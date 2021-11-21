Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea Cornet was the difference for Rangers against Partick Thistle

Chelsea Cornet's goal was enough to earn Rangers victory over Partick Thistle and keep them two points clear at the top of SWPL1.

Cornet curled in a first-half strike to secure all three points for the league leaders.

Defending champions Glasgow City beat hosts Motherwell 5-1, while third-placed Celtic defeated Aberdeen 3-1.

Spartans and Hibernian drew 0-0, while Hearts beat bottom side Hamilton Academical 1-0 in Lanarkshire.

Lia Tweedie scored the only goal for Hearts as they moved up three places to sixth.

All of City's goals came in the second half with Priscila Chinchilla's opener followed by Ode Fulutudilu's double and Aoife Colvill and Jenna Clark also on target before Katie Rice replied for Motherwell.

Celtic trailed up until the 79th minute after Bayley Hutchison gave Aberdeen a first-half lead, but Clarissa Larisey scored twice off the bench and Cheyenne Shorts added a late third.