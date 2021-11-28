Premier League
Man CityManchester City2West HamWest Ham United1

Manchester City 2-1 West Ham: Ilkay Gundogan & Fernandinho goals send Pep Guardiola's side second

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Etihad Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments46

Ilkay Gundogan scores for Man City
Gundogan's goal was the German's third in the Premier League this season

Manchester City midfield pair Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandino were on target as Pep Guardiola's Premier League superiority over West Ham continued.

City have now won 10 out of 11 top-flight meetings with the Hammers under the Spaniard.

In a game played in a snow-storm before half-time, skipper Gundogan provided the decisive moment after 33 minutes when he turned home a deflected Riyad Mahrez effort at the far-post.

It was the Germany midfielder's third goal of the season - and his second in four league games - and was followed up in the final minute by Fernandinho, who had only been introduced three minutes earlier to tie the game up.

The veteran Brazilian had not scored a Premier League goal since October 2018 but found the target from the edge of the box.

Manuel Lanzini pulled one back with the final kick of the game, which cost Ederson his 100th clean sheet in all competitions but did nothing to prevent City moving back into second spot, six points clear of the Hammers/

The Londoners remain fourth despite suffering successive Premier League defeats for the first time since April.

More to follow.

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.01

  2. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.16

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    6.13

  4. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    6.00

  5. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    6.45

  6. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    6.51

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.10

  8. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.54

  9. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    6.18

  10. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.25

  11. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.68

Substitutes

  1. Squad number25Player nameFernandinho
    Average rating

    6.53

West Ham United

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    6.14

  2. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.09

  3. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.05

  4. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.09

  5. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.03

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    5.93

  7. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.63

  8. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.00

  9. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.18

  10. Squad number26Player nameMasuaku
    Average rating

    5.73

  11. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.24

Substitutes

  1. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    5.86

  2. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    6.40

  3. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    5.98

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14LaporteBooked at 29mins
  • 27CanceloBooked at 61mins
  • 8Gündogan
  • 16Rodri
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 9Gabriel Jesus
  • 26Mahrez
  • 7SterlingSubstituted forFernandinhoat 87'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Stones
  • 6Aké
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 33Carson
  • 80Palmer
  • 87McAtee

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 31Johnson
  • 15Dawson
  • 4Zouma
  • 3CresswellSubstituted forCoufalat 61'minutes
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 8Fornals
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forLanziniat 59'minutes
  • 26MasuakuSubstituted forBowenat 74'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 5Coufal
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 10Lanzini
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 20Bowen
  • 23Diop
  • 33Král
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 2, West Ham United 1. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tomas Soucek (West Ham United) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vladimir Coufal.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Fernandinho tries a through ball, but Bernardo Silva is caught offside.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 2, West Ham United 0. Fernandinho (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ben Johnson.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Fernandinho replaces Raheem Sterling.

  11. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by João Cancelo.

  12. Post update

    Kyle Walker (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Pablo Fornals.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).

  19. Post update

    Michail Antonio (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by OutMeansOutWillOfThePeople, today at 16:16

    Declan Rice.... what a player

  • Comment posted by Old Ham, today at 16:16

    Two league defeats in a row but at least they were away and against decent teams. Hope the confidence and effort won't drop off as a result and we'll be back to winning ways on Wednesday. COYI.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:15

    Over a billion $ spent . Better win every game

  • Comment posted by stuart reed, today at 16:15

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jenny Taylor, today at 16:15

    Fifth downward have at best zero goal difference.

    Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool in a league of there own with West Ham keeping them honest.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 16:15

    I do not know if Chelsea will slip up...but always nice to move ahead of liverpool.
    Get back to where you belong

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 16:15

    Gloves were off today for City.

  • Comment posted by king of the kippax, today at 16:15

    3 good points that’s the main thing West Ham have improved a lot under moyes hopefully they will get 4th behind city Chelsea and liverpool

  • Comment posted by mivec88, today at 16:15

    That's how you control the game from start to finish.

  • Comment posted by Pbthe blue, today at 16:14

    Well since Citt a bit depleted today
    But we have what it takes to get rid results
    Well done the Groundstaff too on a dire day

  • Comment posted by mollboy, today at 16:14

    Wins for liverpool and city....

    Should keep the gang at the bbc happy for a few days...

  • Comment posted by mike64, today at 16:14

    Thought West Ham won the league against Liverpool???

    • Reply posted by Junction8M27, today at 16:16

      Junction8M27 replied:
      Scouse will be has been s again this season

  • Comment posted by TheEgyptianMidget, today at 16:14

    Dumped the dippers back to third! Hahaha
    Watch and learn, watch and learn.
    CENTURIONS💯CITYTILIDIE

  • Comment posted by James Doo, today at 16:13

    Given the conditions as they were City did what they had to do. Liverpool remain the odds on favourites to win though and are without doubt the team to beat. Well played City.

    • Reply posted by TheEgyptianMidget, today at 16:16

      TheEgyptianMidget replied:
      ..and 3….2….1….you’re back in the room! 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 16:13

    Both Manchester clubs must be the luckiest teams in world football

  • Comment posted by 919er, today at 16:13

    City are a class above West Ham, but they ought to be with the billions in players. We move on to the next game. COYI.

  • Comment posted by Jollyfish, today at 16:12

    Not much to say really............

  • Comment posted by Cardigan McBardigan, today at 16:12

    Bah humbug. COYI.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 16:12

    Big win for City, this. West Ham are a really tough team to beat.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 16:11

    Oh dear o dear west ham, another defeat, you were title contenders 2 games ago 😂