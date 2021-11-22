Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Dundee United have banned the fan charged with assault on Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo at Tannadice.

Ojo became involved in an altercation with the 35-year-old man after his momentum took him off the pitch during Saturday's Scottish Premiership game.

The player picked up a second booking for the incident and the red card will not be overturned.

However the laws of the game stipulate that can only happen in cases of simulation or mistaken identity.

Ojo will be suspended for Sunday's visit to Celtic.

A statement from United said: "We can confirm that an individual has had their season ticket cancelled and been banned from Tannadice Park for unacceptable conduct and breaching the terms of their season ticket contract.

"The club are committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone to come along and enjoy football matches at Tannadice and we ask all fans to help ensure this is the case."