Chelsea v Manchester United

Ben Chilwell picked up an injury in the 4-0 victory over Juventus in midweek
Ben Chilwell faces at least six weeks out because of an anterior cruciate ligament injury

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell may need surgery after suffering a knee ligament injury during their win over Juventus.

Mateo Kovacic is also out and N'Golo Kante is highly unlikely to feature after twisting his knee in midweek, but Romelu Lukaku may return to the squad.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is suspended and Luke Shaw could miss out again with a head injury.

Fred and Edinson Cavani are both doubtful, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba remain unavailable.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea showed you can have a successful season with an interim manager when they won the FA Cup under Guus Hiddink in 2009, but it is a big call for Manchester United to go down that route.

United's track record when it comes to big decisions is hardly impressive recently, is it? Chelsea, meanwhile, seem to have made a very good one by appointing Thomas Tuchel at the start of the year.

Prediction: 2-1

Bruno Fernandes has failed to score in his last 14 Manchester United appearances

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea haven't beaten Manchester United in the past seven Premier League meetings (D4, L3).
  • The Blues have also failed to score in their last four league games against the Red Devils.
  • However, Chelsea remain the only team to have won more Premier League matches against United than they have lost, with 18 victories and 17 defeats.

Chelsea

  • League leaders Chelsea have lost just one of their 12 Premier League fixtures this season.
  • They have conceded just four goals in 12 league games this season. Another clean sheet would ensure they equal their own record of fewest goals conceded after 13 top-flight matches.
  • Thomas Tuchel's side have scored 17 goals in their six home league matches this campaign.
  • However, the Blues could lose a fifth home league game in a calendar year for the first time since 1995.
  • Reece James has four goals and four assists from seven Premier League starts so far this season - he has scored or assisted in each of Chelsea's last four league matches.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United have lost five of their past seven Premier League games (W1, D1) - no team has amassed fewer points in that time.
  • They have conceded 17 goals in those seven matches, more than any other side.
  • The Red Devils could equal their club record of three successive Premier League defeats.
  • Michael Carrick will become the first Englishman to manage a league game for United since Ron Atkinson in 1986.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo's next goal will be his 800th for club and country.
  • Ronaldo has failed to score in his 10 league appearances against Chelsea - they are the side he has faced the most without scoring against in the top flight.

My Chelsea XI

Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Manchester United XI

Choose your Manchester United formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

