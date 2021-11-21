Last updated on .From the section Scottish

New manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who starts work on Monday, should have intervened at half-time of Rangers' 3-1 Scottish League Cup 3-1 semi-final defeat by Hibernian, rather than remain in the stand, says former Ibrox midfielder Kevin Thomson. (Record) external-link

And Thomson was amazed by Rangers defender Connor Goldson's post-match comments suggesting the team lack hunger. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ex-Rangers player Derek McInnes suggests the side did not turn up at Hampden and believes Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent should not have been substituted. (Sun) external-link

Sparta Prague, like Rangers, warmed up for Thursday's Europa League match at Ibrox with defeat, losing 4-0 to Slovacko. (Record) external-link

New Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard wants to sign Croatia left-back Borna Barisic, 29, from former club Rangers. (Record) external-link

Martin Boyle described himself as "dizzy" after scoring the hat-trick that took Hibs through to the Scottish League Cup final. (Express) external-link

Boyle says his Hampden treble is "top of the pile" after comparing the feat to his Edinburgh derby goals and winning the Scottish Cup as an unused substitute. (Sun) external-link

Head coach Jack Ross has challenged his Hibs players to complete an Old Firm double by beating Celtic in next month's final. (Record) external-link

Scottish League Cup finalists Celtic "must embrace" the expectation of silverware, says manager Ange Postecoglou. (Express) external-link

Postecoglou pleads for patience over defender Christopher Jullien's return from long-term injury. (Sun) external-link

Winning everything is Celtic's aim, says right-back Anthony Ralston. (Record) external-link

Callum Booth hopes St Johnstone team-mate David Wotherpoon's injury in Saturday's League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic is not serious. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Booth backs Saints to bounce back from the end of their League Cup defence. (Courier - subscription required) external-link