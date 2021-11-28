League One
IpswichIpswich Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1811253023735
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Sheff Wed208932821733
8Oxford Utd1895429181132
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Cheltenham197662630-427
12Bolton207582929026
13Ipswich196673429524
14Accrington197392336-1324
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood183693034-415
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe1926111634-1812
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC