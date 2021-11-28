Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Gundogan's goal was the German's third in the Premier League this season

Manchester City midfield pair Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandino were on target as Pep Guardiola's Premier League superiority over West Ham continued.

City have now won 10 out of 11 top-flight meetings with the Hammers under the Spaniard.

In a game played in a snow-storm before half-time, skipper Gundogan provided the decisive moment after 33 minutes when he turned home a deflected Riyad Mahrez effort at the far-post.

It was the Germany midfielder's third goal of the season - and his second in four league games - and was followed up in the final minute by Fernandinho, who had only been introduced three minutes earlier to tie the game up.

The veteran Brazilian had not scored a Premier League goal since October 2018 but found the target from the edge of the box.

Manuel Lanzini pulled one back with the final kick of the game, which cost Ederson his 100th clean sheet in all competitions but did nothing to prevent City moving back into second spot, six points clear of the Hammers/

The Londoners remain fourth despite suffering successive Premier League defeats for the first time since April.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Man City Formation 4-3-3 31 Ederson 2 Walker 3 Rúben Dias 14 Laporte 27 Cancelo 8 Gündogan 16 Rodri 20 Bernardo Silva 9 Gabriel Jesus 26 Mahrez 7 Sterling 31 Ederson

2 Walker

3 Rúben Dias

14 Laporte Booked at 29mins

27 Cancelo Booked at 61mins

8 Gündogan

16 Rodri

20 Bernardo Silva

9 Gabriel Jesus

26 Mahrez

7 Sterling Substituted for Fernandinho at 87' minutes Substitutes 5 Stones

6 Aké

11 Zinchenko

13 Steffen

25 Fernandinho

33 Carson

80 Palmer

87 McAtee West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 31 Johnson 15 Dawson 4 Zouma 3 Cresswell 28 Soucek 41 Rice 8 Fornals 22 Benrahma 26 Masuaku 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

31 Johnson

15 Dawson

4 Zouma

3 Cresswell Substituted for Coufal at 61' minutes

28 Soucek

41 Rice

8 Fornals

22 Benrahma Substituted for Lanzini at 59' minutes

26 Masuaku Substituted for Bowen at 74' minutes

9 Antonio Substitutes 5 Coufal

7 Yarmolenko

10 Lanzini

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

16 Noble

20 Bowen

23 Diop

Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Post update Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal. Post update Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City). Post update Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside. goal Goal! Goal! Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ben Johnson. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Raheem Sterling. Post update Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by João Cancelo. Post update Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United). Post update Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Pablo Fornals. Post update Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling. Post update Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Fornals. Post update Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City). Post update Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.