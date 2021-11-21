Connor Goldson blasted over late on as Rangers tried to get back into the tie

Rangers players did not "follow instructions" and have "lost a bit of hunger", says Connor Goldson, after his side's Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat by Hibernian.

The champions found themselves 3-0 down after 38 minutes at Hampden through a Martin Boyle hat-trick.

Scott Arfield pulled one back, but Rangers offered little else and failed to set up a final with Celtic.

"Not one individual can hold their head high," Goldson told Premier Sports.

Rangers B team coach David McCallum took charge in the Ibrox side's first game since the departure of Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa, with incoming manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst electing to watch the game from the stand.

And Goldson refused to lay the blame at the door of the interim manager, instead taking his team-mates to task.

"The first two goals are from a corner," he said. "People are in the wrong position, which we have worked on yesterday. The second is from a throw-in and people are in the wrong position.

"If players don't want to follow instructions, then we can't blame coaches because they give us the information to do our job and players don't want to take that on board.

"We can be in there at half-time and say believe in ourselves blah, blah, blah but the game is over at 3-1 down at half-time."

Last season Rangers won the Scottish Premiership without losing a game, but Goldson believes the level of commitment in the side has dropped, despite leading the current table by four points.

"We know that the new manager was there today and you'd hope they [the players] would want to impress but after that performance, we need a change," the English centre-back added.

"We need a spark. I feel like - and I don't want to say this - we have lost a bit of hunger.

"All of a sudden we are champions and we don't need to work as hard, which is wrong and I feel like that has crept in this season. Hopefully, the new manager can come in and give us a spark."