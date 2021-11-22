Last updated on .From the section Irish

Patching quickly became a hit with fans at the Brandywell during his loan spell earlier this year

Will Patching will return to Derry City on a permanent basis after the Candystripes signed the midfielder from Dundalk on a two-year deal.

Patching spent the first half of the 2021 season on loan at the Brandywell where he soon became a fan favourite.

He contributed six goals and six assists before Dundalk recalled him in June.

The 23-year-old joins after Derry claimed fourth spot in the league with a win over the Lilywhites on Friday.

"It's brilliant for us to be able to bring a player of Will's quality to the club on a permanent deal," manager Ruaidhri Higgins told the club website.

"He struck up an immediate relationship with our supporters earlier in the year and they will be excited to see him back at the club."

Patching and his new Derry team-mates will hope that St Pat's Athletic beat Bohemians in Sunday's FAI Cup final, as such a result would send the Candystripes into next season's Europa Conference League.

The midfielder becomes the third player to swap Oriel Park for the Brandywell with Patrick McEleney and Michael Duffy both arriving in Derry this week having signed pre-contracts earlier in the season.