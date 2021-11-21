Can you name Solskjaer's first United XI?

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got off to a perfect start as Manchester United manager with a 5-1 thrashing of his former club Cardiff

It's time for a new era at Old Trafford following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked following Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Watford.

However, all his spell in charge ended with a poor run of results, his managerial reign could hardly have got off to a better start.

Originally installed as the interim boss, his team thrashed Cardiff City on 22 December 2018, a result that kickstarted a run of 14 wins from his first 17 games at the helm.

We want you to cast your mind back to that date in late December 2018, can you name the 11 players that started for United in Solskjaer's first match in charge?

You've got five minutes...

Can you name Manchester United's starting XI from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first match in charge? How to play Score: 0 / 11 05:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Players 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Give up!