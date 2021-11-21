Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Darren Carter ended his playing career at Solihull Moors

Birmingham City have appointed Darren Carter as interim head coach of the women's team following the sacking of Scott Booth earlier this week.

Former Blues player Carter, 37, will lead training this week and his first league match in charge will be against Manchester City.

Carter will be supported by assistant Tony Elliott, goalkeeping coach Daniel Matraszek and coach Marcus Bignot.

The announcement followed Birmingham's 5-0 WSL loss at Chelsea on Sunday.

Ex-Blues boss Bignot was also interim manager at Aston Villa last season.

A club statement said Carter has had "positive discussions" with the club's senior staff in recent days.

Carter was most recently first team coach at West Brom, following a year at Solihull Moors where he was also a player.