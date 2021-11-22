Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Stapleton won the Player of the Month in the Women's National League in October

Teenager Jessie Stapleton has been called up the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Georgia

The 16-year-old Shelbourne defender is joined by Celtic's Isibeal Atkinson and Birmingham's Emily Whelan.

The trio replace Claire Walsh, Ellen Molloy and Leanne Kiernan, who have all withdrawn injured.

Vera Pauw's side are currently fourth in Group A

Stapleton has impressed in her debut season for Shelbourne in the Women's National League, being named player of the month in October and also featuring for the Republic's under-19's three times.

Pauw's squad is boosted by the return of midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn and forward Kyra Carusa after injuries caused them to miss the opening group games.

Wexford Youths teenager star Molloy had been hoping to build on impressive displays for the Republic Women's Under-19 side but is ruled out injured after helping her side to a 3-1 win over Shelbourne in the FAI Cup final on Sunday

Republic of Ireland squad: Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Éabha O'Mahony (Boston College), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Roma McLaughlin (Central Connecticut State University)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Kyra Carusa (HB Koge), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic), Lucy Quinn & Emily Whelan (Birmingham City).