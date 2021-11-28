Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Since the start of last season Brentford's Ivan Toney has scored all 11 of his penalties in league games - more than any other player in the top four tiers of English football

Brentford ended a five-match wait for a Premier League win with a home victory over Everton which extended the struggling Toffees' own winless run to seven games.

Ivan Toney coolly slotted in a 24th-minute penalty, awarded after Andros Townsend's high challenge on Frank Onyeka was reviewed by referee Darren England on the pitch-side monitor.

The goal ignited a largely uneventful start to a meeting between the two clubs rooted to the bottom of the Premier League's form table.

Salomon Rondon was denied an immediate equaliser by Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez at close range and Abdoulaye Doucoure produced a superb tackle to thwart Vitaly Janelt at the other end moments later.

Everton dominated following half-time but Rondon - replacing the suspended Richarlison in attack - saw an attempt blocked and Iwobi shot straight at Fernandez as the visitors chased an equaliser to no avail.

The hosts climb to 12th in the table after surviving intense late pressure at the Brentford Community Stadium - above Rafael Benitez's side, who slip to 14th.

61 Dobbin Referee: Darren England Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Brentford 1, Everton 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Everton 0. Post update Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Post update Attempt saved. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste. Post update Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton). Post update Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Booking Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) is shown the yellow card. Post update Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford). Post update Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross. Post update Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock. Substitution Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Sergi Canós because of an injury. Post update Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross. Post update Dangerous play by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton). Post update Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton). Post update Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Offside, Everton. Jordan Pickford tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward