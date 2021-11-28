Ipswich Town v Crewe Alexandra

IpswichIpswich Town15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rotherham
|19
|11
|5
|3
|34
|13
|21
|38
|2
|Wigan
|18
|12
|2
|4
|34
|16
|18
|38
|3
|Wycombe
|20
|11
|5
|4
|32
|23
|9
|38
|4
|Plymouth
|20
|10
|6
|4
|33
|22
|11
|36
|5
|Sunderland
|18
|11
|2
|5
|30
|23
|7
|35
|6
|MK Dons
|19
|10
|4
|5
|37
|24
|13
|34
|7
|Sheff Wed
|20
|8
|9
|3
|28
|21
|7
|33
|8
|Oxford Utd
|18
|9
|5
|4
|29
|18
|11
|32
|9
|Portsmouth
|20
|9
|5
|6
|26
|22
|4
|32
|10
|Burton
|20
|8
|4
|8
|22
|23
|-1
|28
|11
|Cheltenham
|19
|7
|6
|6
|26
|30
|-4
|27
|12
|Bolton
|20
|7
|5
|8
|29
|29
|0
|26
|13
|Ipswich
|19
|6
|6
|7
|34
|29
|5
|24
|14
|Accrington
|19
|7
|3
|9
|23
|36
|-13
|24
|15
|Charlton
|20
|6
|5
|9
|26
|27
|-1
|23
|16
|Cambridge
|20
|5
|8
|7
|27
|35
|-8
|23
|17
|Wimbledon
|18
|5
|6
|7
|26
|30
|-4
|21
|18
|Lincoln City
|19
|5
|6
|8
|20
|24
|-4
|21
|19
|Shrewsbury
|19
|5
|4
|10
|18
|25
|-7
|19
|20
|Morecambe
|19
|5
|4
|10
|29
|37
|-8
|19
|21
|Gillingham
|20
|3
|8
|9
|16
|27
|-11
|17
|22
|Fleetwood
|18
|3
|6
|9
|30
|34
|-4
|15
|23
|Doncaster
|19
|3
|4
|12
|11
|34
|-23
|13
|24
|Crewe
|19
|2
|6
|11
|16
|34
|-18
|12
