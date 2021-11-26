Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Antonio Conte said "we need to work a lot to improve the quality of the squad" after defeat to NS Mura

TEAM NEWS

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes faces a spell on the sidelines after tearing a muscle in his thigh.

James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended after both picked up their fifth booking of the season last week.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte made nine changes for Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat by NS Mura.

Oliver Skipp has returned from suspension and may be one of very few to keep their place from midweek. Cristian Romero remains out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Antonio Conte has made a strong start at Spurs with four points from his first two games in charge and he will know exactly what to expect at Turf Moor.

Burnley have just started building a nice little unbeaten run, with a win and three draws in their part four league games, but I don't see them stopping Spurs.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won just one of the past 12 league meetings (D3, L8).

Spurs have scored in all but one of their 14 Premier League games versus the Clarets.

Burnley

Burnley have only managed one victory in 15 Premier League fixtures (D6, L8).

However, they are on a four-match unbeaten league run (W1, D3).

The Clarets have scored nine goals in those four games - one more than they managed in their previous 13 combined.

They have scored a league-high six headed goals this season, while Tottenham are yet to score from a header.

Burnley's last six goals against Spurs have been shared between Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood, with both scoring three each.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's six league victories this season have all been by a single-goal margin.

Only Norwich have had fewer shots in the Premier League this season than the 124 by Spurs prior to the weekend.

They could go three successive away league matches without scoring for the first time since 2014.

Harry Kane has eight goals in his 10 previous Premier League appearances against Burnley.

Kane has either scored or assisted in each of his last six league games against the Clarets.

