Match ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 2.
Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester beat Watford in a hugely entertaining match to ruin Claudio Ranieri's return to the King Power Stadium.
Ranieri was in the opponents' dugout for the first time since guiding the Foxes to the 2015-16 Premier League title and received a great reception from the home fans.
But in a chaotic and thrilling game played in blizzard conditions, his current side played a big part in their own downfall.
There looked to be no danger when Jonny Evans launched a free-kick forward, but William Ekong ducked under the ball and that allowed James Maddison to fire the 16th-minute opener past Daniel Bachmann.
Watford were gifted a chance to equalise in the 30th minute when Wilfred Ndidi clumsily chopped down Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King fired his penalty into the top corner.
But the hosts retook the lead four minutes later with an unmarked Vardy glancing a header in from Maddison's corner. The pair combined again just before half-time with Vardy lifting a fine finish for his second and Leicester's third goal.
Dennis then dispossessed Timothy Castagne and calmly finished to make it 3-2 in the 61st minute, but the hosts quickly restored their two-goal advantage when Harvey Barnes set up Ademola Lookman for a close-range tap-in.
The victory takes Leicester up from 13th into ninth, while Watford remain 16th, four points above the relegation zone.
- Follow live text coverage of Sunday's Premier League action
- Go to the Leicester page
- Go to the Watford page
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Leicester City
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
6.73
- Squad number6Player nameEvansAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number4Player nameSöyüncüAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number33Player nameThomasAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number42Player nameSoumaréAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number37Player nameLookmanAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
7.98
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
7.37
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
8.16
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameAlbrightonAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
7.20
Watford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameBachmannAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number21Player nameKiko FemeníaAverage rating
5.42
- Squad number15Player nameCathcartAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number5Player nameTroost-EkongAverage rating
4.98
- Squad number11Player nameMasinaAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number6Player nameLouzaAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number29Player nameCucho HernándezAverage rating
5.75
- Squad number8Player nameCleverleyAverage rating
5.94
- Squad number19Player nameSissokoAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number7Player nameKingAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
7.15
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameJoão PedroAverage rating
6.11
- Squad number17Player nameFletcherAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number18Player nameTufanAverage rating
5.48
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 6Evans
- 4Söyüncü
- 33Thomas
- 42Soumaré
- 25Ndidi
- 37LookmanSubstituted forAlbrightonat 75'minutes
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 88'minutes
- 7Barnes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 18Amartey
- 20Choudhury
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 23Vestergaard
- 29Daka
Watford
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 26Bachmann
- 21Femenía
- 15Cathcart
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 11Masina
- 6LouzaSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 45'minutes
- 29Hernández
- 8CleverleySubstituted forTufanat 45'minutes
- 19Sissoko
- 7King
- 25DennisSubstituted forFletcherat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 3Rose
- 10João Pedro
- 16Gosling
- 17Fletcher
- 18Tufan
- 27Kabasele
- 35Elliot
- 42Morris
- Referee:
- Andy Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 2.
Post update
Hand ball by Ashley Fletcher (Watford).
Post update
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joshua King (Watford).
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luke Thomas.
Post update
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü.
Substitution
Substitution, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces James Maddison.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Adam Masina.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.
Post update
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ozan Tufan (Watford).
Post update
Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Masina (Watford).
Post update
Offside, Leicester City. Timothy Castagne tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
Post update
Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Masina (Watford).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment