took advantage of a defensive mix-up, while Natasha Harding headed home a fifth goal from close range.

Wales' dominant display keeps them in second position in World Cup qualifying Group I, two points behind leaders and favourites France, who Wales visit on Tuesday, 30 November in their next qualifier.

This was a night where only a win would do for Wales and they never looked like slipping up against a Greece side who rarely managed to test goalkeeper Laura O'Sullivan.

Wales were without a key player as Reading midfielder Rachel Rowe is still ruled out by the hamstring injury suffered in training on international duty last month, with Tottenham defender Esther Morgan deputising for her at left-back.

Brighton striker Green returned from suspension and she was a focal point for Wales from the get-go with the conditions at Parc y Scarlets extremely difficult as both rain and snow lashed down, with the Greek players visibly shivering during the national anthems.

Wales' early pressure led to a breakthrough after seven minutes when Ingle finished a fine move that saw Jess Fishlock find her late run after Natasha Harding's cross from the right.

Ingle showed fantastic composure to fire home just her fourth international goal as she scored in back-to-back games for the first time for her country, curling the ball home from the edge of the penalty area.

The goal allowed Wales to continue to play aggressively and look to win possession in advanced areas and they added a second goal thanks to Green's tenacity.

There appeared little danger as Maria Palama passed back to goalkeeper Anthi Papakonstantinou, but the ball held up on the wet pitch and Green exploited the situation, dispossessing Papakonstantinou and tapping into an empty net.

Wales had their victory essentially secured after 25 minutes when Ceri Holland's shot proved too powerful for Papakonstantinou to handle as the ball squirmed into the net.

There was no let-up to the poor weather with the rain and sleet making conditions extremely difficult as Wales attempted to bolster their goal difference.

Wales' most-capped player Jess Fishlock missed a golden chance to add a fourth before Holland doubled her tally for the evening with a fine finish as she cut inside and curled the ball around Papakonstantinou.

The Greek goalkeeper could also do nothing to prevent Wales' fifth goal as Harding headed home from close range after Rhiannon Roberts' pinpoint cross.

Substitute Carrie Jones almost added a sixth after replacing Holland while Wales' record scorer Helen Ward edged closer to the 100-cap club after being introduced for her 97th Wales appearance.

Fishlock was also denied by Papakonstantinou after a fine run and Roberts saw a header saved as the hosts looked for further goals, but boss Gemma Grainger was also able to bring off her key attacking players as she looks ahead to Wales' daunting visit to face group leaders France in Guingamp.

Line-ups

Wales

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1O'Sullivan
  • 5Roberts
  • 14LaddSubstituted forGreenat 45'minutes
  • 3Evans
  • 17Morgan
  • 8James
  • 11HardingSubstituted forWynneat 74'minutes
  • 10FishlockSubstituted forEstcourtat 80'minutes
  • 4Ingle
  • 18HollandSubstituted forJonesat 65'minutes
  • 9GreenSubstituted forWardat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 6Green
  • 7Ward
  • 12Clark
  • 13Hughes
  • 15Walters
  • 16Estcourt
  • 19Wynne
  • 20Jones
  • 21Soper
  • 22Filbey
  • 23Morgan

Greece

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Papakonstantinou
  • 3GiannakaSubstituted forKarapetsaat 65'minutes
  • 23Palama
  • 8Sidira
  • 4ZervaSubstituted forGeorgiouat 38'minutes
  • 17Moraitou
  • 7KakamboukiSubstituted forPouliouat 72'minutes
  • 21KoggouliSubstituted forKiamouat 73'minutes
  • 9Markou
  • 10Sarri
  • 11SpyridonidouSubstituted forGeorgantziat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Giannakouli
  • 2Kapnisi
  • 5Georgantzi
  • 6Georgiou
  • 12Chatzicharistou
  • 14Karapetsa
  • 15Pouliou
  • 18Kiamou
  • 19Vardali
  • 20Pitsiou
  • 22Paterna
Referee:
Henrikke Holm Nervik

Match Stats

Home TeamWalesAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home20
Away1
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wales Women 5, Greece Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wales Women 5, Greece Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rhiannon Roberts (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Angharad James with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Christina Kiamou.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Carrie Jones (Wales Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Angharad James.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Helen Ward (Wales Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Rhiannon Roberts with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Helen Ward (Wales Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Maria Palama (Greece Women).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Wales Women. Esther Morgan tries a through ball, but Angharad James is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Wales Women. Conceded by Maria Palama.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales Women. Charlie Estcourt replaces Jess Fishlock.

  13. Post update

    Esther Morgan (Wales Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Christina Kiamou (Greece Women).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Angharad James (Wales Women).

  16. Post update

    Ifigeneia Georgantzi (Greece Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jess Fishlock (Wales Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Angharad James.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales Women. Megan Wynne replaces Natasha Harding.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales Women. Helen Ward replaces Kayleigh Green.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Greece Women. Christina Kiamou replaces Sophia Koggouli.

Friday 26th November 2021

  • WalesWales5GreeceGreece0
  • ScotlandScotland1UkraineUkraine1
  • GermanyGermany8TurkeyTurkey0
  • CroatiaCroatia0LithuaniaLithuania0
  • ItalyItaly1SwitzerlandSwitzerland2
  • CyprusCyprus1BelarusBelarus1
  • SloveniaSlovenia6EstoniaEstonia0
  • MaltaMalta0MontenegroMontenegro2
  • RomaniaRomania3MoldovaMoldova0
  • FranceFrance6KazakhstanKazakhstan0

Top Stories