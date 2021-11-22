Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ryan Lowe and his players acknowledged almost 3,000 Argyle fans who made the trip to London to see their side

Plymouth Argyle's defeat at Charlton Athletic is a chance for the side to "reset", says manager Ryan Lowe.

The 2-0 loss was the first the Pilgrims had suffered in League One since the opening day of the season, ending a 16-game unbeaten run.

Lowe's side remain top of the third tier ahead of Tuesday night's game against fourth-placed Wycombe.

"Overall we've been fantastic for the past 16 games, a run of no losses, we're really pleased," said Lowe.

"This is a reset button now, it's how you react from it.

"We've got an important game on Tuesday to look forward to and we go again, but it's been a fantastic ride so far."

Argyle's run has seen them occupy their highest league position since they were relegated from the Championship back in May 2010.

And Lowe says he will take the positives from a loss at The Valley which saw his side dominate possession but fail to create that many chances.

"They're disappointed, but I've just lifted them up and said 'look, don't worry too much because you can't win every game'," Lowe told BBC Radio Devon. "Sometimes these things are a blessing in disguise.

"We've gone 16 games unbeaten since one loss at the start of the season. Now we've got a loss today, which is two. That's fine in my eyes.

"It wasn't for the lack of trying, we didn't have that cutting edge at the top end of the pitch.

"The turnovers were too quick and we knew what they would try to do and try to counter on us, and there was a bit of sloppy play on our behalf by individuals.

"But it's football, they're human beings and sometimes they're going to make mistakes. We weren't quite at our best while Charlton were."