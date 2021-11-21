Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Martin Boyle was the hat-trick hero for Hibernian at Hampden

Hibernian will consider requesting help from the SPFL to ease their fixture congestion in the run up to the League Cup final, says manager Jack Ross.

The Easter Road side are scheduled to play seven league games before the final with Celtic on 19 December.

However, Celtic also face the same number of matches, with two Europa League group games to come.

"I won't hold my breath but it's a showcase final and I don't think it's a ridiculous thing to ask," said Ross.

"It would be nice if the SPFL helped us in the lead up to the final. We have a lot of games prior to it.

"The number of fixtures we have this month is incredible and it's a big game. If it doesn't happen, we'll deal with it and look to repeat this level of performance."

Ross was talking after his side had beaten Rangers 3-1 to book a return to Hampden next month.

As it stands, Celtic have a Premiership visit to Ross County on 15 December, while Hibs are at home to Dundee the evening before.

Ross' team are playing catch-up in the league after games visits to Ross County and Livingston were postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the club.

Having experienced disappointment at the national stadium last season, losing to St Johnstone in the Scottish Cup final and League Cup semi-final, Ross is delighted to get another chance of silverware so quickly.

"It hurts in your gut when you lose games here," he said.

"You need to keep breaking down barriers and we've done that a little bit today. We've won semi-finals before here but to do it against one of the big two means a lot and the players will grow from that."

Boyle's 'surreal' day a 'great feeling'

Martin Boyle was the Hibs hero with a hat-trick inside the first 38 minutes.

"It is quite surreal but the main thing is we are in a cup final which is fantastic," said the forward.

"I mentioned it to the gaffer yesterday, that I hadn't scored against Rangers.

"I have probably had a few half-chances against them before but nothing like today, which was great.

"It was a great feeling. It is up there, it is at the top. It goes into the history books of the club."