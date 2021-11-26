Premier League
Man CityManchester City14:00West HamWest Ham United
Venue: Etihad Stadium

Manchester City v West Ham United

Manchester City v West Ham United

Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring for Manchester City against Paris St-Germain
Raheem Sterling will hope to keep his starting spot after scoring in Manchester City's midweek victory

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City will continue to monitor midfielders Phil Foden and Jack Grealish, who were both unavailable for the midweek win versus Paris Saint-Germain because of injuries.

Kevin de Bruyne remains sidelined following his positive Covid-19 test.

West Ham are set to recall top scorer Michail Antonio and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after they were rested against Rapid Vienna.

The Hammers' only confirmed absentee is Angelo Ogbonna.

The Italian centre-back is recovering from knee surgery after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, and is unlikely to play again this season.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester City seem to have found a bit of rhythm since the international break - they went through the gears to beat Everton last weekend and then played very well in their win against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

We saw the Hammers put in a really impressive performance to beat Liverpool a couple of weeks ago, but I just wonder if they might hit a bit of a sticky patch after their good run was ended by Wolves.

They will have to be back at their best to have any chance of leaving the Etihad Stadium with anything at all. I am backing City here.

Prediction: 2-0

David Moyes has won 12 Premier League matches as a manager versus Manchester City but is winless in nine league games against them since leaving Everton in 2013
Moyes did, however, lead West Ham to a penalty shoot-out win against City in the Carabao Cup last month

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against West Ham under Pep Guardiola, scoring 28 goals and conceding five.
  • The Hammers won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2015 but that is their only victory in their last 15 league fixtures away to City (D1, L13).
  • City had scored in 20 consecutive league and cup games against West Ham until last month's Carabao Cup tie at the London Stadium, which ended 0-0 (with the hosts progressing on penalties).

Manchester City

  • Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in six of their past seven Premier League home games, with the exception last month's 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace.
  • They have lost four of the previous five top-flight home matches in which they did not keep a clean sheet, including each of the last three.
  • Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 goals in his past eight league appearances against West Ham, scoring six and assisting five.
  • Sterling is two short of 100 Premier League goals.
  • Bernardo Silva is vying to score in three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time.

West Ham United

  • Defeat at Wolves ended West Ham's run of four consecutive Premier League wins.
  • They are in danger of losing back-to-back league games for the first time since April.
  • The Hammers have won 20 top-flight fixtures in 2021, their highest total in a calendar year since claiming 21 victories in 1986.
  • West Ham's only Premier League win away to reigning champions was by 1-0 at Manchester United in December 2001.
  • They have taken just five points from a possible 75 in such fixtures, losing 22 of 25 matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea129213042629
2Man City128222561926
3Liverpool1274135112425
4West Ham127232314923
5Arsenal126241317-420
6Wolves126151212019
7Tottenham126151117-619
8Man Utd125252021-117
9Brighton124531214-217
10Crystal Palace123721817116
11Everton124351619-315
12Leicester124351621-515
13Southampton123541114-314
14Brentford123451617-113
15Aston Villa124171620-413
16Watford124171620-413
17Leeds122551220-811
18Burnley121651420-69
19Norwich12228727-208
20Newcastle120661527-126
View full Premier League table

