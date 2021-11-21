Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Sinaly Diomandé.
Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Lyon and Marseille was interrupted after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown from the stands.
Payet was hit when ready to take a corner after five minutes and both teams were sent to the dressing room by referee Ruddy Buquet.
Former West Ham midfielder Payet left the Groupama Stadium pitch with an ice pack on his head.
The game was suspended at around 19:55 GMT and has yet to restart.
Ligue 1 has been marred by crowd trouble this season.
A Marseille game at Nice in August was abandoned in similar circumstances, when Payet was hit by a bottle and threw it back into the crowd, causing fans to storm the pitch.
Nice were deducted two points, one of which was suspended, and Payet was given a one-game ban.
And the second half of the northern derby between RC Lens and Lille in September was delayed by about half an hour after rival fans threw objects at each other. People then ran onto the pitch, prompting riot police and stewards to intervene.
Line-ups
Lyon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Lopes
- 17Gusto
- 2Diomandé
- 27Boateng
- 3Emerson
- 39Guimarães Rodriguez Moura
- 25Caqueret
- 29Shaqiri
- 8Aouar
- 7Toko Ekambi
- 10Tolentino Coelho de Lima
Substitutes
- 4Lukeba
- 5Denayer
- 9Dembele
- 12Silva Milagres
- 18Cherki
- 19Keita
- 20Slimani
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 30Pollersbeck
Marseille
Formation 4-3-3
- 16López
- 21Rongier
- 2Saliba
- 15Caleta-Car
- 14Peres Petroni
- 6Guendouzi
- 4Kamara
- 10Payet
- 29Lirola
- 9Milik
- 20De la Fuente
Substitutes
- 3González
- 7Harit
- 8Santos da Silva
- 11de Lima
- 12Dieng
- 22Gueye
- 23Amavi
- 26Targhalline
- 30Mandanda
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
