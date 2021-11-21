Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Scottish League Cup semi-final: Rangers v Hibernian Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 21 November Time: 16:00 GMT

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says the Rangers team he is inheriting "is in a good moment".

The Dutchman, 46, has replaced Steven Gerrard as manager of the Scottish Premiership leaders, returning to the club he played for from 1998 to 2001.

He will take charge after Sunday's Scottish League Cup semi-final against Hibernian.

"Steven did a great job in helping them become as strong as they are now," Van Bronckhorst told RangersTV.

"You see the team is in a good moment, they have been working very hard to become the team they are now. Winning the title last season has given the team a lot of confidence.

"We are always a club who wants to win prizes, and win trophies, I had that as a player, I also have that mentality as a coach."

Van Bronckhorst re-joins Rangers after four years managing Feyenoord, where he won a league title and two cups, and a season coaching Guangzhou R&F in China.

"I was brought up in the Dutch system, playing with teams who always try and attack, be dominant," he added. "We had it in the Rangers team, the Dutch team, with Barcelona, capable of being very dominant.

"I like to be dominant as a coach as well. That philosophy doesn't change, on the training pitch, in games, you have got to have the same thinking.

"I am looking forward to bring that into the team, that we are getting better and stronger in every game we play."