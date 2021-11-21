Genero Adran Premier results
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 21 November
Aberystwyth Town 0-0 Pontypridd Town
Barry Town United 1-3 Port Talbot
Swansea City 1-0 Cardiff City
The New Saints 2-6 Cardiff Met
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Sunday, 21 November
Aberystwyth Town 0-0 Pontypridd Town
Barry Town United 1-3 Port Talbot
Swansea City 1-0 Cardiff City
The New Saints 2-6 Cardiff Met
Check out the brilliant selection of films available now on BBC iPlayer
Tap into a heart-to-heart between Kevin and Stacey about persistence in the face of difficulties