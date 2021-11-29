Championship
DerbyDerby County1QPRQueens Park Rangers2

Derby County 1-2 QPR: Andre Gray scores stunning winner as in-form R's beat Rams

By Dan WheelerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Andre Gray scores for QPR
Andre Gray (left) gave Derby keeper Kelle Roos no chance with his fine volley on the turn

A stunning 90th-minute finish from substitute Andre Gray propelled Queens Park Rangers up to third in the Championship with victory over a spirited Derby County.

With his back to goal, Gray turned and smashed home the winner with Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos rooted to the spot.

On a night of brilliant goals, Tom Lawrence lashed Derby in front on 10 minutes before Chris Willock's volley brought the R's level five minutes into the second half.

Ilias Chair and Yoann Barbet wasted excellent chances to put QPR in front before Gray's wonderful volley, after Chair's header had rebounded to him off the post.

The victory - R's boss Mark Warburton's 50th in charge - lifts them up to third, seven points behind second-placed Bournemouth.

Wayne Rooney's Rams stay bottom - after the end of their mini-revival of three matches unbeaten - with one point, 19 from safety following their combined 21-point deduction for breaches of English Football League accounting rules and going into administration.

Watched on again at a chilly Pride Park by prospective new owner Chris Kirchner, the Rams started brightly and came close to testing R's goalkeeper Seny Dieng inside the opening 30 seconds when Graeme Shinnie's cross-shot agonisingly evaded the outstretched boot of Lawrence.

It wasn't long though before top-scorer Lawrence, whose two goals helped seal Derby's thrilling comeback win against Bournemouth in their last home game, again showed his prowess in front of goal with a brilliant finish to give the Rams the lead on 10 minutes.

Sent clear of QPR's high defensive line by Shinnie's gorgeous pass from inside the centre circle, Lawrence motored clear of Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne to rifle the ball into the top right-hand corner of the net from just inside the box for his fifth goal of the season and 50th of his career.

The R's rise into the play-off picture has been fuelled by an excellent run in November, winning 10 points from a possible 12 coming into the match, but despite lots of possession, especially down the flanks, they struggled to create any clear-cut chances in the first half an hour.

But with eight minutes remaining in the first half they should've levelled when Charlie Austin rose unchallenged to meet Chair's pinpoint free-kick from the right but planted his header high over the bar.

The home side's hopes of maintaining their first-half momentum after the break were dashed on 50 minutes by a ruthless QPR counter-attack from a cheap Derby turnover, as Chair released Austin down left and his perfect cross was superbly side-footed into the top corner on the volley by a back-peddling Willock.

Scoring for the 31st game in a row buoyed the visitors and they came forward with much more threat. Chair should have put the R's in front inside the last 20 minutes but put his diving header from Willock's cross over from 12 yards.

Barbet was then denied at the near post by Roos as the ball fell to the French defender on the corner of the six-yard box following a Willock corner.

QPR's confidence always suggested they would get another chance and Gray, on as a 76th-minute substitute after a three-week absence through injury, delivered a finish of the highest quality.

As Chair's header cannoned back off the post and looped over his shoulder Gray, with his back to goal 10 yards out, controlled the ball on his right thigh, flicked it up with his right boot and, in one turn, lashed the ball high into the top corner past a helpless Roos.

QPR manager Mark Warburton told BBC London 94.9:

"We let ourselves down in the first half with a soft goal and what we had to do was step it up in the second half, and we did that.

"The finishes showed quality. The equaliser was a good quality goal and Andre's reaction and the quality was outstanding.

"We had absolute respect for Derby who had a big result against Bournemouth and kept a clean sheet against Fulham. We had to meet a stern challenge tonight and I think we did that. All credit to them."

Derby manager Wayne Rooney told BBC Radio Derby:

"We started very well even before we scored, on the front foot.

"We scored the goal and we dropped back too quickly, didn't get the press right like we worked on.

"I said to the lads at half-time the warning signs are there, we had to wake up, we had to be better. We were giving the ball away too easily.

"It's a tough one to take but I think we got what we deserved."

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Roos
  • 2Byrne
  • 6Jagielka
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 42Thompson
  • 8Bird
  • 4ShinnieSubstituted forEboseleat 79'minutes
  • 38KnightSubstituted forKazim-Richardsat 79'minutes
  • 11MorrisonSubstituted forJózwiakat 69'minutes
  • 10Lawrence

Substitutes

  • 7Józwiak
  • 13Kazim-Richards
  • 16Stearman
  • 17Sibley
  • 31Allsop
  • 35Watson
  • 36Ebosele

QPR

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 7Johansen
  • 17Dozzell
  • 3WallaceSubstituted forOdubajoat 53'minutes
  • 10Chair
  • 11AustinSubstituted forGrayat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 21WillockSubstituted forFieldat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Field
  • 19Gray
  • 22Odubajo
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson
Attendance:
20,003

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away11
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kamil Józwiak (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Festy Ebosele.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sam Field replaces Chris Willock.

  5. Post update

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Festy Ebosele (Derby County).

  7. Booking

    Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Derby County 1, Queens Park Rangers 2. Andre Gray (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  9. Post update

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Chris Willock with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Phil Jagielka.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers).

  13. Post update

    Liam Thompson (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Max Bird (Derby County).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Kelle Roos.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andre Gray.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Nathan Byrne.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Colin Kazim-Richards replaces Jason Knight.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Festy Ebosele replaces Graeme Shinnie.

