Match ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1.
Manchester United prepared for the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick by earning a battling point against Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
United, under the caretaker charge of Michael Carrick with Rangnick's appointment expected to be confirmed imminently, kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and mounted a largely rearguard action until Jadon Sancho hit Chelsea on the break five minutes after half-time.
Sancho pounced on poor control from Jorginho to race clear and beat Edouard Mendy with a composed finish after the hosts had dominated possession.
Chelsea were stung into action and Jorginho made amends for his error when he equalised from the spot in the 69th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.
United survived in relative comfort apart from a big late chance for Antonio Rudiger and will regard this as a welcome point in tough territory after a succession of Premier League horror shows led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.
Carrick can be satisfied
Carrick went with solidity for his first Premier League team selection after United's recent maulings by Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and - finally for Solskjaer - Watford.
He bolstered midfield by utilising Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic to hold Chelsea at bay and, while David de Gea was busy in the first half, there was never a feeling of siege as United dug deep to come away with a point.
The big call was keeping Ronaldo on the bench. He was introduced in the 64th minute with United leading 1-0, but had minimal impact and was straight off down the tunnel when the final whistle sounded.
United at least showed the determination and resilience that had so often been glaringly absent in the dying embers of Solskjaer's reign although there was very little attacking intent or quality apart from the great composure shown by Sancho for his second successive goal.
It will do him the world of good as he seeks to establish himself following his £73m summer move from Borussia Dortmund.
As for Carrick, if this is his final game in charge before Rangnick comes to Old Trafford, he can be well satisfied with his brief stint at the helm, winning against Villarreal in the Champions League and getting a share of the spoils here against a Chelsea side who have looked increasingly formidable in recent weeks.
It is a platform of sorts for Rangnick to begin his work and United will hope to continue their recovery against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.
Chelsea suffer frustration
Rudiger summed up Chelsea's disappointment as he slumped to the turf at the final whistle knowing he could have been the match-winner.
The German defender saw a thunderous shot touched on to the crossbar by De Gea in the first half, but the big opportunity came with virtually the last kick of the game. He was unmarked at the far post to meet Christian Pulisic's cross but took the instant volley and lashed his finish high over the top.
Manager Thomas Tuchel was equally agonised as he will know Chelsea did not take advantage of their overwhelming domination in parts of a game where they had 24 attempts on goal compared to United's three.
Chelsea's work was too hurried as they chased the winner although they were also frustrated by a United defence without suspended captain Harry Maguire.
Timo Werner is still too wayward, sending a very presentable chance well wide in the second half, but at least they have Romelu Lukaku fit again and Pulisic looked a lively threat when he came on.
This, in some ways, resembled many of Chelsea's performances last season when they were superior, but never made the most of that advantage. Tuchel will certainly feel his side let United off the hook.
The Blues remain top but in what looks like it will be a tight title race between Tuchel's side, Manchester City and Liverpool, they will regard this as two points dropped.
Player of the match
de GeaDavid de Gea
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number24Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number2Player nameRüdigerAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number20Player nameHudson-OdoiAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number16Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number12Player nameLoftus-CheekAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number10Player namePulisicAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number3Player nameAlonsoAverage rating
5.60
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
5.49
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number11Player nameWernerAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number9Player nameLukakuAverage rating
5.04
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number1Player namede GeaAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number39Player nameMcTominayAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number3Player nameBaillyAverage rating
6.14
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number27Player nameAlex TellesAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number31Player nameMaticAverage rating
5.69
- Squad number18Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number34Player namevan de BeekAverage rating
5.65
- Squad number14Player nameLingardAverage rating
5.64
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number7Player nameCristiano RonaldoAverage rating
5.38
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Mendy
- 14Chalobah
- 6Thiago Silva
- 2Rüdiger
- 24JamesBooked at 53mins
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 5JorginhoBooked at 90mins
- 3AlonsoSubstituted forMountat 78'minutes
- 22Ziyech
- 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forPulisicat 78'minutes
- 11WernerSubstituted forLukakuat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 4Christensen
- 9Lukaku
- 10Pulisic
- 17Saúl
- 18Barkley
- 19Mount
- 28Azpilicueta
- 29Havertz
Man Utd
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1de Gea
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 2Lindelöf
- 3BaillyBooked at 90mins
- 27Telles
- 39McTominayBooked at 45mins
- 31Matic
- 17Fred
- 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 77minsSubstituted forvan de Beekat 89'minutes
- 25SanchoSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10RashfordBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLingardat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Jones
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
- 8Mata
- 9Martial
- 11Greenwood
- 14Lingard
- 20Dalot
- 26Henderson
- 34van de Beek
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 40,041
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home15
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.
Post update
Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).
Booking
Eric Bailly (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).
Post update
Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Thiago Silva.
Booking
Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Bruno Fernandes.
Post update
Attempt saved. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Eric Bailly.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Timo Werner.
