Celtic and Aberdeen are used to meeting when both are on a high, but this time they are looking to recover from a disappointing few days that will overshadow former Scott Brown's return to the stadium where he captained his side to much silverware.

The Dons arrive not only smarting from their 1-0 Tannadice defeat by Dundee United but by Funso Ojo's red card following an altercation with a home fan.

Aberdeen are unhappy they were unable to appeal against the second yellow card that leaves the midfielder suspended - despite the fan being charged with assault and banned by his own club.

Manager Stephen Glass' side, with two wins in 15 outings, will look to end a run of 15 without victory over Saturday's hosts since a 1-0 win at Celtic Park in May 2018.

Despite a 3-2 defeat that left manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledging there is a gap in quality between his side and Bayer Leverkusen as his side exited the Europa League, domestically, Celtic remain unbeaten at home this season. They had won eight and drawn once in nine unbeaten games before Thursday.

Their shaky defence should be less troubled at home to a side who have not scored in their latest two outings and who have lost 29 of their last 31 visits to Celtic Park.

Home captain Callum McGregor and former skipper Brown will also pay tribute to former Celtic player Bertie Auld, the member of the 1967 European Cup-winning Lisbon Lions who passed away last week, pre-match.

Team news

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic and centre-half Carl Starfelt are closing in on returns from hamstring injuries. Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has missed the last two games with a knee problem.

Aberdeen will be without suspended midfielder Funso Ojo after they were unable to get his controversial dismissal at Dundee United last weekend overturned.

Centre-half David Bates returns from injury, while midfielder Lewis Ferguson is available after suspension.

Calvin Ramsay, Declan Gallagher and Matty Kennedy are set to remain on the sidelines.

Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie: "When you look at our team on paper, we've got a quality side so we go into every game with confidence.

"We believe in our own ability and, if we can execute our game-plan, hopefully that will result in us coming out with three points."

Did you know? Aberdeen have lost 29 of their last 31 league visits to Celtic (W1 D1), a stretch that began in the 2004-05 season.

