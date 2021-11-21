Match ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 4.
Real Madrid returned to the top of La Liga as they put four past Granada.
Goals from Marco Asensio and Nacho gave Carlo Ancelotti's side an early lead, but Granada's Luis Suarez pulled a goal back just before half-time.
Winger Vinicius Junior restored Los Blancos' two-goal advantage shortly after the restart with Monchu then sent off for the hosts in the 67th minute.
Ferland Mendy wrapped up the win for the visitors, adding a fourth after 76 minutes.
The win meant Real Madrid climbed above Sevilla and Real Sociedad to the summit of La Liga.
Meanwhile, strugglers Granada dropped into the bottom three on goal difference.
Line-ups
Granada
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Arantes Maximiano
- 17Marín Ruiz
- 16DíazSubstituted forTorrenteat 58'minutes
- 6Sánchez
- 15Neva
- 10Rodríguez DíazSubstituted forMontoroat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 14Rodríguez JiménezBooked at 67mins
- 4GonalonsSubstituted forRuizat 59'minutes
- 9Suárez
- 7SoroSubstituted forEscuderoat 78'minutes
- 21RochinaSubstituted forMolinaat 59'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Arias
- 3Escudero
- 8Eteki
- 13Escandell
- 18Abram
- 19Montoro
- 20Bacca
- 23Molina
- 26Ruiz
- 28Torrente
- 33Butzke
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 6Nacho
- 4AlabaSubstituted forVallejoat 83'minutes
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forIscoat 80'minutesBooked at 80mins
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forCamavingaat 80'minutes
- 11Asensio
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 80'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forRodrygoat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 5Vallejo
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 16Jovic
- 17Vázquez
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Isco
- 24Mariano
- 25Camavinga
- 26López Andúgar
- 27Blanco
- Referee:
- Juan Martínez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 17,460
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Granada CF 1, Real Madrid 4.
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Casemiro.
Post update
Attempt saved. Isma Ruiz (Granada CF) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Nacho.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Quini.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Raúl Torrente (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Post update
Corner, Granada CF. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Carlos Neva with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Granada CF. Jorge Molina tries a through ball, but Isma Ruiz is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jorge Molina (Granada CF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Escudero (Granada CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Jesús Vallejo replaces David Alaba.
Booking
Isco (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Isco (Real Madrid).
Post update
Luis Suárez (Granada CF) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga replaces Toni Kroos.