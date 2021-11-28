Premier League
ChelseaChelsea1Man UtdManchester United1

Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd: Jorginho recovers from mistake to earn Blues a point

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Stamford Bridge

Sancho celebrates his opener
Sancho pounced on a sloppy Jorginho touch and calmly slotted past Edouard Mendy to put United ahead

Manchester United prepared for the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick by earning a battling point against Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

United, under the caretaker charge of Michael Carrick with Rangnick's appointment expected to be confirmed imminently, kept Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench and mounted a largely rearguard action until Jadon Sancho hit Chelsea on the break five minutes after half-time.

Sancho pounced on poor control from Jorginho to race clear and beat Edouard Mendy with a composed finish after the hosts had dominated possession.

Chelsea were stung into action and Jorginho made amends for his error when he equalised from the spot in the 69th minute after Aaron Wan-Bissaka fouled Thiago Silva.

United survived in relative comfort apart from a big late chance for Antonio Rudiger and will regard this as a welcome point in tough territory after a succession of Premier League horror shows led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking.

Carrick can be satisfied

Carrick earned a point in his first Premier League game as caretaker boss
United showed the determination and resilience - so often glaringly absent in the dying embers of Solskjaer's reign - in Carrick's first Premier League game in charge

Carrick went with solidity for his first Premier League team selection after United's recent maulings by Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City and - finally for Solskjaer - Watford.

He bolstered midfield by utilising Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic to hold Chelsea at bay and, while David de Gea was busy in the first half, there was never a feeling of siege as United dug deep to come away with a point.

The big call was keeping Ronaldo on the bench. He was introduced in the 64th minute with United leading 1-0, but had minimal impact and was straight off down the tunnel when the final whistle sounded.

United at least showed the determination and resilience that had so often been glaringly absent in the dying embers of Solskjaer's reign although there was very little attacking intent or quality apart from the great composure shown by Sancho for his second successive goal.

It will do him the world of good as he seeks to establish himself following his £73m summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

As for Carrick, if this is his final game in charge before Rangnick comes to Old Trafford, he can be well satisfied with his brief stint at the helm, winning against Villarreal in the Champions League and getting a share of the spoils here against a Chelsea side who have looked increasingly formidable in recent weeks.

It is a platform of sorts for Rangnick to begin his work and United will hope to continue their recovery against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Chelsea suffer frustration

Rudiger summed up Chelsea's disappointment as he slumped to the turf at the final whistle knowing he could have been the match-winner.

The German defender saw a thunderous shot touched on to the crossbar by De Gea in the first half, but the big opportunity came with virtually the last kick of the game. He was unmarked at the far post to meet Christian Pulisic's cross but took the instant volley and lashed his finish high over the top.

Manager Thomas Tuchel was equally agonised as he will know Chelsea did not take advantage of their overwhelming domination in parts of a game where they had 24 attempts on goal compared to United's three.

Chelsea's work was too hurried as they chased the winner although they were also frustrated by a United defence without suspended captain Harry Maguire.

Timo Werner is still too wayward, sending a very presentable chance well wide in the second half, but at least they have Romelu Lukaku fit again and Pulisic looked a lively threat when he came on.

This, in some ways, resembled many of Chelsea's performances last season when they were superior, but never made the most of that advantage. Tuchel will certainly feel his side let United off the hook.

The Blues remain top but in what looks like it will be a tight title race between Tuchel's side, Manchester City and Liverpool, they will regard this as two points dropped.

Player of the match

de GeaDavid de Gea

with an average of 6.91

Chelsea

  Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.47

  Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    6.29

  Squad number2Player nameRüdiger
    Average rating

    6.18

  Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    5.97

  Squad number20Player nameHudson-Odoi
    Average rating

    5.94

  Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.92

  Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    5.88

  Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.84

  Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    5.64

  Squad number3Player nameAlonso
    Average rating

    5.60

  Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    5.49

  Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.45

  Squad number11Player nameWerner
    Average rating

    5.41

  Squad number9Player nameLukaku
    Average rating

    5.04

Manchester United

  Squad number1Player namede Gea
    Average rating

    6.91

  Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    6.82

  Squad number39Player nameMcTominay
    Average rating

    6.34

  Squad number3Player nameBailly
    Average rating

    6.14

  Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    5.90

  Squad number27Player nameAlex Telles
    Average rating

    5.84

  Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    5.83

  Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    5.81

  Squad number31Player nameMatic
    Average rating

    5.69

  Squad number18Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    5.65

  Squad number34Player namevan de Beek
    Average rating

    5.65

  Squad number14Player nameLingard
    Average rating

    5.64

  Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    5.42

  Squad number7Player nameCristiano Ronaldo
    Average rating

    5.38

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 14Chalobah
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 24JamesBooked at 53mins
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 5JorginhoBooked at 90mins
  • 3AlonsoSubstituted forMountat 78'minutes
  • 22Ziyech
  • 20Hudson-OdoiSubstituted forPulisicat 78'minutes
  • 11WernerSubstituted forLukakuat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 4Christensen
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Pulisic
  • 17Saúl
  • 18Barkley
  • 19Mount
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 29Havertz

Man Utd

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1de Gea
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 3BaillyBooked at 90mins
  • 27Telles
  • 39McTominayBooked at 45mins
  • 31Matic
  • 17Fred
  • 18Bruno FernandesBooked at 77minsSubstituted forvan de Beekat 89'minutes
  • 25SanchoSubstituted forCristiano Ronaldoat 64'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10RashfordBooked at 49minsSubstituted forLingardat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Jones
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo
  • 8Mata
  • 9Martial
  • 11Greenwood
  • 14Lingard
  • 20Dalot
  • 26Henderson
  • 34van de Beek
Referee:
Anthony Taylor
Attendance:
40,041

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamMan Utd
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home24
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home15
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, Manchester United 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United).

  6. Booking

    Eric Bailly (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  7. Booking

    Jorginho (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jorginho (Chelsea).

  9. Post update

    Donny van de Beek (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Thiago Silva.

  13. Booking

    Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Donny van de Beek replaces Bruno Fernandes.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nemanja Matic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Eric Bailly.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku replaces Timo Werner.

