Match ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1.
Manchester City midfield pair Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandino were on target as Pep Guardiola's Premier League superiority over West Ham continued.
City have now won 10 out of 11 top-flight meetings with the Hammers under the Spaniard.
In a game played in a snow-storm before half-time, skipper Gundogan provided the decisive moment after 33 minutes when he turned home a deflected Riyad Mahrez effort at the far-post.
It was the Germany midfielder's third goal of the season - and his second in four league games - and was followed up in the final minute by Fernandinho, who had only been introduced three minutes earlier to tie the game up.
The veteran Brazilian had not scored a Premier League goal since October 2018 but found the target from the edge of the box.
Manuel Lanzini pulled one back with the final kick of the game, which cost Ederson his 100th clean sheet in all competitions but did nothing to prevent City moving back into second spot, six points clear of the Hammers/
The Londoners remain fourth despite suffering successive Premier League defeats for the first time since April.
Manchester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.16
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number14Player nameLaporteAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number27Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number9Player nameGabriel JesusAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number7Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.68
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number25Player nameFernandinhoAverage rating
6.53
West Ham United
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameFabianskiAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number31Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number15Player nameDawsonAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number4Player nameZoumaAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number3Player nameCresswellAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number28Player nameSoucekAverage rating
5.93
- Squad number41Player nameRiceAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number8Player nameFornalsAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number22Player nameBenrahmaAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number26Player nameMasuakuAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number9Player nameAntonioAverage rating
6.24
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameCoufalAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number10Player nameLanziniAverage rating
6.40
- Squad number20Player nameBowenAverage rating
5.98
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14LaporteBooked at 29mins
- 27CanceloBooked at 61mins
- 8Gündogan
- 16Rodri
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 9Gabriel Jesus
- 26Mahrez
- 7SterlingSubstituted forFernandinhoat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Stones
- 6Aké
- 11Zinchenko
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 33Carson
- 80Palmer
- 87McAtee
West Ham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Fabianski
- 31Johnson
- 15Dawson
- 4Zouma
- 3CresswellSubstituted forCoufalat 61'minutes
- 28Soucek
- 41Rice
- 8Fornals
- 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 59'minutes
- 26MasuakuSubstituted forBowenat 74'minutes
- 9Antonio
Substitutes
- 5Coufal
- 7Yarmolenko
- 10Lanzini
- 11Vlasic
- 13Areola
- 16Noble
- 20Bowen
- 23Diop
- 33Král
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.
Post update
Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).
Post update
Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ben Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by João Cancelo.
Post update
Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
Post update
Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
Post update
Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
