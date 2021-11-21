Spanish La Liga
GranadaGranada1Real MadridReal Madrid4

Granada 1-4 Real Madrid: Big win sees Los Blancos go top of La Liga

Vinicius Junior
Vinicius Junior has scored 10 goals in 15 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season

Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga as they put four past Granada.

Goals from Marco Asensio and Nacho gave Carlo Ancelotti's side an early lead, but Granada's Luis Suarez pulled a goal back just before half-time.

Winger Vinicius Junior restored Los Blancos' two-goal advantage shortly after the restart with Monchu then sent off for the hosts in the 67th minute.

Ferland Mendy wrapped up the win for the visitors, adding a fourth after 76 minutes.

The win meant Real Madrid climbed above Sevilla and Real Sociedad to the summit of La Liga.

Meanwhile, strugglers Granada dropped into the bottom three on goal difference.

Line-ups

Granada

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Arantes Maximiano
  • 17Marín Ruiz
  • 16DíazSubstituted forTorrenteat 58'minutes
  • 6Sánchez
  • 15Neva
  • 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forMontoroat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 14Rodríguez JiménezBooked at 67mins
  • 4GonalonsSubstituted forRuizat 59'minutes
  • 9Suárez
  • 7SoroSubstituted forEscuderoat 78'minutes
  • 21RochinaSubstituted forMolinaat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Arias
  • 3Escudero
  • 8Eteki
  • 13Escandell
  • 18Abram
  • 19Montoro
  • 20Bacca
  • 23Molina
  • 26Ruiz
  • 28Torrente
  • 33Butzke

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 6Nacho
  • 4AlabaSubstituted forVallejoat 83'minutes
  • 23Mendy
  • 10ModricSubstituted forIscoat 80'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 80'minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 80'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 27Blanco
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
17,460

Match Stats

Home TeamGranadaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home11
Away21
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 4.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Casemiro.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Isma Ruiz (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nacho.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Quini.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Raúl Torrente (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Neva with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Granada CF. Jorge Molina tries a through ball, but Isma Ruiz is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.

  13. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Escudero (Granada CF).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesús Vallejo replaces David Alaba.

  16. Booking

    Isco (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).

  18. Post update

    Luis Suárez (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Toni Kroos.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 21st November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1393132141830
2Sevilla138412391428
3Real Sociedad138411910928
4Atl Madrid137512213926
5Real Betis147342217524
6Barcelona135532015520
7Rayo Vallecano136251914520
8Ath Bilbao13472118319
9Osasuna145451418-419
10Valencia134542120117
11Espanyol144551414017
12Villarreal133731513216
13Mallorca133641319-615
14Alavés134271017-714
15Celta Vigo143471418-413
16Cádiz142661223-1112
17Granada132561220-811
18Elche142571120-911
19Getafe142391019-99
20Levante140771225-137
View full Spanish La Liga table

