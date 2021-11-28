Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City4WatfordWatford2

Leicester 4-2 Watford: Jamie Vardy scores two on Claudio Ranieri's return to the King Power Stadium

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at The King Power Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy scored 24 goals in 2015-16 as Leicester, under Claudio Ranieri, won the Premier League title

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester beat Watford in a hugely entertaining match to ruin Claudio Ranieri's return to the King Power Stadium.

Ranieri was in the opponents' dugout for the first time since guiding the Foxes to the 2015-16 Premier League title and received a great reception from the home fans.

But in a chaotic and thrilling game played in blizzard conditions, his current side played a big part in their own downfall.

There looked to be no danger when Jonny Evans launched a free-kick forward, but William Ekong ducked under the ball and that allowed James Maddison to fire the 16th-minute opener past Daniel Bachmann.

Watford were gifted a chance to equalise in the 30th minute when Wilfred Ndidi clumsily chopped down Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King fired his penalty into the top corner.

But the hosts retook the lead four minutes later with an unmarked Vardy glancing a header in from Maddison's corner. The pair combined again just before half-time with Vardy lifting a fine finish for his second and Leicester's third goal.

Dennis then dispossessed Timothy Castagne and calmly finished to make it 3-2 in the 61st minute, but the hosts quickly restored their two-goal advantage when Harvey Barnes set up Ademola Lookman for a close-range tap-in.

The victory takes Leicester up from 13th into ninth, while Watford remain 16th, four points above the relegation zone.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 6Evans
  • 4Söyüncü
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré
  • 25Ndidi
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forAlbrightonat 75'minutes
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forDewsbury-Hallat 88'minutes
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Choudhury
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 23Vestergaard
  • 29Daka

Watford

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 26Bachmann
  • 21Femenía
  • 15Cathcart
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 11Masina
  • 6LouzaSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 45'minutes
  • 29Hernández
  • 8CleverleySubstituted forTufanat 45'minutes
  • 19Sissoko
  • 7King
  • 25DennisSubstituted forFletcherat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 3Rose
  • 10João Pedro
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Fletcher
  • 18Tufan
  • 27Kabasele
  • 35Elliot
  • 42Morris
Referee:
Andy Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamWatford
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home18
Away16
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 4, Watford 2.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Ashley Fletcher (Watford).

  4. Post update

    Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Watford).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Wilfred Ndidi.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Daniel Bachmann.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces James Maddison.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Adam Masina.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ozan Tufan (Watford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Kiko Femenía with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ozan Tufan (Watford).

  16. Post update

    Boubakary Soumaré (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Watford).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Timothy Castagne tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Adam Masina (Watford).

