Brentford ended a five-match wait for a Premier League win with a home victory over Everton which extended the struggling Toffees' own winless run to seven games.
Ivan Toney coolly slotted in a 24th-minute penalty, awarded after Andros Townsend's high challenge on Frank Onyeka was reviewed by referee Darren England on the pitch-side monitor.
The goal ignited a largely uneventful start to a meeting between the two clubs rooted to the bottom of the Premier League's form table.
Salomon Rondon was denied an immediate equaliser by Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez at close range and Abdoulaye Doucoure produced a superb tackle to thwart Vitaly Janelt at the other end moments later.
Everton dominated following half-time but Rondon - replacing the suspended Richarlison in attack - saw an attempt blocked and Iwobi shot straight at Fernandez as the visitors chased an equaliser to no avail.
The hosts climb to 12th in the table after surviving intense late pressure at the Brentford Community Stadium - above Rafael Benitez's side, who slip to 14th.
More to follow.
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number4Player nameGoodeAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
2.77
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
5.46
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
6.08
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
5.86
- Squad number3Player nameHenryAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
6.45
- Squad number19Player nameMbeumoAverage rating
5.80
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
7.01
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
6.27
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number12Player nameDigneAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number14Player nameTownsendAverage rating
5.05
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
5.30
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number17Player nameIwobiAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
3.63
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
5.45
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 4Goode
- 18JanssonBooked at 66mins
- 5Pinnock
- 7CanósBooked at 51minsSubstituted forWissaat 87'minutes
- 15OnyekaBooked at 43mins
- 6NørgaardSubstituted forBaptisteat 70'minutes
- 27Janelt
- 3HenrySubstituted forRoerslevat 77'minutes
- 17Toney
- 19MbeumoBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 8Jensen
- 9Forss
- 11Wissa
- 14Ghoddos
- 26Baptiste
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 30Roerslev
- 41Cox
Everton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 22GodfreyBooked at 80mins
- 5Keane
- 12Digne
- 14TownsendBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
- 16Doucouré
- 6Allan
- 24Gordon
- 17Iwobi
- 33RondónBooked at 66mins
Substitutes
- 2Kenny
- 8Delph
- 11Gray
- 15Begovic
- 20Tosun
- 25Gbamin
- 32Branthwaite
- 50Simms
- 61Dobbin
- Referee:
- Darren England
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Everton 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste.
Post update
Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).
Post update
Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Sergi Canós because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.
Post update
Dangerous play by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).
Post update
Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).
Post update
Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Everton. Jordan Pickford tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.
