Match postponed - Weather

Burnley v Tottenham called off because of snow from Storm Arwen

Snow at Turf Moor
Burnley began the day 18th in the Premier League with Tottenham in seventh

Burnley's Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor was postponed 50 minutes before kick-off because of heavy snow.

The game was due to start at 14:00 GMT but despite attempts to make the pitch playable it was called off at 13:10.

Referee Peter Bankes said: "They worked as hard as they could but within 10 minutes the pitch was covered again."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche added: "It fell that quickly and heavily - it's still quite strong now."

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said: "There is a bit of disappointment because we were ready to play but at the same time I think the Premier League has made the right situation to save the situation for the players and fans.

"In these conditions it is not football. I want to have fun. In this situation it is impossible and there is a serious risk for the players."

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea129213042629
2Liverpool1384139112828
3Man City128222561926
4West Ham127232314923
5Arsenal137241517-223
6Wolves136251212020
7Tottenham126151117-619
8Brighton134631214-218
9Man Utd125252021-117
10Crystal Palace133731919016
11Aston Villa135171821-316
12Everton124351619-315
13Leicester124351621-515
14Southampton133551118-714
15Brentford123451617-113
16Watford124171620-413
17Leeds132651220-812
18Burnley121651420-69
19Norwich13238727-209
20Newcastle130671529-146
View full Premier League table

