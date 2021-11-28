Premier League
BrentfordBrentford1EvertonEverton0

Brentford 1-0 Everton: Ivan Toney penalty ends Bees' five-match winless run against struggling Toffees

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments63

Ivan Toney
Since the start of last season Brentford's Ivan Toney has scored all 11 of his penalties in league games - more than any other player in the top four tiers of English football

Brentford ended a five-match wait for a Premier League win with a home victory over Everton which extended the struggling Toffees' own winless run to seven games.

Ivan Toney coolly slotted in a 24th-minute penalty, awarded after Andros Townsend's high challenge on Frank Onyeka was reviewed by referee Darren England on the pitch-side monitor.

The goal ignited a largely uneventful start to a meeting between the two clubs rooted to the bottom of the Premier League's form table.

Salomon Rondon was denied an immediate equaliser by Bees goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez at close range and Abdoulaye Doucoure produced a superb tackle to thwart Vitaly Janelt at the other end moments later.

Everton dominated following half-time but Rondon - replacing the suspended Richarlison in attack - saw an attempt blocked and Iwobi shot straight at Fernandez as the visitors chased an equaliser to no avail.

The hosts climb to 12th in the table after surviving intense late pressure at the Brentford Community Stadium - above Rafael Benitez's side, who slip to 14th.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    5.70

  2. Squad number4Player nameGoode
    Average rating

    5.39

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    2.77

  4. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    5.46

  5. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    5.85

  6. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    5.97

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.08

  8. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    5.86

  9. Squad number3Player nameHenry
    Average rating

    5.97

  10. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    6.45

  11. Squad number19Player nameMbeumo
    Average rating

    5.80

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    7.01

  2. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    6.12

  3. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    6.27

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    4.69

  2. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    4.90

  3. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.86

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    4.64

  5. Squad number12Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.77

  6. Squad number14Player nameTownsend
    Average rating

    5.05

  7. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    5.30

  8. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    4.98

  9. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    4.97

  10. Squad number17Player nameIwobi
    Average rating

    3.93

  11. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    3.63

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    5.45

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 4Goode
  • 18JanssonBooked at 66mins
  • 5Pinnock
  • 7CanósBooked at 51minsSubstituted forWissaat 87'minutes
  • 15OnyekaBooked at 43mins
  • 6NørgaardSubstituted forBaptisteat 70'minutes
  • 27Janelt
  • 3HenrySubstituted forRoerslevat 77'minutes
  • 17Toney
  • 19MbeumoBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 8Jensen
  • 9Forss
  • 11Wissa
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 26Baptiste
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 41Cox

Everton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 23Coleman
  • 22GodfreyBooked at 80mins
  • 5Keane
  • 12Digne
  • 14TownsendBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6Allan
  • 24Gordon
  • 17Iwobi
  • 33RondónBooked at 66mins

Substitutes

  • 2Kenny
  • 8Delph
  • 11Gray
  • 15Begovic
  • 20Tosun
  • 25Gbamin
  • 32Branthwaite
  • 50Simms
  • 61Dobbin
Referee:
Darren England

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamEverton
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home6
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 1, Everton 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 1, Everton 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yoane Wissa (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Shandon Baptiste.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  6. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Booking

    Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Iwobi (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Ethan Pinnock.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brentford. Yoane Wissa replaces Sergi Canós because of an injury.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Séamus Coleman with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Dangerous play by Abdoulaye Doucouré (Everton).

  16. Post update

    Frank Onyeka (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Booking

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ben Godfrey (Everton).

  19. Post update

    Ivan Toney (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Everton. Jordan Pickford tries a through ball, but Anthony Gordon is caught offside.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

64 comments

  • Comment posted by Aoibheann, today at 16:07

    Well done Brentford, we'd enough of the ball to get a point. Need players back asap.

  • Comment posted by toffeeman100, today at 16:07

    Toothless in attack against a very average looking Brentford team today; which says a lot about where Everton are at. Psychologically Everton are in a hole and I'm worried they don't have the leaders to get out of it.

  • Comment posted by Rafa, today at 16:07

    I did warn people to not take Brentford lightly, not going to a walk over when you play them. They the last team you want to play when your playing badly yourself.

    Unless they have injuries, they NOT going down.

    Teach Evertonians, for making fun when liverpool drew with them.

  • Comment posted by Reyna terra, today at 16:06

    Don't worry Everton fans your team will give 100per cent effort for your cup final Wednesday

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 16:06

    Looks like RB has asked to be put on the shortlist for the
    Man U job
    Him and the other 27 hopefuls

  • Comment posted by HarryJsAllstar, today at 16:06

    Aside from all the ridiculous comments about Benitez, can we congratulate Brentford, and not forget that they also scored three against Arsenal and Liverpool. What a great season they are having.

  • Comment posted by BBC is a joke, today at 16:05

    Seems a few on here are calling for the manager to be sacked, Rafa is not the issue the owners are, many clubs in trouble and first thing fans say is sack the manager, won’t change much take a look at Newcastle, every club goes through hard time, if you a supporter of the club stay positive, if your just a fan find a new club. From a life long Brentford supporter

  • Comment posted by over, today at 16:05

    Everton. I've run out of laughter

  • Comment posted by downyago, today at 16:04

    Everton. a good for nothing, lazy, shower of no marks on a nice little earner ,thank you very much. Time to get rid.

  • Comment posted by LuThe, today at 16:04

    How many yards did Toney cover today? Left back, central mid, centre forward, he was EVERYWHERE!

    And what a cool pen!

    Great 3pts, nearly halfway to safety after just over a third of the season.

    Same week the club have said they won't rip off fans with another new kit next season.

    Well done Brentford!

  • Comment posted by marinebob, today at 16:04

    Apparently mickey mouse has asked for a everton watch for Christmas

  • Comment posted by MJF_dodo, today at 16:04

    Rafa doing what many of us Blues expected. He needs to be put out of his misery. Yesterdays man. No game plan, tactically inept and uninspiring. When you can’t see a team you can beat then you know it’s only a matter of time for the manager. He is making Big Sam look like a genius and even makes Unsworth look competent. It’s been a disaster of an appointment but not a shock. He never was right.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 16:04

    Don't worry...Everton will be a lot better, when they play in their Cup Final, on Wednesday night..🤔

  • Comment posted by Increasingly apparent, today at 16:03

    Brentford - really like seeing you in the Premier league - love your style and energy. Just one thing though. If one of your players goes down injured and you have possession and don't put the ball out, and the opposition then win possession don't boo them when they also don't put it out. Makes your fanbase look a bit stupid which I'm sure you're not.

    • Reply posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 16:07

      Perivale Elvis replied:
      We’re you watching?

  • Comment posted by OH My What A Con Scariant, today at 16:03

    Imagine if Everton had a decent Manager like Moyes.

  • Comment posted by GoodGrief, today at 16:03

    Abject. Dreadful. Clueless. I need a thesaurus for more words. We are up the creek. Can't see us picking up points anytime soon in the immediate future. Brentwood managed the game splendidly: all credit to them. Liverpool fans will have a field day, not that we care much what they think. Things can only get better. Or can they? I'm worried, very worried.

  • Comment posted by frankie, today at 16:02

    Desperately need to get DCL back- just nobody capable of sticking the ball in the net otherwise. Brentford were poor -especially in the second half- but we never really looked like getting back level. Should have had a penalty in first half for blatant shirt pull on Rondon - don't understand why VAR didn't get involved like they did for their penalty

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:02

    Brentford are a shocking club . Championship at best … getting lucky with results . Bad for soccer

    • Reply posted by Perivale Elvis, today at 16:05

      Perivale Elvis replied:
      Unlike the so called peoples team? We all remember the Wimbledon game.

  • Comment posted by Uncle Ronnies Legs are Trombones, today at 16:02

    What is the fascination in this division with paying washed up managers a fortune to continue proving what they once may of had is long gone?

  • Comment posted by OH My What A Con Scariant, today at 16:02

    Everton appear to be in big trouble, 1 point from 18 is relegation statistics.

    Early days, but other than Newcastle (probably) the other two places are up for grabs.

    • Reply posted by holmfirthred, today at 16:08

      holmfirthred replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.